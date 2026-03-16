Facts: Maisy Gibson has now taken the lead as Tasmania Women’s top bowler with 18 wickets in nine innings.

Katie Mack, Australian Capital Territory Women’s captain, is the team’s leading batter with 257 runs in seven innings.

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Chances of Winning

Tasmania Women tackled Australian Capital Territory Women with ease in the last meeting between the teams before this fixture. The latter made the mistake of opting to field first since Tasmania Women were able to secure 284 runs; for the first time this season, Tasmania Women’s skipper, Elyse Villani, played a commendable innings with a 117-run knock. Opener Rachel Trenaman scored a half-century with 63 runs and it was her first game in the present tournament. With a defendable score on the board, the bowlers took over and finished the game.

Australian Capital Territory Women made a mediocre start but skipper Katie Mack stabilized the innings with a well-crafted 52. However, the wickets at the other end kept falling which put the team under a lot of pressure. Tasmania Women’s Maisy Gibson was responsible for much of the carnage with an impressive four-wicket haul while Amy Smith captured three wickets. In the end, Tasmania Women secured a commanding 103-run triumph.

Tasmania Women chance of winning - 76%

Australian Capital Territory Women chance of winning - 24%

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Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Tips

Australian Capital Territory Women to score under 14.5 before first dismissal @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

The previous outing against Tasmania Women was the only time in the last five games that Olivia Porter and Grace Dignam posted a passable opening stand with 25 runs on the board. In the four matches before that, there was absolutely no resolve on their part as they scored 7, 13, 5 and 9 runs together before the first dismissal. Their score in the last match was a bit of an aberration and they are not expected to carry this momentum into the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Australian Capital Territory Women Opening Partnership to be Under 14.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval is a relatively high scoring pitch with an average first innings score of 248 this season. After three matches, the teams batting first have established that they have an advantage with two victories. Since it is easy to score big and defend the target on this surface, batting first will be the best-liked option for the next fixture as well.

Weather Report

There is a slight threat of rainfall at Hobart with a 40% likelihood of a downpour along with a partial cloud cover. The temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Trenaman All-rounder Ruth Johnston All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Elyse Villani (C) Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Amy Smith All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women enter this fixture on the back of two wins and three losses in the last five matches, and their batting and bowling were both vastly superior to ACT Women in the last game.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Katie Mack (c), Annie Wikman, Olivia Porter, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Carly Leeson, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke.

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter Batter Grace Dignam All-rounder Katie Mack (C) Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Annie Wikman Batter Rachel Carroll Batter Paris Bowdler Wicket-keeper Zoe Cooke Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Angelina Genford Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women have three defeats and two wins leading up to this game but they don’t stand a chance against Tasmania Women in the next match with the batting display they showed last time out.

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Head-to-Head

Tasmania Women remain rather dominant over Australian Capital Territory Women, having beaten them in four out of the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Tasmania Women - 4

Australian Capital Territory Women - 1

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women to have a better opening partnership than Australian Capital Territory Women @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

For the last game, Tasmania Women tested out a new opening lineup with Rachel Trenaman and Ruth Johnston which did not pay off completely as they scored just 11 runs together. However, they have the potential to get better over the course of the season since Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee were not up to the mark, having scored 3 and 27 runs together in the two matches prior to that. Olivia Porter and Grace Dignam, on the other hand, are not consistent at all for Australian Capital Territory Women’s first wicket with totals of 25, 7 and 13 runs in the last three games. The bookmakers expect Tasmania Women’s openers to come back stronger in the next outing.

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Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Batters

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter

Nicola Carey was not particularly fruitful in the last game against Australian Capital Territory Women, having been out for 29 runs. However, she still has a huge lead over the other batters with 317 runs in nine innings and an average of 35.22. She is the top pick to be their standout batter this time around.

Katie Mack to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous encounter, skipper Katie Mack emerged as the leading run scorer for Australian Capital Territory Women against Tasmania Women with 52 runs. This was her third half-century of the season and she stands as the team’s top batter with 257 runs in seven innings. With an average of 36.71, she remains the leading choice for the next game as well.

Tasmania Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Best Bowlers

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Australian Capital Territory Women, Nicola Carey delivered just two overs and bagged one wicket. Although she is now relegated to the second spot among the bowlers with 16 wickets in nine innings and an average of 20.12, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Anesu Mushangwe to be Australian Capital Territory Women’s Best Bowler

Anesu Mushangwe was tied as the second leading bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women with one wicket in eight overs and an economy rate of 5.87. She continues to be the team’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in seven innings and a bowling average of 26.27, making her the leading contender for the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tasmania Women Tasmania Women to win @ 1.31 (Parimatch)

Australian Capital Territory Women to win @ 3.06 (Parimatch) Tasmania Women have had a rocky season so far and they managed to see some respite against an inferior Australian Capital Territory Women in the last match. The former are placed fifth on the table with four wins in nine games and a net run rate of -0.186 while their upcoming adversary are one spot below in the penultimate position with two wins in seven fixtures and an awful net run rate of -1.196. Since Tasmania Women have the upper hand with a 4-1 lead in their last five head-to-head games, they are favored to take victory once again. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





