Facts: South Australia Women’s Amanda-Jade Wellington was the leading bowler of the tournament last season with 29 wickets in 12 innings.

Tasmania Women’s Maisy Gibson was the third highest wicket-taker of the competition with 23 wickets in 12 innings.

South Australia Women and Tasmania Women have a 2-3 record in the last five head-to-head encounters.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Chances of Winning

South Australia Women were not competitive enough to advance past the group stage last season, and they faced a defeat at the hands of Western Australia Women in their last game. The latter posted 254 runs on the board and it was quite an attainable total. Nonetheless, South Australia Women fell short of the mark during their chase. A majority of the top and middle order collapsed with virtually no runs on the board but skipper Jemma Barsby and wicket-keeper batter Bridget Patterson anchored the innings with 54* and 43 runs, respectively. With inadequate support from the others, though, they conceded defeat by six runs.

Tasmania Women’s campaign saw an upswing in momentum towards the end of the group stage and they managed to overcome Victoria Women in the last match. The former, having batted first, scored 259 runs with a standout performance from skipper Elyse Villani who scored 110 runs. The rest of the batting lineup contributed just enough to give the team a mediocre target but the bowlers absolutely knocked it out of the park by bundling out the opposition for 229. In the end, the Hobart-rooted team took a 30-run victory.

South Australia Women chance of winning - 36%

Tasmania Women chance of winning - 64%

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South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Tasmania Women’s first wicket improved as Rachel Trenaman and Ruth Johnston took over in the last four matches of the previous season. Together, the duo scored 39, 3, 92 and 11 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Moreover, Trenaman achieved an outstanding average of 93.00, and while Johnston was not quite as successful with a significantly worse average of 14.00, the bookmakers back the openers to come good in the present tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

A total of four matches were held at Karen Rolton Oval in the last season and those batting first had a massive edge, having won three of those games. Additionally, batting first was favored thrice by the toss winning skippers and the average of 282 with the first bat was competitive. These outcomes make it the top strategy for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

A gloomy outlook is forecast at Adelaide on match day along with a mild 10% possibility of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

South Australia Women Player List

Jemma Barsby (c), Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Ellie Johnston, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eleanor Larosa, Ella Wilson, Emmerson Filsell, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Elizabeth Worthley, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Peterson, Maggie Clark, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Johnston Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Madeline Penna All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby (C) Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women’s batting displays were erratic in the previous season, and that puts them at a disadvantage in the next game.

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Ruth Johnston, Tabatha Saville, Ava Curtis, Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Amy Smith, Callie Wilson, Courtney Sippel, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Sara Kennedy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Trenaman Batter Ruth Johnston Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Elyse Villani (C) Batter Emma Manix-Geeves Wicket-keeper Amy Smith Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women won four successive matches towards the end of their campaign and their batters were on the money.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head

South Australia Women and Tasmania Women are quite closely matched in their head-to-head tally with a 2-3 record in the previous five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Australia Women - 2

Tasmania Women - 3

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Ellie Johnston and Emma de Broughe’s partnership for South Australia Women’s opening wicket last season saw an improvement towards the end as they secured totals of 33, 7 and 1 in the last three matches. However, Rachel Trenaman and Ruth Johnston were much more proactive in this aspect since they added 39, 3 and 92 runs to Tasmania Women’s first wicket in the last three encounters. Based on the latter’s stability, the bookmakers endorse them to outdo South Australia Women’s first partnership in the upcoming match.

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South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Best Batters

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter

Courtney Webb emerged as the leading run scorer for South Australia Women during the previous season with 572 runs in 12 innings. She achieved two centuries and three half-centuries over the course of the season, and her average of 52.00 was the best of the team which makes her the favorite for the next match.

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter

Nicola Carey emerged as the top run-getter for Tasmania Women in the last season, having garnered 354 runs in 12 innings, including a ton and a half-century. She ended the season with an average of 32.18, and the all-rounder is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler

In the 2024/25 season of the tournament, Amanda-Jade Wellington was in a league of her own with 29 wickets in 12 innings which made her South Australia Women’s leading bowler. She led their bowling unit in the last match against Western Australia Women where she bagged a three-wicket haul. Her average of 20.48 was remarkable and she is expected to come out on top against Tasmania Women.

Maisy Gibson to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler

Maisy Gibson led Tasmania Women’s bowling attack in the previous edition of the tournament where she picked 23 wickets across 12 innings. Her consistency was exceptional and she showed significant wicket-taking prowess. With an average of 20.65, she is the top contender for the next game versus South Australia Women.