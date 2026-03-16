WEA (Western Australia Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction WEA 30 % Chance of Winning SAS 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Western Australia Women take on South Australia Women in the 39th game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at W.A.C.A Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 19 at 04:30 PM IST.

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Chance of Winning

Western Australia Women have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have failed to find their footing this season. They have won just two games thus far and with nine points they are seventh on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match they lost against ACT Women by 78 runs.

On the other hand South Australia Women have had a solid campaign as they have six wins in ten matches thus far. Maximum points in the last two games would seal a place in the finals this season. As per our calculations, South Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia Women ’ chances of winning - 30%

South Australia Women’ chances of winning - 70%

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Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mikayla Hinkley has been one of the most consistent players for Western Australia Women this season. So far in this campaign she has scored 356 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ellie Johnston has struggled to make an impact this season as so far she has scored 173 runs with an average of 19.22. In the last game she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Western Australia Women 1.55 Bet on Parimatch

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Western Australia Women News & Player List

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Rebecca McGrath, Amy Edgar, Bhavi Devchand, Naomi Dattani, Beth Mooney (Wk), Maddy Darke (Wk), Alana King, Charis Bekker, Chloe Ainsworth, Chloe Bartholomew, Emily Arlott, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Natasha Kelsey, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Taneale Peschel, Zoe Britcliffe

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo Batter Rebecca McGrath Batter Mathilda Carmichael Batter Mikayla Hinkley All-rounder Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Emily Arlott Batter Amy Edgar All-rounder Lilly Mills All-rounder Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Shay Manolini Bowler Maddie White Bowler

Western Australia Women Team Form

Western Australia Women have struggled to make an impact as they have three defeats in the last four matches and are currently seventh on the table.

South Australia Women News & Player List

South Australia Women Player List

Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Emmerson Filsell, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson (c) & (Wk), Ellie Johnston (Wk), Josephine Dooley (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Eleanor Larosa, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Ellie Johnston Batter Courtney Webb Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Madeline Penna Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Alex Price All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Courtney Neale Bowler Emmerson Filsell Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women have been solid so far as they are currently second on the table. They have lost three of the last five matches.

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Head to Head

South Australia Women have dominated this fixture against Western Australia Women 38-19. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Western Australia Women: 19

South Australia Women: 38

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

Western Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

South Australia Women and Western Australia Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Western Australia have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just two wins in ten matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. They head into this game after three defeats in the last three games. On the other hand South Australia Women are currently second on the table as they have six wins in ten matches so far. In the second half of the campaign much like their opponents they have three defeats in the last four matches. Even with all the struggles, Western Australia Women have managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women First class WACA Ground, Perth Western Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.62 Bet Now! South Australian Scorpions Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.48 Bet Now!

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters

Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’ top batter

Maddy Darke had a decent game in the last outing against ACT Women as she scored 28 runs. So far this season Darke has scored 383 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’ top batter

Courtney Webb has been the biggest positive for South Australia Women this season. So far this year, Webb has scored 535 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers

Lilly Mills to be Western Australia Women’ top bowler

Lilly Mills struggled in the last game against ACT Women regardless we are going to back her once again as with 16 wickets so far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’ top bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been the stand out performer for South Australia Women in this campaign. She has bagged 24 wickets so far in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.