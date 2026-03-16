Facts: Tasmania Women’s Nicola Carey is the third leading bowler of the tournament, having taken 15 wickets in eight innings.

Skipper Katie Mack is the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women with 205 runs in six innings.

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chances of Winning

Tasmania Women have underperformed throughout the competition and that was evident in their previous match against table toppers Queensland Women. The latter were tasked with setting the score and they did an adequate job with 294 runs on the board. This was a defendable target and Tasmania Women’s batters struggled to make headway and reach the target in time. Nicola Carey’s 120 and wicket-keeper batter Emma Manix-Geeves’ 80 went in vain since the rest of the batters did not contribute enough, and they wound up losing by a tight margin of 14 runs.

Australian Capital Territory Women were on a terrible run before they turned their form on its head with two back-to-back victories. Their second win of the season came against Victoria Women in the last match where the latter’s total of 172 was rather easily attainable. During ACT Women’s chase, opener Olivia Porter and skipper Katie Mack nearly finished the match on their own with 80* and 46 runs, respectively. In the end, they won by an impressive eight-wicket margin.

Tasmania Women chance of winning - 74%

Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 26%

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Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Tips

Australian Capital Territory Women to score under 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Olivia Porter and Grace Dignam became the mainstay openers for the team in the last three matches but it did not help Australian Capital Territory Women’s opening wicket at all. During the previous five matches, the team has had paltry opening scores of 7, 13, 5, 9 and 10 runs. Moreover, Tasmania Women have a solid bowling unit with the likes of Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson and Molly Strano which will certainly make it harder for the openers to find their footing in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Under 25. 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Toss Prediction

In the two matches played at Bellerive Oval this season, the teams batting first and fielding first took home one victory each. However, in the previous season of the tournament, those setting the target had the edge with four wins in six matches. Further, the surface supports high scoring totals which makes batting first more appealing to the toss winners.

Weather Report

The chance of precipitation at Hobart is as low as 5% despite partially cloudy skies and the temperature is expected to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano.

Predicted Playing XI

Elyse Villani (C) Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Ruth Johnston All-rounder Amy Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Julia Cavanough Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women have four losses in the last five matches but their bowling unit is quite superior to that of their upcoming adversary.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Katie Mack (c), Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke.

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter Batter Grace Dignam All-rounder Katie Mack (C) Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Shivani Mehta Batter Rachel Carroll Batter Paris Bowdler Wicket-keeper Zoe Cooke Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Angelina Genford Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women beat Victoria Women twice but lost to all the other teams they faced so far which puts them in a bind going into this fixture.

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head-to-Head

Tasmania Women have dominated against Australian Capital Territory Women with four wins in the previous five head-to-head games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Tasmania Women - 4

Australian Capital Territory Women - 1

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

Neither Tasmania Women nor Australian Capital Territory Women have had competent opening stands in the tournament. For the latter in particular, Grace Dignam and Olivia Porter have barely surpassed single digit scores in the last three matches with opening partnerships of 7, 13 and 5 runs. Tasmania Women’s Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee have been on a similar plane with 3, 27 and 9 runs in the previous three encounters. Both sides are not performing at an optimum level but the bookmakers expect Tasmania Women’s openers to achieve a better first partnership than that of Australian Capital Territory Women.

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Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Batters

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter

Nicola Carey took the lead of the team’s run charts after her performance in the last game against Queensland Women, having scored an impressive 120 runs. She now has a total of 288 runs in eight innings and an average of 36.00. With a ton and a half-century, she is expected to be the top batter for Tasmania Women once more.

Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter

Katie Mack missed out on a half-century in the previous game against Victoria Women, having been dismissed for 46. The skipper leads the team’s batting with 205 runs in six innings and an average of 34.16. She has two half-centuries under her belt and will be anticipated to do well in the upcoming match as well.

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Bowlers

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler

Nicola Carey was tied as the leading bowler for Tasmania Women in the last match versus Queensland Women where her seven-over spell resulted in two wickets and an economy rate of 6.71. She is the top wicket-taker for the team overall with 15 wickets in eight innings, and her remarkable average of 20.26 makes her the top pick for the next game.

Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler

Anesu Mushangwe only managed to pick a single wicket in seven overs in the previous outing against Victoria Women, and she ended up with an economy rate of 5.00. However, she continues to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s top batter with ten wickets in six innings and an average of 24.20, making her the top choice against Tasmania Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tasmania Women Tasmania Women to win @ 1.36 (Parimatch)

Australian Capital Territory Women to win @ 2.86 (Parimatch) Tasmania Women made a promising start to their campaign but it was derailed before they could fully enjoy their success with a four-match losing streak. They are still in the process of rebuilding their form and are placed fifth on the table with an unimpressive but redeemable net run rate of -0.479. On the contrary, Australian Capital Territory Women started off badly with four successive defeats but they registered two wins thereafter. They are not in a favorable position since they occupy the second-to-last spot with a miserable net run rate of -1.026, and the bookmakers are confident that Tasmania Women will find a way to beat their rivals, especially with a 4-1 advantage in the last five head-to-head encounters. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





