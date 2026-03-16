Facts: New South Wales Women’s Lauren Cheatle is the leading wicket-taker of the Women's National Cricket League with seven wickets in three innings.

Western Australia Women’s Mikayla Hinkley is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 170 runs in three innings.

New South Wales Women and Western Australia Women have a 4-1 record in their last five head-to-head matches.

New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Chances of Winning

New South Wales Women are, undoubtedly, the most successful team in the tournament so far with three successive victories. They were dominant in the last outing against Western Australia Women, having scored a whopping 298 runs while batting first. Anika Learoyd led the onslaught with a 108-run ton while Katie Mack and Claire Moore were next in line with 69 and 50 runs, respectively.

Western Australia Women made it quite close during their chase as wicket-keeper batter Maddy Darke’s 73 and Mathilda Carmichael’s 71 were the top scores. Mikayla Hinkley also made a valuable contribution of 57 runs and the rest of the top and middle order did their best to keep the team afloat. However, their batting lineup came crumbling down and they ended up falling short by a mere six runs.

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 66%

Western Australia Women chance of winning - 34%

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New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women to score high before first dismissal

Tahlia Wilson and Katie Mack have the potential to be a strong opening pair and the lack of consistency is holding them back. Together, they secured stands of 8, 59 and 20 runs in the three matches they have played thus far. Nevertheless, Wilson and Mack have favorable averages of 38.00 and 39.00, respectively, and they are expected to bring in a great deal of improvement going forward.

New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

The previous game between New South Wales Women and Western Australia Women was the first game played at Cricket Central this season. The former elected to bat first and their strategy turned out to be a success, especially since they were able to exploit the batting-friendly surface to post 298 runs on the board. It will remain the top choice for the next game, too.

Weather Report

The weather forecast shows no signs of rain whatsoever at Sydney with sunny conditions prevailing on match day, and the temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius.

New South Wales Women Player List

Lauren Cheatle (c), Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Frankie Nicklin, Katie Mack, Phoebe Litchfield, Tara French, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Georgia Adams, Lauren Kua.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Katie Mack Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Claire Moore Batter Georgia Adams Bowler Lauren Kua Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Lauren Cheatle (C) Bowler Caoimhe Bray All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women are invincible with their batters and bowlers pulling their weight. They are the most dominant team so far this season.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Ines McKeon, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Amy Edgar, Charis Bekker, Rebecca McGrath, Taneale Peschel, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Ebony Hoskin, Heather Graham, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Zoe Britcliffe.

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Rebecca McGrath All-rounder Alana King Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Maddie White Bowler

Western Australia Women Team Form

Western Australia Women have got their work cut out, especially in terms of batting since that has set them back in every match.

New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head

New South Wales Women have a formidable record in their head-to-head record against Western Australia Women, having won four of the last five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

New South Wales Women - 4

Western Australia Women - 1

New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia Women

Western Australia Women’s opening wicket has seen a gradual upswing in momentum this season as Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke have improved over the course of their campaign. In the last three games, the pair added 61, 23 and 18 runs to the first wicket. Although New South Wales Women are quite inconsistent in this regard since Katie Mack and Tahlia Wilson scored 8, 59 and 20 runs in the last three outings, the bookmakers are confident the latter will bounce back and come good in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Best Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Tahlia Wilson’s performance against Western Australia Women in the last game was far from ideal considering she scored a single run. However, she is among the top batters for the team overall with 114 runs in three innings, including a 109-run ton. Nevertheless, she was their top batter last season with 667 runs in 13 innings and will be expected to come out on top in the next match.

Mikayla Hinkley to be Western Australia Women’s Best Batter

In the last encounter with New South Wales Women, Mikayla Hinkley scored her third half-century of the season with 57 runs. She extended her lead as their top run scorer overall, having accumulated 170 runs in three innings so far. With an exceptional average of 56.66, she is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Cheatle to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Lauren Cheatle was New South Wales Women’s joint leading bowler in the last outing where she delivered ten overs, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.70. She currently stands as their top wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in three innings and an excellent average of 16.28, making her the favorite against Western Australia Women as well.

Amy Edgar to be Western Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Amy Edgar went wicketless in the last game against New South Wales Women but that did not deter her standing as their top bowler so far. She has seven wickets in three innings this season along with a brilliant bowling average of 20.28, and she is on course to lead their attack in the next clash against New South Wales Women.