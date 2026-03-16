Facts: Northern Brave Women’s Chamari Athapaththu is the second highest wicket-taker of the Women’s Super Smash with ten wickets in four innings.

Kate Anderson leads Canterbury Magicians Women’s run charts with 168 runs in five innings thus far.

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Chances of Winning

Northern Brave Women have turned their season around after two unfavorable results at the start of their campaign and they enter this fixture on the back of three victories. Their last outing against Otago Sparks Women was an absolute breeze as the latter were restricted to 110/9. Northern Brave Women did not have to break a sweat in order to chase this poor target and skipper Jess Watkin led the charge with a 41-run knock at the front. Chamari Athapaththu’s 22 and Caitlin Gurrey’s unbeaten 21 were also up there as the top scores of the innings, and the team took home a seven-wicket triumph.

Things have not been as handy dandy for Canterbury Magicians Women who suffered their third defeat of the season against Central Districts Women last time out. The former were bowled out for a mere 119 runs which was not a defendable total by any means. At this point, there was nothing the bowlers could do to salvage the match and they watched with folded arms as they lost by eight wickets.

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 63%

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 37%

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Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Tips

Northern Brave Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Ever since Chamari Athapaththu started opening for Northern Brave Women alongside Jess Watkin, the team’s first wicket has prospered a great deal. In the last four games where the pair led the innings together, they collaborated for 41, 4, 87 and 59 runs before the first dismissal. Their consistency is truly praiseworthy and the duo are highly likely to flourish in the next encounter as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Brave Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Magicians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Toss Prediction

After the first match at Seddon Park ended without a result this season, the following two matches were won by the teams batting first. Both times, the scores were in the 150 range but the bowlers were able to defend quite well. Seeing as this has been a safe total at the venue, the toss winner of the next game will want to bat first as well.

Weather Report

A cloud cover is predicted at Hamilton on match day but disruptions are not likely with a 10% possibility of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to touch 26 degrees Celsius.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marina Lamplough.

Predicted Playing XI

Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu Batter Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Marina Lamplough All-rounder Sam Curtis Batter Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Carol Agafili Batter Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women are at the top of their game and will be looking to extend their winning streak. Their batting strength is unmatched with the likes of Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Lea Tahuhu (c), Laura Hughes, Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey, Abigale Gerken.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Izzy Sharp Batter Natalie Cox Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Kate Ebrahim Bowler Lea Tahuhu (C) Bowler Melissa Banks Bowler Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women have got their work cut out for them, particularly the batters who have barely made an impact this season.

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Head-to-Head

Canterbury Magicians Women are virtually out of Northern Brave Women’s reach in their head-to-head tally with 21 victories in 24 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Northern Brave Women - 3

Canterbury Magicians Women - 21

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury Magicians Women @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Canterbury Magicians Women’s Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean have posted one competitive opening stand in their last three matches and their consistency is a matter of concern at the moment. Together, the pair added 19, 70 and 3 runs to the first wicket but both batters need to amp it up in order to bring in some stability to the opening order. This is not a problem for Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu whose first wicket stands of 41, 4 and 87 in the previous three games for Northern Brave Women have been outstanding. Needless to say, the choice is obvious for the bookmakers who expect Northern Brave Women’s openers to edge out a better first partnership over their rivals.

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women New Zealand Seddon Park, null Northern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.622 Bet Now! Canterbury Magicians (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now!

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu is one innings short of the others but currently stands at the top of Northern Brave Women’s run charts with 164 runs in four innings. The opener was the second highest run-getter for the team in the previous outing versus Otago Sparks Women where she scored 22 runs but will be expected to emerge as their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Kate Anderson to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

Kate Anderson continues to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s leading batter with 168 runs in five innings despite an early dismissal in the last match. In the encounter against Central Districts Women, she was bowled out for five but she is anticipated to come good in the next match, especially with an average of 42.00.

Northern Brave Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Bowlers

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

The team’s opening batter has also been a prolific all-rounder and leads Northern Brave Women’s bowling attack so far, having captured ten wickets in four innings. She was the top wicket-taker in the last match where she bagged a three-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 4.75. Averaging at 9.00 in the tournament so far, she remains the top pick for the next game.

Melissa Banks to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Melissa Banks was wicketless in the previous match against Central Districts Women where she delivered two overs but remains the top bowler for the team with seven wickets overall in five innings. Moreover, her bowling average of 18.42 is the best of the team and she continues to be the top choice against Northern Brave Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northern Brave Women Northern Brave Women to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Canterbury Magicians Women to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch) Canterbury Magicians Women are in the midst of a tough season and they are currently occupants of the penultimate position with two wins, two losses and a subpar net run rate of -0.127. This is quite the contrast to Northern Brave Women who are vying for the top spot as they stand second with three wins and the best net run rate of 1.503 among all the teams. Even though they are at a disadvantage in their 3-21 scoreline against Canterbury Magicians Women, Northern Brave Women are favored to take victory this time around. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





