Facts: Western Australia Women’s Chloe Piparo is the leading run scorer of the tournament so far with 63 runs in a single innings.

Queensland Women’s Charli Knott is the third highest wicket-taker of the competition with 53 runs in one game thus far.

Queensland Women maintain a 5-0 record against Western Australia Women in their last five head-to-head clashes.

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Chances of Winning

Western Australia Women’s decision to field first did not go to plan even though the bowlers did their part by keeping Queensland Women down to 236 runs in the opening game of the tournament. The latter’s top order was prolific as Charli Knott and Lucinda Bourke led the onslaught with 53 and 42 runs, respectively, and the others made miscellaneous contributions. They ended up with a subpar target but their bowling attack took over and absolutely bested the opposition.

During Western Australia Women’s chase, opener and skipper Chloe Piparo top-scored with 63 runs while Mikayla Hinkley notched up a 57-run half-century. Barring their contributions, the rest of the batting lineup were completely off the mark and eventually, the team found themselves bundled out for a mere 172 in 41 overs. They conceded defeat by a massive margin of 64 runs.

Western Australia Women chance of winning - 29%

Queensland Women chance of winning - 71%

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Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Tips

Queensland Women to score high before first dismissal

Lauren Winfield-Hill and Lucinda Bourke are both highly competitive opening batters and they made a substantial contribution to Queensland Women’s first wicket in the previous game, having secured 79 runs together. The former has an ODI career average of 23.25 and Bourke is a strong up-and-comer, making them a dynamic opening duo for the upcoming game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Queensland Women Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Toss Prediction

In the six fixtures hosted at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground last season, the teams batting and fielding first had a 4-2 record. The toss winners opted to bat first five times and the average first innings score of 226, though rather low, is defensible at this venue which makes it the sought after option once again.

Weather Report

There is a 15% likelihood of precipitation at Perth on the day of the match and sunny skies are expected to prevail. The temperature is predicted to go up to 21 degrees Celsius.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Ines McKeon, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Amy Edgar, Charis Bekker, Rebecca McGrath, Taneale Peschel, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Ebony Hoskin, Heather Graham, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Zoe Britcliffe.

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo (C) Batter Maddy Darke Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Mathilda Carmichael Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Rebecca McGrath All-rounder Alana King Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Maddie White Bowler

Western Australia Women Team Form

Western Australia Women’s batting was unimpressive to say the least but they do have a solid bowling attack.

Queensland Women Player List

Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne, Annie O'Neil, Laura Harris, Lucy Bourke, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley, Bonnie Berry, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Lucy Bourke Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Jess Jonassen (C) Bowler Annie O'Neil Batter Laura Harris Batter Mikayla Wrigley Batter Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler

Queensland Women Team Form

Queensland Women have got their work cut out in the batting department but their bowlers are absolutely relentless.

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Head-to-Head

Queensland Women continue to dominate their head-to-head tally against Western Australia Women with a 5-0 record in the last five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Western Australia Women - 0

Queensland Women - 5

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Betting Odds

Queensland Women to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia Women

In the opening game between the sides, Queensland Women’s openers outperformed their counterparts at Western Australia Women by a longshot as the former’s opening wicket, constituting Lauren Winfield-Hill and Lucinda Bourke, scored 79 runs. On the other hand, Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke added a mere 18 runs to the first wicket and the disparity is glaring. Although they have the potential to bounce back, Queensland Women’s first partnership is superior and will be expected to post a competitive stand in the next game.

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Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Batters

Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’s Best Batter

Although opener Maddy Darke was not of much help in the opening game against Queensland Women, she was Western Australia Women’s top run scorer in the previous season of the tournament with 543 runs in 12 innings. She notched up five half-centuries and achieved an average of 49.36 which makes her the favorite to come good in the next game.

Charli Knott to be Queensland Women’s Best Batter

In the last outing versus Western Australia Women, Charli Knott emerged as the top batter for Queensland Women with a 53-run half-century. She was their leading run scorer in the 2024/25 season as well, having amassed 556 runs in 13 innings which included a ton and four half-centuries. Averaging at 50.54 last season, she is the top pick for the upcoming fixture, too.

Western Australia Women vs Queensland Women Best Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be Western Australia Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last encounter against Queensland Women panned out as expected since Amy Edgar emerged as the top bowler for Western Australia Women. In nine overs, she bagged four wickets and earned an economy rate of 4.11. Further, she has a remarkable average of 9.25 this season and she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture as well.

Jess Jonassen to be Queensland Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Jonassen was the joint leading wicket-taker for Queensland Women in the previous outing where she claimed a two-wicket haul in eight overs, including two maidens and an economy rate of 3.62. She led their bowling attack with 20 wickets in ten overs and an average of 19.80 last season, making her the leading contender against Western Australia Women once again.