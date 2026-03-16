Facts: South Australia Women’s Courtney Webb stands as the leading run scorer of the tournament so far with 123 runs in a single innings.

Wicket-keeper batter Lizelle Lee leads Tasmania Women’s run charts with 65 runs in one game.

South Australia Women lead their head-to-head tally against Tasmania Women by a 3-2 scoreline in the last five fixtures.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Chances of Winning

South Australia Women made the most of the surface as they chose to bat first on a high-scoring pitch against Tasmania Women last time around. The former posted a whopping 330 runs on the board with top scores from Courtney Webb and Madeline Penna who scored 123* and 109 runs, respectively. This gave the bowlers adequate room to defend the target and they absolutely held up their end of the bargain.

Tasmania Women’s top order made a solid start as openers Lizelle Lee and Rachel Trenaman notched up totals of 65 and 40, respectively, while skipper Elyse Villani scored a half-century of her own with 54 runs. Their performance dropped off subsequently as the middle order failed to build on it, leaving Courtney Grace Sippel and Hayley Silver-holmes stranded on 50* and 34*, respectively, as they conceded a 36-run defeat in the end.

South Australia Women chance of winning - 40%

Tasmania Women chance of winning - 60%

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South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee kicked off their campaign with a bang as they added a whopping 87 runs to Tasmania Women’s first wicket in the previous game against South Australia Women. The former partnered up with Ruth Johnston in the previous season, having secured totals of 39, 3 and 92 runs in the last three encounters. Given that their first partnership is strong, the openers are expected to put on a spectacle in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

Karen Rolton Oval is a batting haven through and through, evidenced by the fact that South Australia Women elected to bat first against Tasmania Women last time out and won by a massive margin. Moreover, the teams batting first won three out of four games last season with a competitive stand of 282 with the first bat. This makes setting the target the top priority in the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected to cause disruptions at Adelaide with a 35% possibility of precipitation, and the temperature is set to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

South Australia Women Player List

Jemma Barsby (c), Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Ellie Johnston, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eleanor Larosa, Ella Wilson, Emmerson Filsell, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Elizabeth Worthley, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Peterson, Maggie Clark, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Johnston Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Madeline Penna All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barsby (C) Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women were able to exploit the pitch conditions by piling on a massive target but their ability to replicate their performance is under fire. Moreover, their bowlers conceded far too many runs which put them at risk of losing a high-scoring game.

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Ruth Johnston, Tabatha Saville, Ava Curtis, Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Amy Smith, Callie Wilson, Courtney Sippel, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Sara Kennedy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Trenaman Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Nicola Carey All-rounder Elyse Villani (C) Batter Naomi Stalenberg Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Hayley Silver-Holmes Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

There is room for improvement in Tasmania Women’s bowling attack and they have had time to familiarize themselves with the conditions. Their batters are a force to be reckoned with, though, and they are expected to showcase a dominant display in the next encounter.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head

South Australia Women have a 3-2 record against Tasmania Women in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Australia Women - 3

Tasmania Women - 2

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Both sides had competitive opening partnerships in the previous game; Emma de Broughe and Bridget Patterson went hammer and tongs to score 55 runs together for South Australia Women’s first wicket. However, Tasmania Women’s Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee kicked it up a notch to post an outstanding 87-run stand in the last outing. Although it is expected to be a close battle, the latter have the upper hand going into the next game.

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South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Best Batters

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous match versus Tasmania Women panned out as expected considering she scored a 123*-run century. She was their top batter in the previous season with 572 runs in 12 innings and an average of 52.00. Based on her form, she is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture as well.

Rachel Trenaman to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter

In the previous outing versus South Australia Women, Rachel Trenaman scored 40 runs before her dismissal and was among the top batters. She was among the leading batters in the 2024/25 season with 279 runs in four innings, including a ton and two half-centuries. Averaging at 93.00, the best of the team, she is expected to lead the charge in the next match versus South Australia Women.

South Australia Women vs Tasmania Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was the joint leading bowler in the last encounter against Tasmania Women where she captured two wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 6.20. She was in a league of her own during the 2024/25 season with 29 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 20.48, making her the favorite once again for the next match.

Kathryn Bryce to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce emerged as Tasmania Women’s leading wicket-taker in the last outing against South Australia Women with three wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 6.00. Although she did not take part in the previous season, she has the bowling prowess to lead their attack once more in the upcoming encounter.