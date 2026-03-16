Facts: Ella Hayward leads Victoria Women’s run charts with 275 runs in six innings so far.

Opener Maddy Darke is the leading batter for Western Australia Women with 238 runs in six innings.

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Chances of Winning

Victoria Women’s downward spiral got worse in the previous outing against Australian Capital Territory Women. The former were the first to bat and they racked in 175 runs which was not enough to defend in the slightest. Sophie Reid’s 40 and Meg Lanning’s 37 were the top scores of the innings and the rest of the batting order failed to showcase a competent performance. This caused a major setback since the bowlers had nothing to defend and it allowed the opposition to chase down the target with eight wickets still in hand.

On the other hand, Western Australia Women had their first stroke of luck this season after a major drought of wins throughout their campaign. They played against New South Wales Women in the last encounter and the latter were bundled out for a measly score of 102. Western Australia Women made the most of this as Maddy Darke top-scored with 49* and led the team to victory by a margin of seven wickets.

Victoria Women chance of winning - 60%

Western Australia Women chance of winning - 40%

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Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Western Australia Women to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke have opened for Western Australia Women since the start of the season and although their partnerships were no great shakes at first, they absolutely took off and look invincible at the moment. In the six matches they have played so far, the duo have added 35, 65, 165, 18, 19 and 20 runs to the first wicket. Their improvement is commendable and they are expected to continue on this upward trend in the upcoming fixture as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

Both matches held at Junction Oval in the ongoing season have gone in favor of those fielding first with a rather low average first innings score of 260. The toss winners elected to bat first both times and since it did not pay off, chasing will be the preferred strategy for the next game as the track assists the bowlers quite a bit.

Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are predicted at Melbourne with a 15% likelihood of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Women Player List

Nicole Faltum (c), Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Rhys McKenna, Samara Dulvin, Annabel Sutherland, Ella Hayward, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Hasrat Gill, Jasmine Nevins, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Georgia Prestwidge, Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XI

Nicole Faltum (C) Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Meg Lanning Batter Rhys McKenna Batter Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Jasmine Nevins All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Team Form

Victoria Women’s sudden turn-around in form was unexpected but they have the potential to fight back and stake their claim against Western Australia Women.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Rebecca McGrath, Amy Edgar, Bhavi Devchand, Charis Bekker, Chloe Ainsworth, Naomi Dattani, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, Alana King, Chloe Bartholomew, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Natasha Kelsey, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Taneale Peschel, Zoe Britcliffe.

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Bhavi Devchand All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Edgar All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Taneale Peschel Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler

Western Australia Women Team Form

Western Australia Women rely heavily on the opening batters and the rest of the team are not capable of holding their own after the collapse of the top order.

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between the teams, Western Australia Women have the lead with three victories against Victoria Women.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Victoria Women - 1

Western Australia Women - 3

Abandoned - 1

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

Western Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than Victoria Women @ 1.62 (Parimatch)

Nicole Faltum and Sophie Reid have both been inconsistent with the bat which has had a major impact on Victoria Women’s opening partnerships, having scored 4, 23 and 18 runs together in the last three encounters. They do not come close to Western Australia Women in this regard in the slightest since Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke are on a different plane. The latter have collaborated for opening totals of 35, 65 and 165 in the previous three outings which, naturally, makes them the preferred first partnership in the next encounter.

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Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Best Batters

Ella Hayward to be Victoria Women’s Best Batter

Although Ella Hayward departed for a mere 14 runs in the last outing against Australian Capital Territory Women, she remains the top batter for the team by quite a margin with 275 runs in six innings. She also has a century and a half-century to her credit so far and her brilliant average of 55.00 makes her the top contender once again.

Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’s Best Batter

Maddy Darke was one run short of her third half-century of the season in the last game against New South Wales Women, where she remained not out on 49. Nevertheless, she is miles ahead of the other batters from the team with 238 runs in six innings and an average of 47.60, making her the top pick to be their standout batter.

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Best Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Victoria Women’s Best Bowler

Sophie Day stands as the leading bowler for Victoria Women with a total of 13 wickets in eight innings. She was the joint highest wicket-taker against Australian Capital Territory Women where she delivered 8.2 overs, bowled a maiden, claimed one wicket and earned an economy rate of 4.68. With an excellent average of 18.69, she is expected to come out on top once more.

Lilly Mills to be Western Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Lilly Mills leads Western Australia Women’s bowling attack with 11 wickets in six innings so far. Even though her four-over spell in the last match yielded a single wicket and an economy rate of 2.75, she is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming match, especially with her average of 22.27.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Victoria Women Victoria Women to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Western Australia Women to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch) Victoria Women made a brilliant start to their campaign as they were three for three but their performance saw a sharp decline as they enter this match on the back of three successive defeats. This has relegated them to fifth place in the standings with a terrible net run rate of -0.485. However, Western Australia Women are much worse off as the last-place holders in the tournament with a single victory in six games and an abysmal net run rate of -0.710. This makes the choice quite easy for the bookmakers who rally behind Victoria Women to make a comeback and return to winning form. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





