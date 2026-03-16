Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Match Prediction
QUE
68%
Chance of Winning
TAS
32%
First class
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Jess Jonassen, Queensland Women’s skipper, is the team’s top batter and bowler with 244 runs and 11 wickets in six innings.
- Nicola Carey and Maisy Gibson are tied as Tasmania Women’s top bowlers with ten wickets apiece in six innings.
Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Chances of Winning
Queensland Women started their season with a defeat but they turned their form on its head with four successive victories leading up to this match. The last match was an absolute breeze for them since they took on a struggling Australian Capital Territory Women. The latter scored a mere 168 runs before getting dismissed and the chase became a cakewalk. Charli Knott’s 79* and opener Lauren Winfield-Hill’s 45 helped the team massively and it allowed them to finish the match with six wickets still in hand.
It has been the opposite for Tasmania Women who emerged victorious in their first two matches and have lost every game since. Their previous outing against New South Wales Women was disastrous as the latter amassed a total of 288 and Tasmania Women struggled to chase it down. Their batting display was downright terrible and they ended up getting bundled out for a measly 129. This was their worst performance of the season considering they lost by an abysmal margin of 159 runs.
- Queensland Women chance of winning - 68%
- Tasmania Women chance of winning - 32%
Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips
Tasmania Women to score low before first dismissal
Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee have opened for Tasmania Women for most of their matches this season and there was only one fixture where they set up a competent opening stand. Apart from the first game where the pair scored 47 runs together, the team’s opening partnerships saw a steady decline over the course of the season. In the remaining five matches, the team ended up with scores of 9, 2, 17, 20 and 3 runs before the first dismissal. There has been no indication of growth whatsoever and they are not expected to succeed this time either.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5
Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction
Allan Border Field is known to be a fielding pitch which offers great assistance to the bowlers. The toss winners elected to field first on all four occasions this season and it paid off three times so far. The average first innings score of 224 this season is an easily doable target and toss winners will be keen to field first once more.
Weather Report
Brisbane is set to experience showers with a 45% likelihood of precipitation on match day, and the temperature is expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius.
Queensland Women Player List
Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Mikayla Wrigley
|
Batter
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Sippel
|
Bowler
Queensland Women Team Form
Queensland Women are invincible at the moment with four back-to-back wins and their bowling performances have been particularly impressive.
Tasmania Women Player List
Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Elyse Villani (C)
|
Batter
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Batter
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Emma Manix Geeves
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tabatha Saville
|
Batter
|
Amy Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
Bowler
|
Julia Cavanough
|
Bowler
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
Tasmania Women Team Form
Tasmania Women lost their momentum after two wins and it will be difficult for them to regain it against a charged-up Queensland Women.
Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head
Tasmania Women are incredibly dominant in their head-to-head tally against Queensland Women with four wins in the last five meetings.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Queensland Women - 0
Tasmania Women - 4
No Result - 1
Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds
Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee have been the mainstay openers for Tasmania Women in the last three games but their partnerships are no great shakes - together, they scored 9, 2 and 17 runs before the first dismissal. This does not bode well for the team at all, especially since Queensland Women are much further ahead in this regard with scores of 15, 23 and 148 runs in the previous three games. The bookmakers are confident that Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne will set up a solid foundation for Queensland Women and outgun Tasmania Women’s opening stand in the next encounter.
Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women
First class
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Best Batters
Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter
Lauren Winfield-Hill missed out on what would have been her second half-century of the season as she was dismissed for 45 in the last game against Australian Capital Territory Women. She is currently the team’s second highest run scorer with 213 runs in five innings and an average of 53.25, making her the top pick for the next match as well.
Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter
Nicola Carey emerged as Tasmania Women’s leading batter in the previous outing against New South Wales Women where she scored 24 runs. She is also the top run scorer for the team overall with 161 runs in six innings which includes a half-century. She is expected to come out on top once again.
Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Best Bowlers
Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler
Jess Jonassen delivered her best spell of the tournament in the last match versus Australian Capital Territory Women, having captured four wickets in ten overs with an excellent economy rate of 3.10. She is the team’s top bowler at the moment with 11 wickets in six innings and an average of 17.18. She remains the top choice against Tasmania Women.
Maisy Gibson to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler
Maisy Gibson is the joint highest wicket-taker for Tasmania Women in the tournament so far with ten wickets in six innings and a bowling average of 23.90. She was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the previous encounter where she took one wicket in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.30 against New South Wales Women. Given her present form, she is relied upon to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland Women
- Queensland Women to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)
- Tasmania Women to win @ 2.23 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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