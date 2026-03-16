Facts: Maddy Darke was Western Australia Women’s leading batter in the 2024/25 season with 543 runs in 12 innings.

Charli Knott was the top run scorer for Queensland Women last season with 556 runs in 13 innings.

Queensland Women have a 5-0 scoreline against Western Australia Women in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning

Western Australia Women were a rather weak team in the tournament last season but they managed to end their campaign with a bang, beating South Australia Women. The former batted first and posted 254 runs on the board; wicket-keeper batter Maddy Darke and Bhavi Devchand were the top scorers with 86 and 81 runs, respectively, and they gave the team a competitive target to defend. The bowlers came through as they restricted the opposition to 248 and they took victory by a close margin of six runs.

Queensland Women were a lot more competitive during the previous season and they made it to the final where they faced New South Wales Women. The latter secured a subpar 215-run total but the Georgia Redmayne-led side struggled to chase it down. The skipper was the only one who made a worthwhile contribution, having notched up 97 runs, and the rest of the batters missed the mark. In the end, they were entirely bundled out for 194 which handed them a 21-run defeat.

Western Australia Women chance of winning - 36%

Queensland Women chance of winning - 64%

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Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Georgia Redmayne was Queensland Women’s mainstay opener in the previous season and in the last five matches, she opened alongside Lucinda Bourke, Georgia Voll and Lauren Winfield-Hill. They secured totals of 9, 7, 114, 4 and 16 runs, and although there is room for improvement, the bookmakers expect them to hit the ground running in the opening match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

In the six matches held at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, the toss winners elected to bat first on five occasions and it paid off four times. The average first innings total of 226 is competitive and batting first will remain the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The weather at Perth will be sunny and clear on match day with absolutely no forecast for the rain. The temperature is expected to reach 28 degrees Celsius.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Ines McKeon, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Amy Edgar, Charis Bekker, Rebecca McGrath, Taneale Peschel, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Ebony Hoskin, Heather Graham, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Zoe Britcliffe.

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Rebecca McGrath All-rounder Alana King Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Maddie White Bowler

Western Australia Women Team Form

Western Australia Women were not competitive in the slightest considering they won just three matches in their campaign last season.

Queensland Women Player List

Georgia Redmayne (c), Annie O'Neil, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Jess Jonassen, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne (C) Wicket-keeper Lucy Bourke Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Laura Harris Batter Mikayla Wrigley Batter Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Jess Jonassen Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women were the most formidable team in the previous season where they won eight matches, and they are expected to return strong in the upcoming tournament as well.

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head

Queensland Women dominate their head-to-head tally against Western Australia Women, having won all of their previous five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Western Australia Women - 0

Queensland Women - 5

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia Women

Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke’s partnership for Western Australia Women’s was substandard and inconsistent in the previous season. In the last three games of the tournament, they added 15, 85 and 0 runs to the first wicket where the former was the weak link. Queensland Women’s Georgia Redmayne and Georgia Voll were also a tad unstable with scores of 9, 7 and 114 runs in the last three encounters. The bookmakers are in favor of the latter to achieve a better first wicket stand in the next encounter of the tournament.

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Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters

Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’s Best Batter

Maddy Darke was the leading run scorer for Western Australia Women during the previous season where she amassed 543 runs in 12 innings. She had five half-centuries under her belt, including an 86-run knock in their last outing against South Australia Women. With an average of 49.36, she is expected to be their standout batter in the next match.

Georgia Redmayne to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Redmayne was the second leading batter for Queensland Women in the previous season, having accumulated 546 runs in 13 innings. She notched up one ton and five half-centuries, and her average of 45.50 was impressive. Based on her form, the skipper is expected to be their top run scorer in the next encounter.

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be Western Australia Women’s Best Bowler

In the last season of the tournament, Amy Edgar led Western Australia Women’s bowling attack with a total of 21 wickets in nine innings. In their final game of the season, she emerged as their top wicket-taker with an impressive four-wicket haul in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.20. Moreover, she had a favorable average of 15.71 which makes her the top pick against Queensland Women.

Nicola Hancock to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

Nicola Hancock was the top bowler for Queensland Women during the 2024/25 season of the competition where she bagged a total of 18 wickets in 13 innings. Further, her average of 28.00 could be improved upon but she has the wicket-taking prowess to lead the charge against Western Australia Women.