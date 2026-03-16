Facts: Annie O'Neil is Queensland Women’s leading batter so far this season with 115 runs in two innings.

Grace Dignam and Anesu Mushangwe were the joint leading bowlers for Australian Capital Territory Women last season with 17 wickets in 12 innings.

Queensland Women have a 5-0 record against Australian Capital Territory Women in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chances of Winning

Queensland Women come into this game on the back of two successive victories, having beaten Western Australia Women in the previous game. The latter scored 272 runs while batting first and the Brisbane-based side surpassed the score despite losing several wickets in succession; after the top order collapsed, Annie O'Neil anchored the innings with an unbeaten 86 while Lauren Winfield-Hill’s 59 and Sianna Ginger’s 44. Even though they lost eight wickets in the process, Queensland Women made it over the line.

Australian Capital Territory Women are yet to start their campaign this season, and they had a terribly unfavorable run in the tournament in the 2024 season. In their last encounter against New South Wales Women, the former piled on a competitive total of 265 with top scores from Grace Lyons and Shivani Mehta who notched up 97 and 53 runs, respectively. Nevertheless, the bowlers were unable to curtail the opposition’s scoring which allowed them to breeze past the score with eight wickets in hand.

Queensland Women chance of winning - 80%

Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 20%

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Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Tips

Australian Capital Territory Women to score low before first dismissal

Olivia Porter was the only recurring opener for Australian Capital Territory Women last season, having led the innings with Carly Leeson and Grace Dignam. Their opening wicket was weak throughout the season, and there was no progress whatsoever. During the last five outings of their campaign, the openers secured stands of 8, 20, 1, 1 and 0 runs. It is quite evident that they do not have the firepower required to pose a threat to Queensland Women in the next game.

Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting first took four wins in seven games at Allan Border Field last season but chasing remains an advantage at this venue. The toss winners elected to field first on six occasions in the 2024 season and the average first innings score of 229 is quite low. In the next match, the toss winning side will favor fielding first.

Weather Report

A slight 20% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Brisbane and light showers are expected to cause disruptions. The temperature is predicted to soar to 32 degrees Celsius.

Queensland Women Player List

Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne, Annie O'Neil, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Lucy Bourke Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Jess Jonassen (C) Bowler Annie O'Neil Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Laura Harris Batter Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women narrowly missed out on the title last season and they have shown that they are just as powerful this season, having won both of their games thus far.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Carly Leeson, Georgia Elwiss, Grace Dignam, Stella Wilde, Zoe Cooke, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling.

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Shivani Mehta Batter Grace Lyons Batter Grace Dignam All-rounder Annie Wikman Batter Zoe Cooke All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women are on the backfoot after a subpar campaign last season, and their batting lineup was off the mark.

Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head-to-Head

Queensland Women dominate their head-to-head tally against Australian Capital Territory Women with five victories in the last five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Queensland Women - 5

Australian Capital Territory Women - 0

Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women

Olivia Porter and Carly Leeson were not a particularly powerful pair in the previous season, and their partnership for Australian Capital Territory Women was rather underwhelming. In the previous three seasons of the tournament, they set up totals of 8, 20 and 1. Queensland Women’s openers have had the chance to bed in this season, even though they have undergone changes. Lucinda Bourke is their mainstay, having opened with Georgia Redmayne and Lauren Winfield-Hill in the last two matches. The openers added 5 and 79 runs to the first wicket, and they are the favorite opening pair in the next game.

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Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill was Queensland Women’s second leading batter in the previous game against Western Australia Women, having scored 59 runs. She is also the team’s second highest run scorer overall with 97 runs in two innings and an outstanding average of 48.50, making her the top contender against Australian Capital Territory Women.

Olivia Porter to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter

In the last season, Olivia Porter was the second highest run-getter for Australian Capital Territory Women with a total of 221 runs in nine innings. That includes a top score of 80* runs and she ended the campaign with a competitive average of 27.62. She is the top pick to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last game panned out as expected since Jess Jonassen emerged as the leading bowler for Queensland Women as she claimed two wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.00. She is their top bowler overall so far with four wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 17.25, and she is expected to lead the charge once again.

Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Dignam was Australian Capital Territory Women’s joint leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 12 innings. She ended up with an exceptional average of 25.47, the best of the team, and her consistency was immaculate. She remains the leading choice against Queensland Women.