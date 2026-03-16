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WEA (Western Australia Women) vs SAS (South Australia Women) Match Prediction

WEA

24%

Chance of Winning

SAS

76%

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First class

WACA Ground

Western Australia Women take on South Australia Women in the 41st game of the 2024-25 Women’s National Cricket League at W.A.C.A Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 21 at 07:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 457 runs, Maddy Darke is the leading run scorer for Western Australia Women in this campaign.
  • With 566 runs, Courtney Webb is the leading run scorer for South Australia Women in this campaign.

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Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Chance of Winning

Western Australia Women have struggled to make an impact this year as they have been second best in all departments which has resulted in just two wins in eleven matches and have been knocked out of the tournament as they are seventh on the table. In the last game they were beaten by South Australia Women.

South Australia Women struggled in the second half of the campaign but they head into this final game needing a win to make the finals this term. South Australia Women have seven wins in 11 matches and are second on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Western Australia Women ’ chances of winning - 24%
  • South Australia Women’ chances of winning - 76%

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Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mikayla Hinkley has been one of the most consistent players for Western Australia Women this season. So far she has scored 378 runs, in the last game Hinkley scored 22 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ellie Johnston has struggled to make an impact this season as so far she has scored 224 runs with an average of 22.40. Even though she scored a half century in the last game we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Western Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5

1.87
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South Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Western Australia Women

1.84
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Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Western Australia Women News & Player List

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (c), Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Rebecca McGrath, Amy Edgar, Bhavi Devchand, Naomi Dattani, Beth Mooney (Wk), Maddy Darke (Wk), Alana King, Charis Bekker, Chloe Ainsworth, Chloe Bartholomew, Emily Arlott, Lilly Mills, Maddie White, Natasha Kelsey, Piepa Cleary, Shay Manolini, Taneale Peschel, Zoe Britcliffe

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Piparo

Batter

Rebecca McGrath

Batter

Mathilda Carmichael

Batter

Mikayla Hinkley

All-rounder

Maddy Darke

Wicket-keeper

Emily Arlott

Batter

Amy Edgar

All-rounder

Lilly Mills

All-rounder

Zoe Britcliffe

Bowler

Shay Manolini

Bowler

Maddie White

Bowler

Western Australia Women Team Form

Western Australia Women have struggled to make an impact as they have two wins thus far and have been knocked out of the tournament.

South Australia Women News & Player List

South Australia Women Player List

Annie O'Neil, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Hollie Armitage, Emmerson Filsell, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson (c) & (Wk), Ellie Johnston (Wk), Josephine Dooley (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Eleanor Larosa, Ella Wilson, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe

Batter

Ellie Johnston

Batter

Courtney Webb

Batter

Hollie Armitage

All-rounder

Bridget Patterson

Wicket-keeper

Madeline Penna

Batter

Amanda-Jade Wellington

All-rounder

Alex Price

All-rounder

Megan Schutt

Bowler

Courtney Neale

Bowler

Emmerson Filsell

Bowler

South Australia Women Team Form

South Australia Women have been solid so far as they are currently second on the table. They have won back to back games and another win would take them to the finals.

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Head to Head

South Australia Women have dominated this fixture against Western Australia Women 39-19. Both sides went head to head this season and South Australia Women won the game.

Head to Head

Western Australia Women: 19

South Australia Women: 39

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Betting Odds

Western Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than South Australia Women

South Australia Women and Western Australia Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Western Australia have had a dismal campaign thus far as they have managed just two wins in eleven matches and have been knocked out of the tournament. They head into this game after four defeats in the last five games. On the other hand South Australia Women are currently second on the table and need a win in the final match to make the finals this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season South Australia dominated the game but it was Western Australia who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women

First class

WACA Ground, Perth

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Western Australia

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Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Top Batters

Maddy Darke to be Western Australia Women’ top batter

Maddy Darke has had a solid campaign thus far, in the last game she scored 74 against South Australia and with 457 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Courtney Webb to be South Australia Women’ top batter

Courtney Webb had a decent outing in the last game against Western Australia as she scored 31. With 566 runs so far, Webb is the leading run scorer for South Australia Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Top Bowlers

Lilly Mills to be Western Australia Women’ top bowler

Lilly Mills struggled in the last game against South Australia Women but that doesn’t change the fact she has been consistent and with 17 wickets she is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be South Australia Women’ top bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington continued her brilliant form in the last match as she bagged two wickets. With 26 wickets thus far, Wellington is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Australia Women

South Australia have dominated this fixture against Western Australia Women. Both sides went head to head this season and South Australia Women won the game which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with South Australia and you should do the same as they would make the finals come Feb 21.
  • Western Australia Women to win - 2.80 (PariMatch)
  • South Australia Women to win - 1.31 (PariMatch)
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