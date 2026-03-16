VIC (Victoria Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction VIC 37.9 % Chance of Winning QUE 62.1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.543 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Victoria Women and Queensland Women will go head-to-head in the Women’s National Cricket League on February 7, 2025, meeting at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The action is going to kick off at 4:30 A.M IST.

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning

Victoria Women are slowly competing to go up the ladder after a three-match losing streak in the middle of their campaign. They beat Western Australia Women in a nail-biting finish prior to this fixture where the latter posted 275 runs on the board. Victoria Women were nine wickets down during their chase and they were just inches away from the score - the top and middle order laid down the foundation as seasoned opener Meg Lanning notched up 95 runs and Tess Flintoff scored an unbeaten 77. They somehow hung on and managed to make it over the line with a single wicket left.

Queensland Women, on the other hand, have built a bit of a distance to the other teams with three back-to-back wins leading up to this match. In their previous outing against South Australia Women, Queensland Women batted first and scored 327 runs; Charli Knott is credited with much of the success, having scored 110 runs. Moreover, Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne and Sianna Ginger also helped a great deal with knocks of 60, 50 and 48*, respectively. The bowlers were able to bundle out South Australia Women for 287 runs which gave Queensland Women a 40-run triumph.

Victoria Women chance of winning - 33%

Queensland Women chance of winning - 67%

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Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to score under 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

In the last five matches, Queensland Women’s openers have posted double digit stands just twice and even those were not nearly enough to give the team a good foundation. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne are the mainstay openers but their totals of 4, 16, 8, 1 and 15 are not convincing in the slightest. They have a lot more ground to make up and a big opening score is not on the cards for the duo.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

Junction Oval is primarily a fielding track and that is evidenced by the fact that the chasing teams are four for four this season. The average first innings total of 256 is quite competitive but the teams fielding first are able to overcome it with ease, making it the preferred strategy for the next game as well.

Weather Report

A predominant cloud cover is predicted at Melbourne but the chance of precipitation is as low as 10%. The temperature is expected to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Women Player List

Nicole Faltum (c), Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XI

Nicole Faltum (C) Wicket-keeper Meg Lanning Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Samara Dulvin Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Rhys McKenna Batter Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Jasmine Nevins All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women started their campaign on the right foot with three wins but it went south as they lost three games in a row. This hurt their standing quite a bit and despite two wins prior to this match, they are on the backfoot against Queensland Women.

Queensland Women Player List

Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Charli Knott All-rounder Jess Jonassen (C) All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Mikayla Wrigley Batter Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler Grace Parsons Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women are on a three-match winning streak and will look to improve their position in the tournament. They are quite dominant at the moment, especially with the bat.

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head

Queensland Women have absolutely dominated against Victoria Women with four wins in the last five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Victoria Women - 1

Queensland Women - 4

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than Queensland Women

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne have opened for Queensland Women consistently this season but their scores are on the low end of the spectrum with 4, 16 and 8 runs in the previous three games. Victoria Women have had their own share of troubles as Nicole Faltum is the weak link in the team’s first wicket. She has opened with Sophie Reid and Meg Lanning in the last three matches, having added 3, 72 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Despite this, Victoria Women’s openers have the firepower to return stronger and come good in the upcoming fixture.

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Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

Meg Lanning was promoted up the order to the role of an opener and she absolutely delivered, having missed out on a ton against Western Australia Women with 95 runs. She has overtaken the other batters to claim the top spot with 358 runs in eight innings. Averaging at 51.14, she is expected to be their standout batter once more.

Charli Knott to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Charli Knott secured her first ton of the season in the last outing against South Australia Women, having scored 110 runs. With 393 runs in ten innings and an average of 43.66, she is Queensland Women’s top run scorer so far. She is relied upon to be their leading batter in the upcoming match, too.

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Day was Victoria Women’s second highest wicket-taker against Western Australia Women where she took one wicket in ten overs coupled with a brilliant economy rate of 5.70. She has 14 wickets in eight innings with a bowling average of 25.21, making her the top pick to be their leading wicket-taker.

Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Jonassen picked two wickets in 7.4 overs against South Australia Women and achieved an economy rate of 5.60, making her the second leading bowler. She is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in ten innings and an impressive average of 19.80. The skipper remains the top choice for the next encounter.