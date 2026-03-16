Facts: Lilly Mills is Western Australia Women’s leading bowler with ten wickets in four innings.

New South Wales Women’s Tahlia Wilson is the second highest run-getter of the tournament with 280 runs in six innings.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Chances of Winning

Western Australia Women have had a rough patch in the tournament so far and they lost their previous match against Queensland Women by quite a margin. Queensland Women piled on a phenomenal score of 331 and it was nearly impossible to surpass it. Western Australia Women made a great start as skipper Chloe Piparo and wicket-keeper batter Maddy Darke scored 104 and 67 runs, respectively, and added 165 runs to the first wicket. However, the rest of the team did not score enough to make it over the line and they ended up falling short by 46 runs.

New South Wales Women, on the other hand, returned to winning ways after a dip in form as they beat Tasmania Women in the last outing. The former scored 288 while batting first, owing to Elsa Hunter’s 93, Anika Learoyd’s 71 and Georgia Adams’ 62*. This put the team in a winning position and the bowlers did their job. They managed to dismiss Tasmania Women entirely for 129 which gave them a sensational 159-run victory.

Western Australia Women chance of winning - 36%

New South Wales Women chance of winning - 64%

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Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

Western Australia Women to score under 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Western Australia Women’s first partnership took off at the fourth time of asking after a series of disappointing scores. Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke opened for the team in all four matches until now and they scored 165, 18, 19 and 20 runs before the first dismissal. However, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to keep up the momentum and score big in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery New South Wales Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

The average first innings score of 217 at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground after two games this season does not seem very convincing but the surface tends to favor those batting first. The toss winners elected to bat first on both occasions and they emerged victorious once. The toss winner of the next match will also be inclined to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Sunny skies at Perth will allow the match to progress without interruption and the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Rebecca McGrath, Amy Edgar, Bhavi Devchand, Charis Bekker, Chloe Ainsworth, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, Alana King, Chloe Bartholomew, Lilly Mills, Natasha Kelsey, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Taneale Peschel, Zoe Britcliffe.

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Bhavi Devchand All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Lilly Mills Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler Rebecca McGrath Batter Chloe Bartholomew Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Charis Bekker All-rounder

Western Australia Women Team Form

Western Australia Women have not found their footing at all in the tournament and they do not have it in them to challenge New South Wales Women, especially since they are on a four-match losing streak.

New South Wales Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Elsa Hunter, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Caoimhe Bray, Erin Burns, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Kua, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson, Ebony Hoskin, Frankie Nicklin, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Coyte, Sienne Eve, Stella Campbell.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams (C) All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Hannah Darlington All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Claire Moore Batter Sarah Coyte Bowler Caoimhe Bray All-rounder Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Team Form

New South Wales Women have had their ups and downs this season but they seem to have picked up momentum after beating Tasmania Women twice prior to this fixture.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head

New South Wales Women remain undefeated in the previous five head-to-head matches between the sides in the Women’s National Cricket League.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Western Australia Women - 0

New South Wales Women - 5

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia Women

Western Australia Women’s opening stand of 165 runs in the last match was a bit of an aberration and it is not representative of their form this season. In the two matches prior to that, Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke scored 18 and 19 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. New South Wales Women have been quite stable in this regard as Tahlia Wilson and Elsa Hunter have added 10, 36 and 22 runs to the first wicket. Since the latter are more consistent and predictable, their opening wicket is expected to flourish over that of Western Australia Women in the next match.

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Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Best Batters

Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Maddy Darke achieved her first half-century of the season in the previous outing against Queensland Women, having scored 67 runs. She is currently Western Australia Women’s second highest run scorer with 116 runs in four innings and an average of 29.00. Considering her performance in the last game, the opener remains the top choice for the next encounter.

Tahlia Wilson to be New South Wales Women’s Best Batter

Tahlia Wilson did not score particularly well in the previous game versus Tasmania Women where she was out for ten runs but she is miles ahead of the other batters in the team overall, having amassed 280 runs in six innings. She is averaging at 46.66 in the tournament and continues to be the leading contender against Western Australia Women.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Best Bowlers

Lilly Mills to be Western Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Lilly Mills has consistently been Western Australia Women’s top bowler and is leagues ahead of the others in the team with a total of ten wickets in four innings. She was also the leading wicket-taker in the last game against Queensland Women where she took two wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 6.40. Her bowling average of 18.50 makes her the top pick for the next match as well.

Sammy-Jo Johnson to be New South Wales Women’s Best Bowler

Sammy-Jo Johnson leads New South Wales Women’s bowling attack with 12 wickets in six innings so far. She has consistently taken wickets for the team and she has achieved a bowling average of 21.08 in the present season, making her the top pick for the upcoming match, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New South Wales Western Australia Women to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)

New South Wales Women to win @ 1.56 (Parimatch) Western Australia Women have taken beating after beating and they are currently in the penultimate position of the standings with four defeats in four fixtures and a horrendous net run rate of -1.442. As it stands, they are no match for New South Wales Women who are third on the points table with three wins, two losses, and a net run rate of 0.565. Naturally, the latter are the favorites to take victory in the next game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





