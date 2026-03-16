Facts: Wellington Blaze Women’s Jess Kerr is the second highest run scorer of the Women’s Super Smash with 211 runs in five innings.

Fran Jonas continues to lead Auckland Hearts Women’s bowling attack with eight wickets in six innings.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning

Wellington Blaze Women’s performance has been mediocre so far and their three-match winning streak ended after they lost two games back-to-back. Both of their defeats were at the hands of Otago Sparks Women, and in the last match Wellington Blaze Women were relegated to a score of 120. Sophie Devine and Rebecca Burns were the leading batters of the innings with 38 and 31 runs, respectively. The total was not too difficult to attain and Otago Sparks Women had a relatively easy task ahead of them. Wellington Blaze Women failed to defend their score and ended up losing by a margin of seven wickets.

Auckland Hearts Women have also had a challenging time in their campaign but they saw some respite against Central Districts Women in the previous match. Although the former’s batting display was substandard at best, having posted 139 runs, the bowlers pulled off a miracle and defended the score. Skipper Maddy Green’s 57 was the highlight of the innings and the bowlers restricted the opposition to 130 which handed the Auckland-based side a nine-run victory.

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 66%

Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 34%

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Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips

Wellington Blaze Women to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Amelia Kerr and Ellyse Perry opened the first two matches together for Wellington Blaze Women this season and their partnership did not succeed, seeing as they added just 12 and 17 runs to the first wicket. However, Rebecca Burns replacing the latter in the previous three matches turned out to be an absolute boon for the team since the pair amassed 40, 18 and 82 runs together. They are expected to keep up this momentum and give Auckland Hearts Women’s bowlers a run for their money.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction

Basin Reserve has not supported the batters in the slightest, attested by the fact that the average first innings after two matches came out to 111. The teams chasing won on both occasions despite the toss winners’ strategy of batting first both times. Since this has been a low scoring pitch, the toss winning side in the next match will want the edge by fielding first.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are expected at Wellington on match day coupled with no forecast for rain whatsoever. The temperature is predicted to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Sophie Devine Batter Jess Kerr Bowler Caitlin King Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Xara Jetly Bowler Sam Mackinder All-rounder Gemma Sims All-rounder Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

Wellington Blaze Women have a strong batting unit but they need to reduce their dependence on Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr to do the grunt work.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.

Predicted Playing XI

Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Saachi Shahri Batter Maddy Green (C) Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Lauren Down Batter Bella Armstrong All-rounder Prue Catton Batter Molly Penfold Bowler Amie Hucker Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Auckland Hearts Women have shown inconsistency with the bat and the bowlers are currently their strongest asset.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women have thrice as many wins as Auckland Hearts Women in their head-to-head tally, having won 18 matches out of 26 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

Wellington Blaze Women - 18

Auckland Hearts Women - 6

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 1

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze’s partnership for Auckland Hearts Women has seen a gradual drop-off in the tournament, judging by their scores of 10, 12 and 41 in the previous three matches. Neither of them are able to work in unison which makes it rather difficult for the team to depend on their first partnership. Juxtaposed with Wellington Blaze Women’s Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns, Auckland Hearts Women fall short massively since the former have notched up opening totals of 40, 18 and 82 runs in the last three outings. The choice is quite obvious for the bookmakers who rally behind the Wellington-based team to achieve a better opening stand in the next match.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women T20 Basin Reserve, null Wellington Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Auckland Hearts Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.58 Bet Now!

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Jess Kerr stands as Wellington Blaze Women’s top run scorer so far with 211 runs in five innings, including three half-centuries. Although she was dismissed for a lowly 13 in the last match against Otago Sparks Women, she has an excellent average of 70.33 and will be expected to bounce back in the next game.

Lauren Down to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Down currently leads Auckland Hearts Women’s run charts with 151 runs in five innings. She was the team’s second leading scorer in the last outing versus Central Districts Women where she notched up 25 runs. Averaging at 75.50 in the tournament, she remains the leading choice against Wellington Blaze Women.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr is currently the second leading wicket-taker for Wellington Blaze Women with seven wickets in five innings. She was also the second highest wicket-taker in the previous game where she took one wicket in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 5.75. With a brilliant bowling average of 14.14, she is the top pick for the next match.

Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

Fran Jonas was the joint highest wicket-taker for Auckland Hearts Women in the previous encounter against Central Districts Women, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 7.25. She is the team’s top bowler at the moment with eight wickets in six innings and an average of 17.75, making her the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Wellington Blaze Women Wellington Blaze Women to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)

Auckland Hearts Women to win @ 2.56 (Parimatch) Wellington Blaze Women were going strong with three successive victories before they were bested twice by Otago Sparks Women. They dropped down to third in the standings but still stand a chance to vie for a top-finish with a net run rate of 0.358. The same can’t be said for Auckland Hearts Women who cling onto the penultimate position with just two wins in six games and a significantly worse net run rate of -0.533. The Amelia Kerr-led side are endorsed to bounce back and return to winning ways as they take on Auckland Hearts Women in the next encounter. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





