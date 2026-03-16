Facts: New South Wales Women’s Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd were the top two batters of the tournament last season with 667 and 577 runs, respectively.

Ella Hayward was Victoria Women’s top batter and bowler last season with 446 runs and 21 wickets in 12 innings.

Victoria Women have a 5-0 scoreline in the previous five encounters against New South Wales Women.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Chances of Winning

Victoria Women were a middling team in the tournament last season and they ended their campaign on two back-to-back defeats. They faced Tasmania Women in their final group stage encounter where the latter scored 259 runs. Although it was an achievable target, the Melbourne-based side failed to chase it down; Tess Flintoff’s 80-run half-century was the only noteworthy performance and the team was bundled out for 229 runs in the 49th over. They lost by a margin of 30 runs in the end.

On the contrary, New South Wales Women were the most competitive team in the previous season where they won the title after taking down Queensland Women in the final. Even though the former posted a meager 215-run stand in the first innings with a single standout display from Anika Learoyd, having scored 80 runs, the bowlers came in clutch during their defense. They managed to dismiss the opposition for 194 which handed New South Wales Women a 21-run triumph.

Victoria Women chance of winning - 43%

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 57%

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Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

In the 2024/25 season, Elsa Hunter was the weak link in New South Wales Women’s opening wicket considering she faced early and cheap dismissals in three of the last five matches. Tahlia Wilson was a force to be reckoned with but their partnership seldom yielded big scores as they set up stands of 1, 78, 6, 19 and 8 runs. Nevertheless, the bookmakers are confident that the openers will return in strong form this season and kick off their campaign on a positive note.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

The average first innings score of 248 in the previous season was competitive but fielding first is an unequivocal advantage at the venue, considering those chasing won all six games in the tournament. Moreover, the toss winners elected to field first on four occasions and that will make it the preferred choice for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

Light rain is anticipated at Melbourne with a strong 45% chance of precipitation, and the temperature will touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Women Player List

Nicole Faltum (c), Indigo Noble, Meg Lanning, Mia Perrin, Olivia Henry, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Reid Batter Nicole Faltum (C) Wicket-keeper Ella Hayward All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Hasrat Gill All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women’s batting performances were dwindling towards the end of their previous campaign which puts them on the backfoot.

New South Wales Women Player List

Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Frankie Nicklin, Katie Mack, Phoebe Litchfield, Tara French, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Claire Moore Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Jade Allen Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women come into the tournament as the reigning champions, and they have the firepower to overcome their rivals.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head

Victoria Women are dominant in their head-to-head tally against New South Wales Women with five wins in the previous five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Victoria Women - 5

New South Wales Women - 0

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Victoria Women @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

During the last season of the tournament, Sophie Reid and Nicole Faltum were a reliable opening pair for Victoria Women. In the last three matches, they added 14, 60 and 39 runs to the first wicket. Although they did a solid job for the team, New South Wales Women’s Tahlia Wilson and Elsa Hunter set up totals of 1, 78 and 6 runs in the last three outings. Despite their inconsistency, the bookmakers expect the latter to come good in the next encounter.

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Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Best Batters

Nicole Faltum to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

In the previous season, Nicole Faltum was the second leading batter for Victoria Women with 438 runs in 12 innings which includes a whopping five half-centuries. She had a brilliant average of 36.50, and her consistency was rather impressive. She is expected to lead the charge for the team in the next match.

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Tahlia Wilson was in a league of her own last season, having amassed a total of 667 runs in 13 innings. Although she faced a two-ball duck in the final against Queensland Women, she was miles ahead of the other batters overall with two tons and two half-centuries under her belt. Averaging at 55.58, she is the top pick for the next encounter.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Best Bowlers

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

Ella Hayward led Victoria Women’s bowling attack in the previous season of the tournament where she bagged a total of 21 wickets in 12 innings. Moreover, she achieved a fifer during their campaign and ended up with an exceptional average of 21.95, and she remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture against New South Wales Women.

Samantha Bates to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Samantha Bates was tied as the second leading bowler for New South Wales Women in the 2024/25 season as she claimed 19 wickets in 13 innings. She also achieved a competitive bowling average of 24.89 which makes her the favorite against Victoria Women next time out.