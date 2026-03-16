TAS (Tasmania Women) vs VIC (Victoria Women) Match Prediction TAS 68 % Chance of Winning VIC 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Tasmania Women take on Victoria Women in the 42nd game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at Blundstone Arena, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 21 at 08:30 AM IST.

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Chance of Winning

Tasmania Women struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign as after two wins they lost four games on the bounce. But in the second half of the campaign they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and need a win in the final games to have a chance of making the finals this season.

Victoria Women struggled in the last game against Tasmania Women as they lost the match and their chances of making the finals this season took a hit. Victoria are currently fifth on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Tasmania Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women ’ chances of winning - 68%

Victoria Women’ chances of winning - 32%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rachel Trenaman has missed most of the campaign. In the last three matches she has scored 267 runs. In the last game against Victoria she scored 124 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ella Hayward has been dominant with the bat and with the ball in this campaign. So far this season she has scored 430 runs, in the last match she scored 84 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Victoria Women 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last five of the six games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Tasmania Women News & Player List

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Amy Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves (Wk), Lizelle Lee (Wk), Beth Lane, Callie Wilson, Julia Cavanough, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Trenaman Batter Ruth Johnston Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Emma Manix Geeves Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani Batter Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Maisy Gibson All-rounder Amy Smith Bowler Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women have six wins in ten matches and are currently fourth on the table. They have won four of the last five matches.

Victoria Women News & Player List

Victoria Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c) & (Wk), Sophie Reid (Wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Reid Batter Ella Hayward Batter Olivia Henry Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Georgia Prestwidge Batter Hasrat Gill All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Jasmine Nevins Bowler Sophie Day Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women lost the last game against Tasmania and have been knocked out of the tournament. With six wins so far they are fifth on the table.

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Head to Head

Victoria Women have dominated this fixture against Tasmania Women 16-05. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Tasmania Women won the game.

Head to Head

Tasmania Women: 05

Victoria Women: 16

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania Women

Victoria Women and Tasmania Women head into this penultimate game after both sides have had similar campaigns thus far. Prior to the last game between the two sides, both teams were in the mix to make the finals but with Tasmania pulling off an incredible win in the last match has kept them in the hunt of making the playoffs this term. Even though Tasmina won the game it was Victoria Women who had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the last five matches, Victoria Women have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women First class Blundstone, Bellerive Tasmania Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be Tasmania Women’ top batter

Nicola Carey struggled in the last game but regardless we are going to stick with her as with 341 runs thus far, Carey is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicole Faltum to be Victoria Women’ top batter

Nicole Faltum continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored a half century against Tasmania Women. With 430 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania Women vs Victoria Women Top Bowlers

Maisy Gibson to be Tasmania Women’ top bowler

Maisy Gibson has been the stand out bowler for Tasmania Women this season as she has been consistent and with 22 wickets she is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’ top bowler

Ella Hayward was sensational in the last match against Tasmania as she bagged three wickets and with 20 wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.