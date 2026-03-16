Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Match Prediction
TAS
73%
Chance of Winning
ACT
27%
Australia
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- Tasmania Women’s Nicola Carey is the third leading bowler of the tournament, having taken 15 wickets in eight innings.
- Skipper Katie Mack is the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women with 205 runs in six innings.
Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chances of Winning
Tasmania Women have underperformed throughout the competition and that was evident in their previous match against table toppers Queensland Women. The latter were tasked with setting the score and they did an adequate job with 294 runs on the board. This was a defendable target and Tasmania Women’s batters struggled to make headway and reach the target in time. Nicola Carey’s 120 and wicket-keeper batter Emma Manix-Geeves’ 80 went in vain since the rest of the batters did not contribute enough, and they wound up losing by a tight margin of 14 runs.
Australian Capital Territory Women were on a terrible run before they turned their form on its head with two back-to-back victories. Their second win of the season came against Victoria Women in the last match where the latter’s total of 172 was rather easily attainable. During ACT Women’s chase, opener Olivia Porter and skipper Katie Mack nearly finished the match on their own with 80* and 46 runs, respectively. In the end, they won by an impressive eight-wicket margin.
- Tasmania Women chance of winning - 74%
- Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 26%
Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Tips
Australian Capital Territory Women to score under 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Olivia Porter and Grace Dignam became the mainstay openers for the team in the last three matches but it did not help Australian Capital Territory Women’s opening wicket at all. During the previous five matches, the team has had paltry opening scores of 7, 13, 5, 9 and 10 runs. Moreover, Tasmania Women have a solid bowling unit with the likes of Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson and Molly Strano which will certainly make it harder for the openers to find their footing in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Under 25.
Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5
Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Toss Prediction
In the two matches played at Bellerive Oval this season, the teams batting first and fielding first took home one victory each. However, in the previous season of the tournament, those setting the target had the edge with four wins in six matches. Further, the surface supports high scoring totals which makes batting first more appealing to the toss winners.
Weather Report
The chance of precipitation at Hobart is as low as 5% despite partially cloudy skies and the temperature is expected to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.
Tasmania Women Player List
Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Elyse Villani (C)
|
Batter
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Batter
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Emma Manix Geeves
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ruth Johnston
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
Bowler
|
Julia Cavanough
|
Bowler
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
Tasmania Women Team Form
Tasmania Women have four losses in the last five matches but their bowling unit is quite superior to that of their upcoming adversary.
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Katie Mack (c), Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Olivia Porter
|
Batter
|
Grace Dignam
|
All-rounder
|
Katie Mack (C)
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
All-rounder
|
Shivani Mehta
|
Batter
|
Rachel Carroll
|
Batter
|
Paris Bowdler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zoe Cooke
|
Bowler
|
Gabrielle Sutcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Angelina Genford
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
Australian Capital Territory Women beat Victoria Women twice but lost to all the other teams they faced so far which puts them in a bind going into this fixture.
Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head-to-Head
Tasmania Women have dominated against Australian Capital Territory Women with four wins in the previous five head-to-head games.
T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Tasmania Women - 4
Australian Capital Territory Women - 1
Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds
Tasmania Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women @ 1.45 (Parimatch)
Neither Tasmania Women nor Australian Capital Territory Women have had competent opening stands in the tournament. For the latter in particular, Grace Dignam and Olivia Porter have barely surpassed single digit scores in the last three matches with opening partnerships of 7, 13 and 5 runs. Tasmania Women’s Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee have been on a similar plane with 3, 27 and 9 runs in the previous three encounters. Both sides are not performing at an optimum level but the bookmakers expect Tasmania Women’s openers to achieve a better first partnership than that of Australian Capital Territory Women.
Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women
Australia
Bellerive Oval, null
Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Batters
Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter
Nicola Carey took the lead of the team’s run charts after her performance in the last game against Queensland Women, having scored an impressive 120 runs. She now has a total of 288 runs in eight innings and an average of 36.00. With a ton and a half-century, she is expected to be the top batter for Tasmania Women once more.
Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter
Katie Mack missed out on a half-century in the previous game against Victoria Women, having been dismissed for 46. The skipper leads the team’s batting with 205 runs in six innings and an average of 34.16. She has two half-centuries under her belt and will be anticipated to do well in the upcoming match as well.
Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Bowlers
Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler
Nicola Carey was tied as the leading bowler for Tasmania Women in the last match versus Queensland Women where her seven-over spell resulted in two wickets and an economy rate of 6.71. She is the top wicket-taker for the team overall with 15 wickets in eight innings, and her remarkable average of 20.26 makes her the top pick for the next game.
Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler
Anesu Mushangwe only managed to pick a single wicket in seven overs in the previous outing against Victoria Women, and she ended up with an economy rate of 5.00. However, she continues to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s top batter with ten wickets in six innings and an average of 24.20, making her the top choice against Tasmania Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania Women
- Tasmania Women to win @ 1.36 (Parimatch)
- Australian Capital Territory Women to win @ 2.86 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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