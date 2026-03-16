Facts: South Australia Women’s Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler of the Women’s National Cricket League with 16 wickets in six innings.

Queensland Women’s Jess Jonassen is the second highest wicket-taker, having taken 15 wickets in eight innings.

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning

South Australia Women returned to winning ways after registering a single defeat, and overcame Victoria Women in the previous match. The latter batted first and found themselves dismissed for a rather low score of 241 runs. South Australia Women had a pretty simple chase ahead of them and they did it with five wickets to spare; Courtney Webb’s 67 not out was the best performance of the innings while Ellie Johnston, Bridget Patterson and Annie O'Neil were next in line with 40, 35 and 32 runs, respectively.

Queensland Women won against Tasmania Women by a rather close margin in the previous game where the former batted first and secured a score of 294. Grace Harris did a stellar job as she notched up an impressive 140 runs, followed by Charli Knott’s 58. This gave the bowlers a target they could defend and they did so as they limited Tasmania Women to 280 by the end of the innings. Queensland Women ended up taking victory by a mere 14 runs.

South Australia Women chance of winning - 38%

Queensland Women chance of winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to score high before first dismissal

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne’s partnership for Queensland Women has seen a slight downtrend in the last five matches considering they have secured stands of 8, 1, 15, 23 and 148 runs. Although both the batters have been a tad out of form, Winfield-Hill and Redmayne are averaging at 36.50 and 27.00, respectively, and they have the strength to come into their own in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

Adelaide Oval hosted a single match in the previous season of the Women’s National Cricket League where Victoria Women elected to field first against South Australia Women and won after restricting the latter to 210 runs. This time, too, the toss winning side will be inclined to field first at this venue.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are expected at Adelaide with no hint of rainfall on match day. The temperature is predicted to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

South Australia Women Player List

Jemma Barsby (c), Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Ellie Johnston, Josephine Dooley, Paris Hall, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Johnston Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Annie O'Neil Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Jemma Barsby (C) All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Courtney Neale Bowler Emmerson Filsell Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women’s four-match winning streak was disrupted but they got back on track with a fifth win against Victoria Women.

Queensland Women Player List

Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Jess Jonassen (C) All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Mikayla Wrigley Batter Laura Harris Batter Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler Lucy Hamilton Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women started their campaign with two losses but they went on to achieve four successive victories. They currently have a total of five wins and they have been quite competitive, particularly with the bat.

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head

South Australia lead their tally against Queensland Women with three wins in the last five head-to-head games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Australia Women - 3

Queensland Women - 1

No Result - 1

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

South Australia Women’s Ellie Johnston and Bridget Patterson opened two out of the last three games and their partnerships were extremely contrasting, making it difficult to gauge their true form. In the last three games, the opening pair added 78, 0 and 2 runs to the team’s first wicket. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne have had a similar inconsistency in Queensland Women’s opening totals, having scored 8, 1 and 15 runs together in the previous three matches. However, since Queensland Women have stuck with the same first partnership this season, their chances of improving are higher than that of South Australia Women.

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Australia Adelaide Oval, null South Australian Scorpions (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now! Queensland Fire (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now!

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter

Courtney Webb is in a league of her own this season with 336 runs in six innings so far which includes a ton and two half-centuries. In the last match against Victoria Women, she top-scored for South Australia Women as she notched up an unbeaten 67. Averaging at 67.20 in the tournament, she is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Charli Knott to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Charli Knott emerged as the second leading batter for Queensland Women in the last game versus Tasmania Women, having scored 58 runs. This marked her second half-century of the season and she is the leading run-getter for the team with 255 runs in eight innings and an average of 36.42, making her the top contender for the next encounter.

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington leads South Australia Women’s bowling attack with 16 wickets in six innings thus far. In the previous match, she was the team’s joint highest wicket-taker with three wickets in ten overs along with an economy rate of 4.80. She has a phenomenal bowling average of 16.56 which makes her the top choice for the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

During the previous match against Tasmania Women, Jess Jonassen was tied as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with two wickets in nine overs and an economy rate of 6.22. Overall, she is Queensland Women’s top bowler with 15 wickets in eight innings. With an average of 19.26, she is expected to come out on top this time around.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Queensland Women South Australia Women to win @ 1.98 (Parimatch)

Queensland Women to win @ 1.62 (Parimatch) South Australia Women and Queensland Women are arguably the two most competitive teams in the tournament as they constitute the top two teams. Queensland Women are the table toppers at the moment with five wins in eight matches and an excellent net run rate of 1.290. South Australia Women are one spot lower, vying for a top finish with five victories in eight games and only a slightly worse net run rate of 1.006. However, Queensland Women are favored to come out on top in this encounter since they have the potential to improve their standing and build a gap to the other teams. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





