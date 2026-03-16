Facts: Sophie Day is the leading bowler for Victoria Women with 14 wickets in nine innings thus far.

Queensland Women’s Charli Knott is the second leading batter of the tournament, having scored 480 runs in 11 innings.

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning

Victoria Women remain a middling team in the tournament after their defeat at the hands of Queensland Women in the last match. The former posted a defendable total of 295 runs while batting first - the openers did much of the grunt work as Sophie Reid and Nicole Faltum scored 106 and 90 runs, respectively. The others’ contributions were scant and the bowlers somehow found it difficult to keep Queensland Women at bay.

During Queensland Women’s chase, they made an exceptional start as the openers, Georgia Voll and Georgia Redmayne, went guns blazing to score 94 and 50 runs, respectively. After they did a great deal of the work together, Charli Knott and Sianna Ginger helped make it over the line with scores of 87* and 40, respectively. Eventually, Queensland Women enjoyed a dominant victory by a margin of seven wickets.

Victoria Women chance of winning - 27%

Queensland Women chance of winning - 73%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to score over 32.5 before first dismissal @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Georgia Redmayne has consistently opened for Queensland Women right from the start of the season and she has delivered stellar performances so far. However, she was partnered up with Lauren Winfield-Hill for a majority of the season which turned out to be a disaster as the latter is completely out of form. They opened four out of the last five games with paltry totals of 4, 16, 8 and 1. With the arrival of Georgia Voll in the last game, though, there was a drastic improvement as the opening wicket secured 114 runs. The bookmakers are confident that this partnership is going to thrive in the upcoming fixture, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

The fielding sides have enjoyed the edge at Junction Oval so far this season, having won all five of the fixtures held at the venue this season. The average first innings stand of 264 is mediocre and the teams have been able to overcome it with ease, making fielding first the preferred choice.

Weather Report

The weather conditions at Melbourne are going to be quite favorable on match day with a low 20% likelihood of rain, partially cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Women Player List

Nicole Faltum (c), Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XI

Nicole Faltum (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid Batter Rhys McKenna Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Ella Hayward All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Hasrat Gill Bowler Jasmine Nevins All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Poppy Gardner Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women have three defeats in the last five matches and their performance against Queensland Women in the last game was not up to the mark, especially in terms of bowling.

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Redmayne (c), Jess Jonassen, Georgia Voll, Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Sianna Ginger, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Courtney Hill, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne (C) Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Laura Harris Batter Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Lucy Bourke Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women enter this match on the back of a four-match winning streak and continue to be the most dominant team in the tournament.

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head

Queensland Women have a flawless record against Victoria Women with five victories in the last five head-to-head fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Victoria Women - 0

Queensland Women - 5

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Victoria Women @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Lauren Winfield-Hill was weighing down Queensland Women’s opening wicket and for the previous match, she was replaced by up-and-comer Georgia Voll. This paid dividends immediately as the latter notched up a 114-run partnership with fellow opener Georgia Redmayne. In the two matches prior to that, they had stands of just 4 and 16 runs. Nicole Faltum and Sophie Reid are equally competitive but the inconsistency in Victoria Women’s first wicket is a tad uninspiring; the team boasts totals of 197, 3 and 72 in the last three games. The bookmakers, though, are certain that Queensland Women’s new-found opening duo will flourish in the next game as well and outgun Victoria Women’s first partnership.

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Australia Junction Oval, null Victorian Spirit (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Queensland Fire (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters

Nicole Faltum to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

Nicole Faltum emerged as Victoria Women’s second leading batter in the previous match, having scored her third half-century of the season with 90 runs. Overall, too, she is the team’s second leading batter with 296 runs in nine innings. She has an average of 32.88 and will be expected to lead the way once again.

Georgia Voll to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Voll has taken part in five matches thus far and she already has three half-centuries under her belt. She was just short of a ton in the last match as she was dismissed for 94 runs. Regardless, she has been sensational this season and she has 295 runs in five innings with an average of 73.75, making her the top choice to be Queensland Women’s standout batter.

Victoria Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Day failed to take any wickets in her eight-over spell against Queensland Women but her position as Victoria Women’s top bowler remains unchallenged with 14 wickets in nine innings. Although her bowling average of 29.00 is on the higher side, she continues to be the top pick for the upcoming match.

Sianna Ginger to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

In the last match against Victoria Women, Sianna Ginger was the second leading bowler with one wicket in nine overs and an economy rate of 6.66. At present, she is Queensland Women’s second highest wicket-taker with 15 wickets in 11 innings. Despite a rather high average of 26.80, she is expected to be their top bowler in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Queensland Women Victoria Women to win @ 2.78 (Parimatch)

Queensland Women to win @ 1.37 (Parimatch) Victoria Women are on tenterhooks in the standings as they are currently placed fifth with five wins, four losses and a terrible net run rate of -0.474. They are in no way, shape or form in a position to give Queensland Women a fight considering the latter are the table toppers of the competition with eight wins in 11 games and a brilliant net run rate of 1.198. Furthermore, Queensland Women have a 5-0 tally against Victoria Women in their last five head-to-head matches, making the former the match favorites this time as well. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





