Facts: Georgia Adams has scored 250 runs in the WNCL 2024/25 at an average of 41 while picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 3.48.

Western Australia Women are the only side in the competition without a win, having lost five on the trot.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Chance Winning

It will be a contest between two teams with contrasting paths as the second-placed New South Wales Women face the bottom-ranked Western Australia Women. NSW Women have 21 points to their credit from seven games whereas Western Australia are yet to get off the mark.

The two teams faced off at the WACA Stadium on Sunday, with NSW Women clinching the victory by 41 runs. Having been sent in to bat first, Tahlia Wilson gave a decent start to them with 33 off 46 at the top.

Anika Learoyd and Georgia Adams then put on a 157-run stand for the third wicket. Adams scored 78 off 92 while Learoyd went on to smash 101 in 110 deliveries to power the side to 276 in 50 overs. For Western Australia, Zoe Britcliffe and Amy Edgar combined for 2 for 85 in 20 overs but the rest of the attack was expensive.

Chasing the target, Western Australia openers got them off to a great start with 65 runs on the board in 11 overs. Maddy Darke made 73 off 76 balls but after her dismissal, others could not build any partnerships. Mathilda Carmichael and Mikayla Hinkley made 30s but it wasn't enough. Georgia Adams picked up 3 for 17 in 5.3 overs while Lauren Cheatle and Sarah Coyte bagged two scalps each.

Talking about this encounter, New South Wales Women will remain the favourites considering the strengths and form of the two teams. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Western Australia Women's chance of winning: 39%

New South Wales Women’s chance of winning: 61%

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Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Tips

New South Wales Women's Tahlia Wilson has made 313 runs from seven innings at an average of 44 and strike rate of 90. She has registered one half century in the competition. You can bet on her to score over 16.5 runs in this match.

Mikayla Hinkley has made 136 runs in five innings in the tournament with one half century. She looked good in the previous game, scoring 31 off 39. Betting on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Women to have more Sixes 2.13 Bet on Batery New South Wales Women to have Higher Opening Partnership 1.90 Bet on Batery

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Toss Prediction

In the previous game played between these two teams at the same venue on Sunday, Western Australia opted to bowl first. With some cloud covers expected on the matchday, teams could look to give their bowlers a better chance of finding assistance earlier in the day. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose fielding first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that Perth is likely to witness partly sunny and breezy weather throughout the morning and afternoon on January 14th. There could be around 50% cloud cover but the radar shows no chance of precipitation. As for the temperature, it should range between 21 to 27 degree Celsius, while wind gusts travel at around 54 kmph.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Mikayla Hinkley, Shay Manolini, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chloe Piparo (c) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Amy Edgar All-rounder Bhavi Devchand All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael All-rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batter Lilly Mills All-rounder Taneale Peschel All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Western Australia Women have had a horrendous WNCL season, failing to get a single win in five games so far. They suffered twin defeats against Tasmania and Queensland in the earlier rounds and went down to NSW Women in the most recent fixture.

New South Wales Women Players List

Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Georgia Adams, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ebony Hoskin, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Kua, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Maitlan Brown All-rounder Hannah Darlington All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Claire Moore Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

New South Wales Women Recent Form

New South Wales Women have won five out of their seven games in this season while losing twice. They are coming off three consecutive wins, beating Tasmania twice and Western Australia in the previous game.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Head-to-Head Record

New South Wales Women have dominated the recent head to head record against Western Australia. They have been victorious in all of the previous six encounters.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Betting Odds

New South Wales Women to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

New South Wales Women's batting lineup features Tahlia Wilson, Georgia Adams, Elsa Hunter, Anika Learoyd, and Maitlan Brown. Most of them have been in superb form while Western Australia batters have been struggling. Bet on NSW Women to hit most fours in the match.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women First class Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth Western Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.639 Bet Now! New South Wales Breakers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Top Batters

Maddy Darke to be the top batter for Western Australia Women

Maddy Darke is the only Western Australia batter with more than 160 runs in the tournament. She has scored 189 runs from five innings at an average of 38, including two half centuries. Take a punt on her to be the top batter for Western Australia Women.

Anika Learoyd to be the top batter for New South Wales Women





Anika Learoyd has delivered consistent performances for NSW Women in the ongoing season. She has scored 313 runs from seven innings with one century and two half centuries. She was magnificent in the previous game, scoring 101 off 109. Bet on her to be the top New South Wales Women batter.

Western Australia Women vs New South Wales Women Top Bowlers

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Lilly Mills has been the standout bowler for Western Australia in the ongoing season. She has taken 10 wickets from five games at an economy of 5.21, with best figures of 5 for 46. Take a punt on her to be the top Western Australia Women bowler.

Georgia Adams to be the top bowler for New South Wales Women

Georgia Adams is one of the most consistent players in the domestic circuit. The veteran all-rounder has taken 11 wickets in this season at an excellent economy of 3.48 and best figures of 3 for 14. Betting on her to be the top NSW Women bowler would be a good move.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New South Wales Women Western Australia Women to win the match @ 2.30 Batery Bet

New South Wales Women to win the match @ 1.63 Batery Bet New South Wales Women will have an advantage heading into this game thanks to a more all-round and in-form unit. Their batting line-up, comprising Tahlia Wilson, Georgia Adams, Elsa Hunter, Anika Learoyd and Maitlan Brown. In Adams, Brown, Samantha Bates, Sammy-Jo Johnson and Lauren Cheatle, they boast of a potent bowling unit. Western Australia, on the other hand, have struggled in both departments. Our prediction is for New South Wales Women to win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





