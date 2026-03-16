South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Match Prediction
QUE
38%
Chance of Winning
SAS
62%
Australia
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- South Australia Women’s Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler of the Women’s National Cricket League with 16 wickets in six innings.
- Queensland Women’s Jess Jonassen is the second highest wicket-taker, having taken 15 wickets in eight innings.
South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning
South Australia Women returned to winning ways after registering a single defeat, and overcame Victoria Women in the previous match. The latter batted first and found themselves dismissed for a rather low score of 241 runs. South Australia Women had a pretty simple chase ahead of them and they did it with five wickets to spare; Courtney Webb’s 67 not out was the best performance of the innings while Ellie Johnston, Bridget Patterson and Annie O'Neil were next in line with 40, 35 and 32 runs, respectively.
Queensland Women won against Tasmania Women by a rather close margin in the previous game where the former batted first and secured a score of 294. Grace Harris did a stellar job as she notched up an impressive 140 runs, followed by Charli Knott’s 58. This gave the bowlers a target they could defend and they did so as they limited Tasmania Women to 280 by the end of the innings. Queensland Women ended up taking victory by a mere 14 runs.
- South Australia Women chance of winning - 38%
- Queensland Women chance of winning - 62%
South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips
Queensland Women to score high before first dismissal
Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne’s partnership for Queensland Women has seen a slight downtrend in the last five matches considering they have secured stands of 8, 1, 15, 23 and 148 runs. Although both the batters have been a tad out of form, Winfield-Hill and Redmayne are averaging at 36.50 and 27.00, respectively, and they have the strength to come into their own in the next match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction
Adelaide Oval hosted a single match in the previous season of the Women’s National Cricket League where Victoria Women elected to field first against South Australia Women and won after restricting the latter to 210 runs. This time, too, the toss winning side will be inclined to field first at this venue.
Weather Report
Sunny conditions are expected at Adelaide with no hint of rainfall on match day. The temperature is predicted to reach 33 degrees Celsius.
South Australia Women Player List
Jemma Barsby (c), Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Ellie Johnston, Josephine Dooley, Paris Hall, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Batter
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Hollie Armitage
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
All-rounder
|
Annie O'Neil
|
Batter
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Jemma Barsby (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Eleanor Larosa
|
All-rounder
|
Courtney Neale
|
Bowler
|
Emmerson Filsell
|
Bowler
South Australia Women Team Form
South Australia Women’s four-match winning streak was disrupted but they got back on track with a fifth win against Victoria Women.
Queensland Women Player List
Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Mikayla Wrigley
|
Batter
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
Bowler
Queensland Women Team Form
Queensland Women started their campaign with two losses but they went on to achieve four successive victories. They currently have a total of five wins and they have been quite competitive, particularly with the bat.
South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head
South Australia lead their tally against Queensland Women with three wins in the last five head-to-head games.
T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
South Australia Women - 3
Queensland Women - 1
No Result - 1
South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds
Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
South Australia Women’s Ellie Johnston and Bridget Patterson opened two out of the last three games and their partnerships were extremely contrasting, making it difficult to gauge their true form. In the last three games, the opening pair added 78, 0 and 2 runs to the team’s first wicket. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne have had a similar inconsistency in Queensland Women’s opening totals, having scored 8, 1 and 15 runs together in the previous three matches. However, since Queensland Women have stuck with the same first partnership this season, their chances of improving are higher than that of South Australia Women.
South Australia Women vs Queensland Women
Australia
Adelaide Oval, null
South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters
Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter
Courtney Webb is in a league of her own this season with 336 runs in six innings so far which includes a ton and two half-centuries. In the last match against Victoria Women, she top-scored for South Australia Women as she notched up an unbeaten 67. Averaging at 67.20 in the tournament, she is the top pick to be their standout batter.
Charli Knott to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter
Charli Knott emerged as the second leading batter for Queensland Women in the last game versus Tasmania Women, having scored 58 runs. This marked her second half-century of the season and she is the leading run-getter for the team with 255 runs in eight innings and an average of 36.42, making her the top contender for the next encounter.
South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Amanda-Jade Wellington leads South Australia Women’s bowling attack with 16 wickets in six innings thus far. In the previous match, she was the team’s joint highest wicket-taker with three wickets in ten overs along with an economy rate of 4.80. She has a phenomenal bowling average of 16.56 which makes her the top choice for the next game.
Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler
During the previous match against Tasmania Women, Jess Jonassen was tied as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with two wickets in nine overs and an economy rate of 6.22. Overall, she is Queensland Women’s top bowler with 15 wickets in eight innings. With an average of 19.26, she is expected to come out on top this time around.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland Women
- South Australia Women to win @ 1.98 (Parimatch)
- Queensland Women to win @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments