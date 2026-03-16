AUC (Auckland Hearts Women) vs OTA (Otago Sparks Women) Match Prediction AUC 29 % Chance of Winning OTA 71 % Place a bet Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.391 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Auckland Hearts Women and Otago Sparks Women will meet in the Women’s Super Smash for a second time this season at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The match is going to take place on January 23, 2025, at 5:10 A.M IST.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Chances of Winning

Auckland Hearts Women are having a challenging time in the tournament this season and the fact they suffered their fourth loss so far is not promising. In the last game versus Wellington Blaze Women, the latter were limited to a rather low total of 134. This should have been a doable task for Auckland Hearts Women but the batters were completely off the mark. Barring Maddy Green’s 48 and Lauren Down’s 35, most of the team were dismissed for single digit scores. Eventually, the Maddy Green-led side were kept down to 121/6 by the end of the innings to concede a 13-run defeat.

Otago Sparks Women are currently the most successful team in the Women’s Super Smash this season and they bagged their sixth victory in the last outing against Wellington Blaze Women. It was a cakewalk from start to finish for the latter as the bowlers ensured Wellington Blaze Women only racked in 120 runs. This made life rather easy for the batters who brought it home with seven wickets to spare. The openers are largely credited with the success since Bella James and Suzie Bates were the top two batters with 40 and 36 runs, respectively.

Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 29%

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 71%

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Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Tips

Otago Sparks Women to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Otago Sparks Women’s opening partnership has not been entirely smooth sailing in the tournament so far and they have had their share of ups and downs. The team’s mainstay openers, Suzie Bates and Bella James, have secured opening stands of 77, 36, 18, 4 and 22 runs in the last five matches. Despite their erratic run in the season until now, the openers are expected to keep up the momentum and score big in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Under 13.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Otago Sparks Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Toss Prediction

Eden Park Outer Oval hosted one match in the Women’s Super Smash prior to this encounter and the pitch proved to be a low-scoring one. Auckland Hearts Women scored 122 during the match and even though Canterbury Magicians Women chose to field first, the latter lost by seven runs. However, this was an aberration and the toss winner of the next match will also want to chase at this venue.

Weather Report

With mostly sunny conditions and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, the weather is quite favorable in Auckland. The chance of precipitation is as low as 5%.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.

Predicted Playing XI

Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Saachi Shahri Batter Maddy Green (C) Batter Lauren Down Batter Bella Armstrong All-rounder Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Amie Hucker Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Auckland Hearts Women have three losses in the last five matches and their only two victories were by the skin of their teeth. Their performance needs to improve a great deal to stand a chance in the next game.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Bella James Batter Olivia Gain Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Hayley Jensen (C) Bowler Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Anna Browning Batter Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women faced a single setback in the previous five fixtures but it was fleeting since they bounced back immediately.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Head-to-Head

Otago Sparks Women made a step closer to Auckland Hearts Women with a win in their encounter earlier this year but the latter still have the lead overall.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 27

Auckland Hearts Women - 17

Otago Sparks Women - 9

Abandoned - 1

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Odds

Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women

Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze have had an unending struggle at the front and their partnerships for Auckland Hearts Women are far from competent. In the last three matches, the established pair added 0, 12 and 10 runs to the first wicket. They fall short in front of Otago Sparks Women’s openers, Suzie Bates and Bella James, whose partnership has only gotten better over the course of the season. Together, the duo secured 77, 36 and 18 runs in the previous three fixtures. Needless to say, the latter are the favorite first partnership in the next match.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women T20 Eden Park Outer Oval, null Auckland Hearts Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.00 Bet Now! Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.391 Bet Now!

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Batters

Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Maddy Green missed out on what would have been her second half-century of the season in the previous outing against Wellington Blaze Women, having departed for 48 runs. She is currently the second leading batter for Auckland Hearts Women with 184 runs in six innings with an average of 30.66. She is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Caitlin Blakely to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

Caitlin Blakely has built quite a gap over her teammates with a total of 172 runs in eight innings and an average of 34.40 so far. Her unbeaten 27 in the last game against Otago Sparks Women was among the top scores of the innings. Given her consistency, she is anticipated to be their leading run-getter in the next encounter.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

Fran Jonas remains the top bowler for Auckland Hearts Women with eight wickets in seven innings so far. Although she did not capture any wickets in the last match against Wellington Blaze Women during her four-over spell, she is their most reliable bowler with an average of 20.75 which makes her the top choice for the upcoming match.

Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Eden Carson was the joint highest wicket-taker for Otago Sparks Women in the previous game versus Wellington Blaze Women, having claimed one wicket in four overs. However, she is unparalleled at the top with 17 wickets in the bag and an average of 11.05 overall, making her the top contender to be their premier bowler once more.