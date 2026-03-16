Facts: Sasha Moloney leads Victoria Women’s run charts with 71 runs in two innings so far.

Tasmania Women’s Lizelle Lee is the second leading batter of the Women's National Cricket League with 125 runs in two innings.

Tasmania Women have a 3-2 scoreline against Victoria Women in the last five head-to-head clashes.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Chances of Winning

Victoria Women’s start to the campaign has been far from ideal as they lost two games on the trot, including the previous one against New South Wales Women. The latter posted 266 runs on the board and Victoria Women failed to chase it down. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Nicole Faltum scored 34 runs while the rest of the top order collapsed with virtually no contributions. Sasha Moloney in the middle order anchored the innings with an unbeaten 56 but with little assistance from the others, their batting order was bundled out for 221 runs. They wound up losing by a substantial margin of 45 runs.

Tasmania Women, on the other hand, bounced back from their first defeat as they overcame South Australia Women in the last outing. The latter were restricted to a meager 196 runs and that made life easy for Tasmania Women’s batters. Openers Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee set up the chase with scores of 75* and 60 runs, respectively. The middle order was rendered ineffective but all-rounder Kathryn Bryce helped overhaul the target as she remained unbeaten on 41. In the end, they took victory with six wickets to spare.

Victoria Women chance of winning - 36%

Tasmania Women chance of winning - 64%

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Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Tips

Tasmania Women to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee are a force to be reckoned with and are, arguably, the most powerful opening pair in the competition. In the two games they have played thus far, they added 100 and 87 runs to the first wicket. Moreover, Trenaman and Lee have averages of 115.00 and 62.50, respectively, in the tournament so far which gives them a great chance at putting on another massive partnership against Victoria Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania Women Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Toss Prediction

Two games have been held at Junction Oval so far this season where the teams batting and fielding first took one victory apiece. The toss winners, too, elected to bat and field first once each but the average first innings total of 224 is quite low. Moreover, the chasing sides have a 6-3 record in the ODIs, making fielding first the top choice for the next match.

Weather Report

Melbourne will be partially sunny on the day of the outing with a mild 15% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is going to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Women Player List

Rhys McKenna (c), Nicole Faltum, Indigo Noble, Meg Lanning, Mia Perrin, Olivia Henry, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Zoe Samuel.

Predicted Playing XI

Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Mia Perrin Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Sophie Reid Batter Meg Lanning Batter Hasrat Gill All-rounder Rhys McKenna (C) All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Zoe Samuel Bowler Sophie Day Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women’s batters were off the mark in the last game and they are not expected to improve significantly in the next match.

Tasmania Women Player List

Elyse Villani (c), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Ruth Johnston, Tabatha Saville, Ava Curtis, Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Amy Smith, Callie Wilson, Courtney Sippel, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Maisy Gibson, Sara Kennedy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Trenaman Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Nicola Carey All-rounder Elyse Villani (C) Batter Naomi Stalenberg Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Hayley Silver-Holmes Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Tasmania Women Team Form

Tasmania Women were brilliant with the bat and ball in the last game, especially as the bowlers curtailed the opposition effectively.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Head-to-Head

Tasmania Women have a 3-2 record against Victoria Women in the last five head-to-head outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Tasmania Women - 3

Victoria Women - 2

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Betting Odds

Tasmania Women to have a better opening partnership than Victoria Women @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Nicole Faltum and Mia Perrin’s partnership for Victoria Women’s first wicket has not taken off yet and the pair have shown signs of struggle in the last two matches. They added scant totals of 15 and 17 runs to the first wicket, and they pale in comparison to Tasmania Women’s opening wicket. Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee are significantly better as they secured totals of 100 and 87 runs in the previous two encounters. Needless to say, the latter are favored by the bookmakers to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Best Batters

Nicole Faltum to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

Nicole Faltum emerged as the second leading batter for Victoria Women in the last game against New South Wales Women with a 34-run knock. In the previous season of the tournament, she was their second highest run scorer with 438 runs in 12 innings. Averaging at 36.50, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Rachel Trenaman to be Tasmania Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, Rachel Trenaman was the leading run scorer for Tasmania Women with a 75*-run half-century against South Australia Women. She is the second leading run scorer for the team with 115 runs in two innings so far, and she is expected to lead the charge against Victoria Women, too.

Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Best Bowlers

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

Ella Hayward was Victoria Women’s second leading bowler in the previous game against New South Wales Women with a two-wicket haul in ten overs and an economy rate of 5.40. She is the joint leading wicket-taker for the team overall with four wickets in two innings and an exceptional average of 22.50, making her the top choice against Tasmania Women as well.

Kathryn Bryce to be Tasmania Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce was not among the top bowlers for the team in the last outing as she bagged a single wicket in ten overs, bowled a maiden and achieved an economy rate of 3.50. She is tied as Tasmania Women’s top wicket-taker overall with four wickets in two innings and an excellent bowling average of 23.75 which makes her the favorite against Victoria Women.