Facts: Jess Jonassen has scored 244 runs in the ongoing WNCL season at an average of 48 and has picked up 13 wickets with the ball.

Nicola Carey has claimed 13 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 4.89 while scoring 168 runs with the bat.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Chance Winning

Tasmania Women and Queensland Women will be fighting to keep themselves in the hunt for the WNCL final. Queensland are currently placed third on the table with 19 points from seven games and a net run-rate of 1.428. Tasmania occupy the fourth spot with 13 points after seven games and a net run-rate of -0.509.

The two teams faced each other at the same venue in Brisbane on Sunday, where Tasmania came out on top by 20 runs in a rain-affected match. Queensland opted to bowl first and had a pretty good start, reducing the opponents to 42/3 inside the powerplay.

Heather Graham kept the scoreboard ticking for Tasmania with 44 in 58 deliveries before Tabatha Saville smashed 50 off just 45. None of the other batters could cross the 20-run mark as they were bowled out for 198. Charli Knott claimed 3 for 39 for Queensland, with three other bowlers snaring two scalps each.

Chasing a revised target of 176 in 35 overs, Queensland had an early blow before Charli Knott and Georgia Redmayne added 65 runs. Wickets tumbled around but Redmayne kept their hopes alive with a fifty. But once she fell, it didn't take long for Tasmania to wrap up the game.

Nicola Carey was the architect for Tasmania with the ball, picking up three key wickets to break the back of the opponents. Heather Graham bagged 2 for 26 in seven overs and was awarded as the player of the match for her all-round contribution.

Moving on to their next encounter, Queensland Women will be favourites according to the bookmakers. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Queensland Women's chance of winning: 61%

Tasmania Women’s chance of winning: 39%

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Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been excellent for Queensland at the top of the order. She has made 214 runs in five innings at 42 average and 97 strike rate. You can bet on her to score over 16.5 runs in this match.

Tasmania all-rounder Heather Graham has scored 166 runs in five games in the tournament. She has registered one fifty in the season and is coming off a 44-run knock. Betting on her to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Women to have Higher Opening Partnership 1.87 Bet on Batery Highest individual score Over 81.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

In the previous round of the WNCL, all three toss-winning teams opted to bowl first. The conditions for this match suggest there could be rain interruptions, which makes chasing a better option. Overcast conditions could also help the bowlers early on. With that in mind, you can expect the toss-winner to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast leading up to this game doesn't look great with a strong possibility of rain but Tuesday is expected to witness much better weather. It should be partly sunny and humid in Brisbane on January 14th. There cloud cover could be around 60% but with only a 7% chance of precipitation, rain shouldn't cause any issues. The temperatures are likely to hover between 27 to 32 degree Celsius, while wind gusts travel at around 20 kmph.

Queensland Women Player List

Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Burke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Georgia Redmayne † Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Laura Harris All-rounder Mikayla Wrigley Bowler Lucy Hamilton Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler

Queensland Women Recent Form

Queensland Women have played seven matches in the ongoing tournament, winning four and losing three. They defeated Western Australia and Australian Capital Territory twice each but lost the most recent fixture against Tasmania.

Tasmania Women Players List

Nicola Carey, Julia Cavanough, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix-Geeves, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Emma Manix-Geeves † Wicket-keeper Tabatha Saville All-rounder Amy Smith Bowler Molly Strano Bowler Julia Cavanough Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Recent Form

Tasmania Women have won three of their seven games in the tournament. They defeated Western Australia in both encounters earlier in the season before losing to South Australia and New South Wales twice each. They returned to winning ways with a 20-run victory over Queensland.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head Record

Tasmania Women have had the upper hand against Queensland Women in recent times, winning all of the last five completed encounters.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to hit the most runs in the powerplay @ XX (Batery Bet)

Queensland Women have Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott and Jess Jonassen in their top four. They are naturally quick scorers compared to the Tasmania top order, barring Lizelle Lee. Back Queensland Women to score most runs in the first 10 overs.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women First class Allan Border Field, Brisbane Queensland Fire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.639 Bet Now! Tasmania Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Top Batters

Jess Jonassen to be the top batter for Queensland Women

Jess Jonassen, one of the most impactful players in women's cricket, has been the best batter for her side in the WNCL. She has made 244 runs from seven innings at an average of 48 while striking at 102, including two half centuries. Back her to be the top batter for Queensland Women.

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Tasmania Women





Nicola Carey is an experienced figure in Australian domestic cricket and will be key in this game. She has scored 168 runs from seven innings in this tournament at an average of 24 with one half century. Bet on Carey to be the top Tasmania Women batter.

Queensland Women vs Tasmania Women Top Bowlers

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Queensland Women

The vastly experienced all-rounder Jess Jonassen remains a big asset for her team with both bat and ball. The left-arm orthodox spinner has had a stellar career and continues to perform at her best. She has taken 13 wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.30. Back her to be the top Queensland Women bowler.

Maisy Gibson to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women

Maisy Gibson has been terrific with the ball in the ongoing tournament. She has picked up 12 wickets from seven games at an economy of 4.44. Her best figures in the season read 3 for 31. Back her to be the top bowler for Tasmania Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Queensland Women Queensland Women to win the match @ 1.63 Batery Bet

Tasmania Women to win the match @ 2.30 Batery Bet Queensland and Tasmania Women are two of the strongest teams in the competition. Tasmania have enjoyed good success in this rivalry in recent times. However, Queensland are in better form overall. Both the teams have potent bowling attacks but Queensland have a slight edge in the batting department. They boast of a formidable line-up with the likes of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Charli Knott, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris and Laura Harris. Our prediction is for Queensland Women to win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





