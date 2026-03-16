WEL (Wellington Blaze Women) vs AUC (Auckland Hearts Women) Match Prediction
WEL
66%
Chance of Winning
AUC
34%
T20
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- Wellington Blaze Women’s Jess Kerr is the second highest run scorer of the Women’s Super Smash with 211 runs in five innings.
- Fran Jonas continues to lead Auckland Hearts Women’s bowling attack with eight wickets in six innings.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning
Wellington Blaze Women’s performance has been mediocre so far and their three-match winning streak ended after they lost two games back-to-back. Both of their defeats were at the hands of Otago Sparks Women, and in the last match Wellington Blaze Women were relegated to a score of 120. Sophie Devine and Rebecca Burns were the leading batters of the innings with 38 and 31 runs, respectively. The total was not too difficult to attain and Otago Sparks Women had a relatively easy task ahead of them. Wellington Blaze Women failed to defend their score and ended up losing by a margin of seven wickets.
Auckland Hearts Women have also had a challenging time in their campaign but they saw some respite against Central Districts Women in the previous match. Although the former’s batting display was substandard at best, having posted 139 runs, the bowlers pulled off a miracle and defended the score. Skipper Maddy Green’s 57 was the highlight of the innings and the bowlers restricted the opposition to 130 which handed the Auckland-based side a nine-run victory.
- Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 66%
- Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 34%
Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips
Wellington Blaze Women to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Amelia Kerr and Ellyse Perry opened the first two matches together for Wellington Blaze Women this season and their partnership did not succeed, seeing as they added just 12 and 17 runs to the first wicket. However, Rebecca Burns replacing the latter in the previous three matches turned out to be an absolute boon for the team since the pair amassed 40, 18 and 82 runs together. They are expected to keep up this momentum and give Auckland Hearts Women’s bowlers a run for their money.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Over 13.5
Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction
Basin Reserve has not supported the batters in the slightest, attested by the fact that the average first innings after two matches came out to 111. The teams chasing won on both occasions despite the toss winners’ strategy of batting first both times. Since this has been a low scoring pitch, the toss winning side in the next match will want the edge by fielding first.
Weather Report
Sunny skies are expected at Wellington on match day coupled with no forecast for rain whatsoever. The temperature is predicted to touch 18 degrees Celsius.
Wellington Blaze Women Player List
Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Amelia Kerr (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Rebecca Burns
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
Batter
|
Jess Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Caitlin King
|
Bowler
|
Jessica McFadyen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Xara Jetly
|
Bowler
|
Sam Mackinder
|
All-rounder
|
Gemma Sims
|
All-rounder
|
Nicole Baird
|
Bowler
|
Natasha Codyre
|
Bowler
Wellington Blaze Women Team Form
Wellington Blaze Women have a strong batting unit but they need to reduce their dependence on Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr to do the grunt work.
Auckland Hearts Women Player List
Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isabella Gaze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saachi Shahri
|
Batter
|
Maddy Green (C)
|
Batter
|
Brooke Halliday
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Down
|
Batter
|
Bella Armstrong
|
All-rounder
|
Prue Catton
|
Batter
|
Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
|
Amie Hucker
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jonas
|
Bowler
|
Bree Illing
|
Bowler
Auckland Hearts Women Team Form
Auckland Hearts Women have shown inconsistency with the bat and the bowlers are currently their strongest asset.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head
Wellington Blaze Women have thrice as many wins as Auckland Hearts Women in their head-to-head tally, having won 18 matches out of 26 fixtures.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 26
Wellington Blaze Women - 18
Auckland Hearts Women - 6
No Result - 1
Abandoned - 1
Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds
Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze’s partnership for Auckland Hearts Women has seen a gradual drop-off in the tournament, judging by their scores of 10, 12 and 41 in the previous three matches. Neither of them are able to work in unison which makes it rather difficult for the team to depend on their first partnership. Juxtaposed with Wellington Blaze Women’s Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns, Auckland Hearts Women fall short massively since the former have notched up opening totals of 40, 18 and 82 runs in the last three outings. The choice is quite obvious for the bookmakers who rally behind the Wellington-based team to achieve a better opening stand in the next match.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women
T20
Basin Reserve, null
Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters
Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter
Jess Kerr stands as Wellington Blaze Women’s top run scorer so far with 211 runs in five innings, including three half-centuries. Although she was dismissed for a lowly 13 in the last match against Otago Sparks Women, she has an excellent average of 70.33 and will be expected to bounce back in the next game.
Lauren Down to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter
Lauren Down currently leads Auckland Hearts Women’s run charts with 151 runs in five innings. She was the team’s second leading scorer in the last outing versus Central Districts Women where she notched up 25 runs. Averaging at 75.50 in the tournament, she remains the leading choice against Wellington Blaze Women.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler
Amelia Kerr is currently the second leading wicket-taker for Wellington Blaze Women with seven wickets in five innings. She was also the second highest wicket-taker in the previous game where she took one wicket in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 5.75. With a brilliant bowling average of 14.14, she is the top pick for the next match.
Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler
Fran Jonas was the joint highest wicket-taker for Auckland Hearts Women in the previous encounter against Central Districts Women, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 7.25. She is the team’s top bowler at the moment with eight wickets in six innings and an average of 17.75, making her the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Wellington Blaze Women
- Wellington Blaze Women to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
- Auckland Hearts Women to win @ 2.56 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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