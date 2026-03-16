Facts: Georgia Prestwidge and Ella Hayward are tied as Victoria Women’s top bowlers with two wickets apiece in one innings.

Georgia Adams stands as New South Wales Women’s leading batter with 45* runs in a single game.

Victoria Women have a 4-1 scoreline against New South Wales Women in the last five encounters.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Chances of Winning

In the last encounter between the sides this season, New South Wales Women made the right choice by fielding first at Junction Oval. They restricted Victoria Women to 181 runs where the latter’s entire batting order came crashing down with no standout performances. It was a rather easy endeavor for the bowlers and they gave the batters a solid chance at victory.

New South Wales Women’s top and middle order collapsed with very little contribution but Georgia Adams anchored the innings with an unbeaten 45. Although the batters struggled to chase down the target and lost seven wickets in the process, they bagged their first win of the tournament.

Victoria Women chance of winning - 42%

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 58%

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Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Tahlia Wilson has been New South Wales Women’s mainstay opener since the previous season, and she opened with Katie Mack in their first match this season. They secured 20 runs together, and in the previous season, the openers set up stands of 1, 78 and 6 in the last three matches. Since the opening wicket has had time to settle in, they are expected to post a big score in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

Fielding first is an unequivocal advantage at Junction Oval and the chasing side took victory in the previous game held here in the season. In the 2024/25 season of the competition, the teams fielding first took victory in all six fixtures and the average first innings score of 248 was rather low. That makes it the preferred choice for the next game, too.

Weather Report

The weather at Melbourne will be clear on the day of the match with a negligible 20% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Women Player List

Rhys McKenna (c), Nicole Faltum, Indigo Noble, Meg Lanning, Mia Perrin, Olivia Henry, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Zoe Samuel.

Predicted Playing XI

Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Mia Perrin Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Sophie Reid Batter Meg Lanning Batter Hasrat Gill All-rounder Rhys McKenna (C) All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Zoe Samuel Bowler Sophie Day Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women’s batters had a great deal of trouble in the previous match, and they do not have enough firepower to come back stronger immediately.

New South Wales Women Player List

Lauren Cheatle (c), Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Frankie Nicklin, Katie Mack, Phoebe Litchfield, Tara French, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Georgia Adams, Lauren Kua.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Katie Mack Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Claire Moore Batter Lauren Kua Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Georgia Adams Bowler Lauren Cheatle (C) Bowler Caoimhe Bray All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women were a powerhouse while fielding in the last outing and they have the strength to build on their form.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head

Victoria Women have a 4-1 record against New South Wales Women in the last five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Victoria Women - 4

New South Wales Women - 1

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Victoria Women @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

Victoria Women’s Nicole Faltum and Mia Perrin were not a particularly prolific pair in the previous game where the openers added a mere 17 runs to the first wicket. New South Wales Women were not significantly better in this regard as Katie Mack and Tahlia Wilson secured a total of 20 runs together, but the bookmakers are certain the latter will build on their form and set up a competitive stand in the next match.

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Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Best Batters

Nicole Faltum to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

Nicole Faltum was not a particularly noteworthy contributor in the previous game against New South Wales Women where she scored a mere 11 runs. However, in the previous season of the tournament, she was their second leading run scorer with 438 runs in 12 innings and an average of 36.50. She is expected to come good in the next game.

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Tahlia Wilson was not among the top scorers in the last encounter versus Victoria Women with four runs. She led their run charts in the 2024/25 season with a grand total of 667 runs in 13 innings and a stellar average of 55.58, and will be anticipated to be their standout batter in the next encounter.

Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women Best Bowlers

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Ella Hayward emerged as the leading bowler for Victoria Women in the last outing and she was tied for the position as she captured two wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 3.60. She led their bowling attack in the last season with 21 wickets in 12 innings, and she is predicted to come out on top once again.

Samantha Bates to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Samantha Bates was New South Wales Women’s joint leading bowler in the last encounter versus Victoria Women where she picked a two-wicket haul in ten overs with an exceptional economy rate of 2.70. She was tied for second position in the previous tournament with 19 wickets in 13 innings and she is the top choice to be their premier bowler.