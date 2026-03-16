VIC (Victoria Women) vs QUE (Queensland Women) Match Prediction
VIC
37.9%
Chance of Winning
QUE
62.1%
First class
Junction Oval
Facts:
- Meg Lanning is currently the leading run-getter for Victoria Women with 358 runs in eight innings.
- Queensland Women’s Charli Knott is the second leading batter of the tournament with 393 runs in ten innings.
Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning
Victoria Women are slowly competing to go up the ladder after a three-match losing streak in the middle of their campaign. They beat Western Australia Women in a nail-biting finish prior to this fixture where the latter posted 275 runs on the board. Victoria Women were nine wickets down during their chase and they were just inches away from the score - the top and middle order laid down the foundation as seasoned opener Meg Lanning notched up 95 runs and Tess Flintoff scored an unbeaten 77. They somehow hung on and managed to make it over the line with a single wicket left.
Queensland Women, on the other hand, have built a bit of a distance to the other teams with three back-to-back wins leading up to this match. In their previous outing against South Australia Women, Queensland Women batted first and scored 327 runs; Charli Knott is credited with much of the success, having scored 110 runs. Moreover, Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne and Sianna Ginger also helped a great deal with knocks of 60, 50 and 48*, respectively. The bowlers were able to bundle out South Australia Women for 287 runs which gave Queensland Women a 40-run triumph.
- Victoria Women chance of winning - 33%
- Queensland Women chance of winning - 67%
Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips
Queensland Women to score under 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
In the last five matches, Queensland Women’s openers have posted double digit stands just twice and even those were not nearly enough to give the team a good foundation. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne are the mainstay openers but their totals of 4, 16, 8, 1 and 15 are not convincing in the slightest. They have a lot more ground to make up and a big opening score is not on the cards for the duo.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5
Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5
Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction
Junction Oval is primarily a fielding track and that is evidenced by the fact that the chasing teams are four for four this season. The average first innings total of 256 is quite competitive but the teams fielding first are able to overcome it with ease, making it the preferred strategy for the next game as well.
Weather Report
A predominant cloud cover is predicted at Melbourne but the chance of precipitation is as low as 10%. The temperature is expected to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.
Victoria Women Player List
Nicole Faltum (c), Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nicole Faltum (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Ella Hayward
|
All-rounder
|
Olivia Henry
|
Batter
|
Samara Dulvin
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Rhys McKenna
|
Batter
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
Bowler
|
Jasmine Nevins
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Milly Illingworth
|
Bowler
Victoria Women Team Form
Victoria Women started their campaign on the right foot with three wins but it went south as they lost three games in a row. This hurt their standing quite a bit and despite two wins prior to this match, they are on the backfoot against Queensland Women.
Queensland Women Player List
Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Mikayla Wrigley
|
Batter
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Grace Parsons
|
Bowler
Queensland Women Team Form
Queensland Women are on a three-match winning streak and will look to improve their position in the tournament. They are quite dominant at the moment, especially with the bat.
Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head
Queensland Women have absolutely dominated against Victoria Women with four wins in the last five head-to-head matches.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Victoria Women - 1
Queensland Women - 4
Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds
Victoria Women to have a better opening partnership than Queensland Women
Lauren Winfield-Hill and Georgia Redmayne have opened for Queensland Women consistently this season but their scores are on the low end of the spectrum with 4, 16 and 8 runs in the previous three games. Victoria Women have had their own share of troubles as Nicole Faltum is the weak link in the team’s first wicket. She has opened with Sophie Reid and Meg Lanning in the last three matches, having added 3, 72 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Despite this, Victoria Women’s openers have the firepower to return stronger and come good in the upcoming fixture.
Victoria Women vs Queensland Women
First class
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters
Meg Lanning to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter
Meg Lanning was promoted up the order to the role of an opener and she absolutely delivered, having missed out on a ton against Western Australia Women with 95 runs. She has overtaken the other batters to claim the top spot with 358 runs in eight innings. Averaging at 51.14, she is expected to be their standout batter once more.
Charli Knott to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter
Charli Knott secured her first ton of the season in the last outing against South Australia Women, having scored 110 runs. With 393 runs in ten innings and an average of 43.66, she is Queensland Women’s top run scorer so far. She is relied upon to be their leading batter in the upcoming match, too.
Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers
Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler
Sophie Day was Victoria Women’s second highest wicket-taker against Western Australia Women where she took one wicket in ten overs coupled with a brilliant economy rate of 5.70. She has 14 wickets in eight innings with a bowling average of 25.21, making her the top pick to be their leading wicket-taker.
Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler
Jess Jonassen picked two wickets in 7.4 overs against South Australia Women and achieved an economy rate of 5.60, making her the second leading bowler. She is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in ten innings and an impressive average of 19.80. The skipper remains the top choice for the next encounter.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland Women
- Victoria Women to win @ 2.37 (Parimatch)
- Queensland Women to win @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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