CAN (Canterbury Magicians Women) vs NDS (Northern Brave Women) Match Prediction CAN 41 % Chance of Winning NDS 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.612 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On January 28, 2025, Canterbury Magicians Women and Northern Brave Women will take on each other for a second time in the ongoing Women’s Super Smash. The sides are going to clash at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, at 6:40 A.M IST.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Chances of Winning

Canterbury Magicians Women made a massive jump up the ladder after taking victory against Central Districts Women in the last encounter. The former’s 135-run total was not particularly great, and it was really only due to Kate Anderson and Shikha Pandey’s efforts that they achieved this score, having amassed 45 and 41* runs, respectively. However, the bowlers defended it with all their might as they managed to bundle out the opposition for a meager 90 runs, giving the Lea Tahuhu-led team a 45-run victory.

On the other hand, Northern Brave Women registered another loss at the hands of Otago Sparks Women last time around where the former batted first and posted 127 runs on the scoreboard. Caitlin Gurrey and Jess Watkin top-scored with 39 and 31 runs, respectively, but it was not a defendable score at all. Naturally, Otago Sparks Women surpassed the target and beat Northern Brave Women by six wickets.

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 41%

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 59%

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Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Tips

Canterbury Magicians Women to score under 15.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Canterbury Magicians Women’s first partnership has been inconsistent and unreliable from the start of the season but nothing has changed and Kate Anderson is still the one picking up Jodie Dean’s slack. In the last five matches, they posted opening scores of 17, 3, 5, 28 and 19. Moreover, Anderson is leading the charge for the entire team with an average of 32.62 while her partner, Dean, has a miserable average of 7.77 in the tournament so far. Their partnership is not expected to get any better in their final game of the season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Magicians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Northern Brave Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Toss Prediction

Hagley Oval has been a low-scoring ground this season and despite that, the teams batting and fielding first have two wins apiece. After four matches, the average first innings score came out to 131 which is quite easily attainable and since the toss winners favored fielding first three out of four times, it remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

With a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a low 10% chance of rain, weather conditions will be conducive at Christchurch along with partly cloudy skies.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Lea Tahuhu (c), Laura Hughes, Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey, Abigale Gerken.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Abigale Gerken Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Kate Ebrahim Bowler Lea Tahuhu (C) Bowler Melissa Banks Bowler Laura Hughes Wicket-keeper Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Although they won the last match, Canterbury Magicians Women are still quite inconsistent as they have lost three of the previous five games.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marina Lamplough.

Predicted Playing XI

Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu Batter Caitlin Gurrey Batter Sam Curtis Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Marina Lamplough All-rounder Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Carol Agafili Batter Jesse Prasad Bowler Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women lost their momentum and enter this match on the back of two defeats but they have the potential to make a comeback and return to form.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Head-to-Head

Canterbury Magicians Women put themselves even further out of Northern Brave Women’s reach with a victory in their previous encounter.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

Canterbury Magicians Women - 22

Northern Brave Women - 3

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury Magicians Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean’s partnerships for Canterbury Magicians Women continue to fail since the latter has not contributed enough, resulting in opening stands of 17, 3 and 5 runs in the last three matches. Even though Northern Brave Women’s first partnerships have declined a tad, considering Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu have added 11, 12 and 41 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings, they are expected to return to form in the next encounter and outdo Canterbury Magicians Women’s opening total.

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Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Batters

Kate Anderson to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Kate Anderson emerged as the leading run scorer for Canterbury Magicians Women against Central Districts Women, having scored 45 runs. This extended her overall lead and she now has 261 runs in nine innings. With an average of 32.62, she remains the top pick for the next match as well.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Although Chamari Athapaththu’s batting performance has hit a slight snag, she continues to be the team’s top run-getter with 182 runs in six innings. She was dismissed on two in the last game versus Otago Sparks Women but with an average of 30.33, she is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming fixture.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Shikha Pandey to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Shikha Pandey was the second highest wicket-taker for Canterbury Magicians Women in the previous encounter where she picked one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 4.75. She is the joint leading bowler overall with nine wickets in nine innings and an average of 21.33, making her the top choice against Northern Brave Women.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Chamari Athapaththu emerged as Northern Brave Women’s top bowler. In three overs, she claimed two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.66. She remains the team’s top bowler with 13 wickets in six innings and a stellar average of 9.92 which makes her the leading contender against Canterbury Magicians Women.