WEA (Western Australia Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction
WEA
30%
Chance of Winning
SAS
70%
First class
WACA Ground
Facts:
- With 383 runs, Maddy Darke is the leading run scorer for Western Australia Women in this campaign.
- With 535 runs, Courtney Webb is the leading run scorer for South Australia Women in this campaign.
Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Chance of Winning
Western Australia Women have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have failed to find their footing this season. They have won just two games thus far and with nine points they are seventh on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match they lost against ACT Women by 78 runs.
On the other hand South Australia Women have had a solid campaign as they have six wins in ten matches thus far. Maximum points in the last two games would seal a place in the finals this season. As per our calculations, South Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Western Australia Women ’ chances of winning - 30%
- South Australia Women’ chances of winning - 70%
Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Mikayla Hinkley has been one of the most consistent players for Western Australia Women this season. So far in this campaign she has scored 356 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Ellie Johnston has struggled to make an impact this season as so far she has scored 173 runs with an average of 19.22. In the last game she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5
South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Western Australia Women
Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Western Australia Women News & Player List
Western Australia Women Player List
Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Rebecca McGrath, Amy Edgar, Bhavi Devchand, Naomi Dattani, Beth Mooney (Wk), Maddy Darke (Wk), Alana King, Charis Bekker, Chloe Ainsworth, Chloe Bartholomew, Emily Arlott, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Natasha Kelsey, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Taneale Peschel, Zoe Britcliffe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chloe Piparo
|
Batter
|
Rebecca McGrath
|
Batter
|
Mathilda Carmichael
|
Batter
|
Mikayla Hinkley
|
All-rounder
|
Maddy Darke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Emily Arlott
|
Batter
|
Amy Edgar
|
All-rounder
|
Lilly Mills
|
All-rounder
|
Zoe Britcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Shay Manolini
|
Bowler
|
Maddie White
|
Bowler
Western Australia Women Team Form
Western Australia Women have struggled to make an impact as they have three defeats in the last four matches and are currently seventh on the table.
South Australia Women News & Player List
South Australia Women Player List
Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Emmerson Filsell, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson (c) & (Wk), Ellie Johnston (Wk), Josephine Dooley (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Eleanor Larosa, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Batter
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Hollie Armitage
|
All-rounder
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Madeline Penna
|
Batter
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Price
|
All-rounder
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Neale
|
Bowler
|
Emmerson Filsell
|
Bowler
South Australia Women Team Form
South Australia Women have been solid so far as they are currently second on the table. They have lost three of the last five matches.
Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Head to Head
South Australia Women have dominated this fixture against Western Australia Women 38-19. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Western Australia Women: 19
South Australia Women: 38
Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds
Western Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women
South Australia Women and Western Australia Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Western Australia have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just two wins in ten matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. They head into this game after three defeats in the last three games. On the other hand South Australia Women are currently second on the table as they have six wins in ten matches so far. In the second half of the campaign much like their opponents they have three defeats in the last four matches. Even with all the struggles, Western Australia Women have managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women
First class
WACA Ground, Perth
Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters
Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’ top batter
Maddy Darke had a decent game in the last outing against ACT Women as she scored 28 runs. So far this season Darke has scored 383 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’ top batter
Courtney Webb has been the biggest positive for South Australia Women this season. So far this year, Webb has scored 535 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers
Lilly Mills to be Western Australia Women’ top bowler
Lilly Mills struggled in the last game against ACT Women regardless we are going to back her once again as with 16 wickets so far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’ top bowler
Amanda-Jade Wellington has been the stand out performer for South Australia Women in this campaign. She has bagged 24 wickets so far in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia Women
- Western Australia Women to win - 2.62 (PariMatch)
- South Australia Women to win - 1.41 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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