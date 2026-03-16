AUC (Auckland Hearts Women) vs OTA (Otago Sparks Women) Match Prediction
AUC
29%
Chance of Winning
OTA
71%
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- Lauren Down is the top batter for Auckland Hearts Women with 186 runs in six innings.
- Otago Sparks Women’s Eden Carson is the top bowler of the Women’s Super Smash, having taken 17 wickets in eight innings.
Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Chances of Winning
Auckland Hearts Women are having a challenging time in the tournament this season and the fact they suffered their fourth loss so far is not promising. In the last game versus Wellington Blaze Women, the latter were limited to a rather low total of 134. This should have been a doable task for Auckland Hearts Women but the batters were completely off the mark. Barring Maddy Green’s 48 and Lauren Down’s 35, most of the team were dismissed for single digit scores. Eventually, the Maddy Green-led side were kept down to 121/6 by the end of the innings to concede a 13-run defeat.
Otago Sparks Women are currently the most successful team in the Women’s Super Smash this season and they bagged their sixth victory in the last outing against Wellington Blaze Women. It was a cakewalk from start to finish for the latter as the bowlers ensured Wellington Blaze Women only racked in 120 runs. This made life rather easy for the batters who brought it home with seven wickets to spare. The openers are largely credited with the success since Bella James and Suzie Bates were the top two batters with 40 and 36 runs, respectively.
- Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 29%
- Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 71%
Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Tips
Otago Sparks Women to score over 18.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
Otago Sparks Women’s opening partnership has not been entirely smooth sailing in the tournament so far and they have had their share of ups and downs. The team’s mainstay openers, Suzie Bates and Bella James, have secured opening stands of 77, 36, 18, 4 and 22 runs in the last five matches. Despite their erratic run in the season until now, the openers are expected to keep up the momentum and score big in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Under 13.5
Otago Sparks Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Toss Prediction
Eden Park Outer Oval hosted one match in the Women’s Super Smash prior to this encounter and the pitch proved to be a low-scoring one. Auckland Hearts Women scored 122 during the match and even though Canterbury Magicians Women chose to field first, the latter lost by seven runs. However, this was an aberration and the toss winner of the next match will also want to chase at this venue.
Weather Report
With mostly sunny conditions and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, the weather is quite favorable in Auckland. The chance of precipitation is as low as 5%.
Auckland Hearts Women Player List
Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isabella Gaze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saachi Shahri
|
Batter
|
Maddy Green (C)
|
Batter
|
Lauren Down
|
Batter
|
Bella Armstrong
|
All-rounder
|
Prue Catton
|
Batter
|
Josie Penfold
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Penfold
|
Bowler
|
Amie Hucker
|
Bowler
|
Fran Jonas
|
Bowler
|
Bree Illing
|
Bowler
Auckland Hearts Women Team Form
Auckland Hearts Women have three losses in the last five matches and their only two victories were by the skin of their teeth. Their performance needs to improve a great deal to stand a chance in the next game.
Otago Sparks Women Player List
Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Bella James
|
Batter
|
Olivia Gain
|
Batter
|
Caitlin Blakely
|
Batter
|
Polly Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hayley Jensen (C)
|
Bowler
|
Felicity Leydon-Davis
|
Batter
|
Anna Browning
|
Batter
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Emma Black
|
Bowler
Otago Sparks Women Team Form
Otago Sparks Women faced a single setback in the previous five fixtures but it was fleeting since they bounced back immediately.
Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Head-to-Head
Otago Sparks Women made a step closer to Auckland Hearts Women with a win in their encounter earlier this year but the latter still have the lead overall.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 27
Auckland Hearts Women - 17
Otago Sparks Women - 9
Abandoned - 1
Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Odds
Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women
Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze have had an unending struggle at the front and their partnerships for Auckland Hearts Women are far from competent. In the last three matches, the established pair added 0, 12 and 10 runs to the first wicket. They fall short in front of Otago Sparks Women’s openers, Suzie Bates and Bella James, whose partnership has only gotten better over the course of the season. Together, the duo secured 77, 36 and 18 runs in the previous three fixtures. Needless to say, the latter are the favorite first partnership in the next match.
Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval, null
Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Batters
Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter
Maddy Green missed out on what would have been her second half-century of the season in the previous outing against Wellington Blaze Women, having departed for 48 runs. She is currently the second leading batter for Auckland Hearts Women with 184 runs in six innings with an average of 30.66. She is the top pick to be their standout batter.
Caitlin Blakely to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter
Caitlin Blakely has built quite a gap over her teammates with a total of 172 runs in eight innings and an average of 34.40 so far. Her unbeaten 27 in the last game against Otago Sparks Women was among the top scores of the innings. Given her consistency, she is anticipated to be their leading run-getter in the next encounter.
Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Bowlers
Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler
Fran Jonas remains the top bowler for Auckland Hearts Women with eight wickets in seven innings so far. Although she did not capture any wickets in the last match against Wellington Blaze Women during her four-over spell, she is their most reliable bowler with an average of 20.75 which makes her the top choice for the upcoming match.
Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler
Eden Carson was the joint highest wicket-taker for Otago Sparks Women in the previous game versus Wellington Blaze Women, having claimed one wicket in four overs. However, she is unparalleled at the top with 17 wickets in the bag and an average of 11.05 overall, making her the top contender to be their premier bowler once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago Sparks Women
- Auckland Hearts Women to win @ 3.00 (Batery)
- Otago Sparks Women to win @ 1.40 (Batery)
Batery
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