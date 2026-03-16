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TAS (Tasmania Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction

TAS

45%

Chance of Winning

VIC

55%

Parimatch

2.04
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2.21
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Batery

2.20
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First class

Blundstone

Tasmania Women take on Victoria Women in the 38th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 19 at 04:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 285 runs, Beth Mooney was the leading run scorer for Tasmania Women in the last campaign.
  • With 378 runs, Nicole Faltum is the leading run scorer for Victoria Women in this campaign.

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Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Chance of Winning

Tasmania Women got off to a great start this season as they won the first two games but since then have three wins in next eight and need a good finish in the remaining two matches if they aspire to make the finals this season. In the last game they beat Australian Capital Territory Women with eight wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Victoria Women have had a good campaign thus far. They head into this fixture after three wins in the last four matches. They are currently fourth on the table, one point shy of South Australia who are second on the table. As per our calculations, Victoria Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Tasmania Women ’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Victoria Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rachel Trenaman has missed most of the campaign. She has played two games so far and has scored 143 runs. In the last game she scored 80 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ella Hayward has been dominant with the bat and with the ball in this campaign. So far this season she has scored 346 runs with an average of 38.44 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.78
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Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5

1.78
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Best Opening Partnership to be Victoria Women

1.65
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Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last five of the six games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Tasmania Women News & Player List

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves (Wk), Lizelle Lee (Wk), Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Trenaman

Batter

Ruth Johnston

Batter

Lizelle Lee

Batter

Nicola Carey

All-rounder

Emma Manix Geeves

Wicket-keeper

Elyse Villani

Batter

Naomi Stalenberg

All-rounder

Maisy Gibson

All-rounder

Amy Smith

Bowler

Molly Strano

Bowler

Lauren Smith

Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women have five wins in ten matches and are currently fifth on the table. They have won three of the last four matches.

Victoria Women News & Player List

Victoria Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c) & (Wk), Sophie Reid (Wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Reid

Batter

Ella Hayward

Batter

Olivia Henry

Batter

Tess Flintoff

All-rounder

Nicole Faltum

Wicket-keeper

Georgia Prestwidge

Batter

Hasrat Gill

All-rounder

Rhys McKenna

All-rounder

Sasha Moloney

Bowler

Jasmine Nevins

Bowler

Sophie Day

Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women struggled in the first half of the campaign but they have three wins in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Head to Head

Victoria Women have dominated this fixture against Tasmania Women 16-04. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last year and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Tasmania Women: 04

Victoria Women: 16

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania Women

Victoria Women and Tasmania Women head into this penultimate game after both sides have had similar campaigns thus far. Both teams are in the mix to make the finals this season but with two games remaining, a result in this fixture for either side could have serious ramification on the points table. Victoria Women did not have a great start to the campaign but have managed to turn things around as they have three wins in four matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Victoria Women have managed to have better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women

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Blundstone, Bellerive

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Tasmania

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1.67
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Victoria

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2.21
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2.20
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Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’ top batter

Nicola Carey has had a solid campaign so far as she has been the most consistent batter for her side. So far this season she has scored 328 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicole Faltum to be Victoria Women’ top batter

Nicole Faltum has led her side from the front as she has been the standout batter for Victoria this season. With 378 runs so far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowlers

Maisy Gibson to be Tasmania Women’ top bowler

Maisy Gibson was sensational in the last game as she bagged three wickers. So far this season she has bagged 21 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’ top bowler

Ella Hayward bowled one of the best spells in this tournament in the last game as she bagged six wickets. With 17 wickets so far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Victoria Women

Victoria have dominated this fixture against Tasmania Women in the past but looking at the form of the two teams, the bookmakers have favoured Tasmania Women as they have won back to back games prior to this fixture. We believe you should do against the odds and back Victoria Women as they would register maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Tasmania Women to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
  • Victoria Women to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
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