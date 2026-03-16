Facts: Jess Jonassen, Queensland Women’s skipper, is the team’s top batter and bowler with 244 runs and 11 wickets in six innings.

Nicola Carey and Maisy Gibson are tied as Tasmania Women’s top bowlers with ten wickets apiece in six innings.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Chances of Winning

Queensland Women started their season with a defeat but they turned their form on its head with four successive victories leading up to this match. The last match was an absolute breeze for them since they took on a struggling Australian Capital Territory Women. The latter scored a mere 168 runs before getting dismissed and the chase became a cakewalk. Charli Knott’s 79* and opener Lauren Winfield-Hill’s 45 helped the team massively and it allowed them to finish the match with six wickets still in hand.

It has been the opposite for Tasmania Women who emerged victorious in their first two matches and have lost every game since. Their previous outing against New South Wales Women was disastrous as the latter amassed a total of 288 and Tasmania Women struggled to chase it down. Their batting display was downright terrible and they ended up getting bundled out for a measly 129. This was their worst performance of the season considering they lost by an abysmal margin of 159 runs.

Queensland Women chance of winning - 68%

Tasmania Women chance of winning - 32%

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Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score low before first dismissal

Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee have opened for Tasmania Women for most of their matches this season and there was only one fixture where they set up a competent opening stand. Apart from the first game where the pair scored 47 runs together, the team’s opening partnerships saw a steady decline over the course of the season. In the remaining five matches, the team ended up with scores of 9, 2, 17, 20 and 3 runs before the first dismissal. There has been no indication of growth whatsoever and they are not expected to succeed this time either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

Allan Border Field is known to be a fielding pitch which offers great assistance to the bowlers. The toss winners elected to field first on all four occasions this season and it paid off three times so far. The average first innings score of 224 this season is an easily doable target and toss winners will be keen to field first once more.

Weather Report

Brisbane is set to experience showers with a 45% likelihood of precipitation on match day, and the temperature is expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Queensland Women Player List

Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Jess Jonassen (C) All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Mikayla Wrigley Batter Lucy Hamilton Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women are invincible at the moment with four back-to-back wins and their bowling performances have been particularly impressive.

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano.

Predicted Playing XI

Elyse Villani (C) Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Tabatha Saville Batter Amy Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Julia Cavanough Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women lost their momentum after two wins and it will be difficult for them to regain it against a charged-up Queensland Women.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head

Tasmania Women are incredibly dominant in their head-to-head tally against Queensland Women with four wins in the last five meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Queensland Women - 0

Tasmania Women - 4

No Result - 1

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee have been the mainstay openers for Tasmania Women in the last three games but their partnerships are no great shakes - together, they scored 9, 2 and 17 runs before the first dismissal. This does not bode well for the team at all, especially since Queensland Women are much further ahead in this regard with scores of 15, 23 and 148 runs in the previous three games. The bookmakers are confident that Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne will set up a solid foundation for Queensland Women and outgun Tasmania Women’s opening stand in the next encounter.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women First class Allan Border Field, Brisbane Queensland Fire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.613 Bet Now! Tasmania Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Best Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Winfield-Hill missed out on what would have been her second half-century of the season as she was dismissed for 45 in the last game against Australian Capital Territory Women. She is currently the team’s second highest run scorer with 213 runs in five innings and an average of 53.25, making her the top pick for the next match as well.

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter

Nicola Carey emerged as Tasmania Women’s leading batter in the previous outing against New South Wales Women where she scored 24 runs. She is also the top run scorer for the team overall with 161 runs in six innings which includes a half-century. She is expected to come out on top once again.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Best Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Jonassen delivered her best spell of the tournament in the last match versus Australian Capital Territory Women, having captured four wickets in ten overs with an excellent economy rate of 3.10. She is the team’s top bowler at the moment with 11 wickets in six innings and an average of 17.18. She remains the top choice against Tasmania Women.

Maisy Gibson to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler

Maisy Gibson is the joint highest wicket-taker for Tasmania Women in the tournament so far with ten wickets in six innings and a bowling average of 23.90. She was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the previous encounter where she took one wicket in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.30 against New South Wales Women. Given her present form, she is relied upon to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Queensland Women Queensland Women to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)

Tasmania Women to win @ 2.23 (Parimatch) Tasmania Women have a brilliant 4-0 record against Queensland Women in the last five head-to-head games but their current form is awful to say the least. They made a positive start to their campaign with two wins but found themselves defeated in the next four matches. This placed them in fifth on the table with a net run rate of -0.635. Queensland Women are on the other end of the spectrum with four wins in six games and a great net run rate of 1.714. It is quite evident that Queensland Women are in much better form and will be backed to come out on top against Tasmania Women. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





