Facts: South Australia Women’s Courtney Webb is the top run scorer of the tournament with 456 runs in seven innings.

Queensland Women’s Georgia Redmayne stands as the third leading batter of the competition, having scored 341 runs in nine innings.

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning

South Australia Women were bested by Queensland Women in the previous meeting between the sides prior to this. Queensland Women were the first to bat and they secured a score of 312, courtesy of Georgia Redmayne’s 125 not out. Additionally, skipper Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris were rather impressive with 78 and 59 runs, respectively. The target was remarkable for a fielding track and defending it became a piece of cake.

South Australia Women did the best they could to chase it down and went oh-so close before getting bundled out. Courtney Webb was the top scorer for the team with a century, having scored 120 runs, while Hollie Armitage and Emma de Broughe also pitched in with 55 and 47 runs, respectively. Although they managed to score 303 runs, the team’s lower order failed to secure the finishing runs and ended up all out in the last over of the innings, handing Queensland Women a close nine-run victory.

South Australia Women chance of winning - 36%

Queensland Women chance of winning - 64%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

South Australia Women to score low before first dismissal

South Australia Women have shown a great deal of inconsistency with their opening scores. While skipper and wicket-keeper Bridget Patterson has opened every match, her partner has shifted between Emma de Broughe and Ellie Johnston. This has resulted in fluctuating first partnerships, having added 1, 78, 0, 2 and 33 runs. Since they found it difficult to withstand Queensland Women’s bowling in the last match, another low score is expected this time as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

The only match held at Adelaide Oval this season was between South Australia Women and Queensland Women in their last meeting, and the former elected to field first. However, the last match was a slight outlier since Queensland Women were able to post a big score on a fielding track and take the win. Despite this outcome, chasing will be the favorite choice for the toss winner.

Weather Report

Sunny skies will be prevalent at Adelaide on the day of the match with no signs of rain and the temperature touching 38 degrees Celsius.

South Australia Women Player List

Bridget Patterson (c), Jemma Barsby, Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Eleanor Larosa, Emmerson Filsell, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Ellie Johnston, Josephine Dooley, Paris Hall, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Bridget Patterson (C) Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Ellie Johnston Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Alex Price Bowler Ella Wilson All-rounder Courtney Neale Bowler Emmerson Filsell Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women have had a mixed bag of results leading up to this match with two losses in the last five fixtures, including one against Queensland Women.

Queensland Women Player List

Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Jess Jonassen (C) All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Mikayla Wrigley Batter Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women recovered well from their defeat against Tasmania Women and are going for a hat trick with their next outing against South Australia Women.

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head

Queensland Women’s victory in the last head-to-head encounter reduced South Australia Women’s lead and brought it down to a scoreline of 2-3 in the last five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Australia Women - 3

Queensland Women - 2

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

South Australia Women have been rather inconsistent at the front, and they changed their opening combination for the last match which did not work at all. Emma de Broughe and Bridget Patterson scored one run together before the latter’s dismissal and, in the two matches prior to that, the team had opening stands of 78 and 0. On the other hand, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne have opened for Queensland Women regularly and although their yield of 16, 8 and 1 is rather low, they outclassed South Australia Women’s opening partnership in the last match which makes them the favorites again.

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Australia Adelaide Oval, null South Australian Scorpions (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.674 Bet Now! Queensland Fire (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter

Courtney Webb emerged as the leading batter for South Australia Women against Queensland Women where she notched up a century with 120 runs, as predicted for the last game. This marks her second ton of the season and she continues to lead the team with 456 runs in seven innings and an average of 76.00, making her the top pick for the next match.

Georgia Redmayne to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Redmayne top-scored for Queensland Women in the previous game wherein she amassed an unbeaten 125. This was her first century of the season and she overtook the other batters for the top spot with 341 runs in nine innings and an average of 42.62. She is expected to come out on top once again.

South Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous match versus Queensland Women, Amanda-Jade Wellington was tied as the second leading wicket-taker with a single wicket in ten overs. Overall, she has 17 wickets in seven innings along with a stellar bowling average of 20.23 which makes her the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Jonassen was the joint second highest wicket-taker in the last game against South Australia Women, where her ten-over spell yielded three wickets. She also extended her lead overall with 18 wickets in nine innings. Averaging at 19.61, she is relied upon to lead the charge in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Queensland Women South Australia Women to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)

Queensland Women to win @ 1.56 (Parimatch) South Australia Women and Queensland Women are the top two teams in the Women’s National Cricket League so far, with the latter in the top spot with six wins in nine matches and an impressive net run rate of 1.179. South Australia Women are second with five victories in seven games and a net run rate of 0.837. Although both teams are quite competitive, Queensland Women have the edge since they beat their upcoming rivals in the previous match as well. ‌‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





