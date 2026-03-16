Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Match Prediction
QUE
81%
Chance of Winning
ACT
19%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Lauren Winfield-Hill stands as the leading run scorer for Queensland Women with 198 runs in three innings so far.
- Annie Wikman leads Australian Capital Territory Women’s run charts with 59 runs in a single innings.
- Queensland Women have a 5-0 scoreline against Australian Capital Territory Women in the last five encounters.
Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chances of Winning
Queensland Women took their third victory on the trot as they took on Australian Capital Territory Women in the previous outing. The latter elected to bat first and they posted a competitive stand of 277 runs - their top order made valuable contributions which set up a strong foundation for their innings while Zoe Cooke and Annie Wikman were the top scorers with 60* and 59 runs, respectively. Although they had a total they could defend, the bowlers made a meal of their defense.
Queensland Women’s top and middle order were rendered ineffective since most of the batters were out cheaply. However, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Mikayla Wrigley anchored the innings with 101* and 56 runs, respectively, which helped get the team over the line. In the end, the Brisbane-based side took a two-wicket victory.
- Queensland Women chance of winning - 81%
- Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 19%
Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Tips
Queensland Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Georgia Redmayne and Lucinda Bourke’s partnership has been up and down all season so far but despite their downtrend, they have enough firepower to put on a competitive stand. In the three matches leading up to this encounter, the pair secured totals of 23, 5 and 79 runs. The bookmakers expect them to exploit Australian Capital Territory Women’s vulnerable bowling attack and set up a solid partnership in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Over
Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Toss Prediction
Allan Border Field is primarily a fielding friendly surface, evidenced by Queensland Women’s victory in the previous match. The average first innings total of 229 in the 2024 season was not competitive in the slightest and the toss winners chose to chase on six occasions. This makes chasing the top choice in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
A mild 15% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Brisbane on match day with partly sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.
Queensland Women Player List
Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne, Annie O'Neil, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lucy Bourke
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Batter
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
|
Sianna Ginger
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All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen (C)
|
Bowler
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Annie O'Neil
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Batter
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Lauren Winfield-Hill
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Batter
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Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Lucy Hamilton
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All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Bonnie Berry
|
Bowler
Queensland Women Team Form
Queensland Women are a dominant team this season and are nearly invincible. Their entire squad pulls their weight, making them a balanced unit.
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Carly Leeson (c), Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Georgia Elwiss, Grace Dignam, Stella Wilde, Zoe Cooke, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Olivia Porter
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson (C)
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All-rounder
|
Amy Hunter
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Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
All-rounder
|
Shivani Mehta
|
Batter
|
Grace Lyons
|
Batter
|
Grace Dignam
|
All-rounder
|
Annie Wikman
|
Batter
|
Zoe Cooke
|
All-rounder
|
Holly Ferling
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
Australian Capital Territory Women were strong with the bat in the last game but their bowlers have got their work cut out.
Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head-to-Head
Queensland Women remain dominant in their head-to-head tally against Australian Capital Territory Women with five wins in the last five fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Queensland Women - 5
Australian Capital Territory Women - 0
Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds
Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women @ 1.71 (Parimatch)
In the last encounter between the sides, Australian Capital Territory Women’s opening wicket pulled off an unseemly result as Olivia Porter and Carly Leeson added 52 runs to the first wicket. They managed to outdo Queensland Women’s opening order considering the latter ended up with a 23-run stand with Georgia Redmayne and Lucinda Bourke opening for the team. Despite this, the bookmakers are confident that they will turn things around and achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming game.
Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women
List a
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Queensland Fire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
ACT Meteors
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Batters
Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter
The prediction for the last game panned out as expected since Lauren Winfield-Hill emerged as the leading batter for Queensland Women with 101* runs. She claimed the top spot among the team’s batters with 198 runs in three innings, including a ton and a half-century. Averaging at 99.00 in the tournament, she is expected to come out on top in the next game as well.
Olivia Porter to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter
Olivia Porter was not among the top batters for Australian Capital Territory Women in the last match where she scored a mere 29 runs. Nevertheless, she was their second leading run scorer in the previous season with 221 runs in nine innings and an average of 27.62. She is expected to lead the charge against Queensland Women.
Queensland Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Bowlers
Charli Knott to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler
Charli Knott was the top wicket-taker for Queensland Women with three wickets in the last outing against Australian Capital Territory Women. She now stands as their leading bowler overall with five wickets in three innings and an average of 27.40 which is among the best in the team. She is the leading contender for the upcoming fixture, too.
Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler
As predicted, Grace Dignam was the top bowler against Queensland Women in the last outing and she was tied for the position as she claimed two wickets in 8.1 overs with an economy rate of 5.63. Her average of 23.00 in the present season is the best of the lot which makes her the favorite for the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland Women
- Queensland Women to win @ 1.23 (Parimatch)
- Australian Capital Territory Women to win @ 3.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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