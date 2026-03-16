CAN (Canterbury Magicians Women) vs WEL (Wellington Blaze Women) Match Prediction CAN 28 % Chance of Winning WEL 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.391 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On January 24, 2025, Canterbury Magicians Women and Wellington Blaze Women will lock horns for the second time in the Women’s Super Smash this season. They are set to meet at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, at 6:40 A.M IST.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Both of the teams faced each other in the previous outing and there was hardly a contest between the sides. Right from the start, Wellington Blaze Women had the edge and their batting performance only confirmed how much superior they truly are; Rebecca Burns’s unbeaten half-century with 59 runs was the top score of the innings and Jess Kerr trailed closely behind with 44 runs. Maitlan Brown’s 32 not out helped the team secure a competitive total and put the opposition under pressure.

Canterbury Magicians Women’s chase did not get off to a good start as the openers were both dismissed with a measly five runs on the board. This put immense pressure on the rest of the batting order to deliver and Izzy Sharp was the only one who played a mature knock with 52 runs. With minimal help from the team, Canterbury Magicians Women were bundled out for 132 which handed Wellington Blaze Women a 39-run triumph.

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 28%

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 72%

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Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Tips

Wellington Blaze Women to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

In the two matches leading up to this fixture, Wellington Blaze Women’s opening partnership has undergone a change with Sophie Devine replacing Rebecca Burns to open alongside Amelia Kerr. However, this has not worked in the slightest as Devine faced two back-to-back golden duck dismissals. This has resulted in paltry totals of 12 and 8 runs even though the first wicket was thriving with Rebecca Burns. In the three matches prior to the change, the opening order posted scores of 40, 18 and 82 runs. Wellington Blaze Women have a chance of securing another solid total if Rebecca Burns is brought back into the picture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Magicians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Toss Prediction

Hagley Oval has hosted two matches in the tournament this season and on both occasions, the toss winners opted to field first. Even though the record is evenly matched between those batting and fielding first by 1-1, the average first innings score of 144 is not good enough to defend. Chasing will be the preferred option for the next match, too.

Weather Report

A predominant cloud cover is predicted at Christchurch, albeit with a low 20% chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 17 degrees Celsius.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Lea Tahuhu (c), Laura Hughes, Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey, Abigale Gerken.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Abigale Gerken Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Kate Ebrahim Bowler Lea Tahuhu (C) Bowler Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women lack consistency and it is reflected in the fact that they are oscillating between wins and defeats. Their unpredictability puts them on the backfoot against a superior Wellington Blaze Women.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly, Maitlan Brown.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Sophie Devine Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Caitlin King Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler Sam Mackinder All-rounder Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

Wellington Blaze Women returned to winning form after two defeats at the hands of Otago Sparks Women. They are invincible against any other team and they showed great prowess in the last match in terms of batting and bowling alike.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women extended their lead over Canterbury Magicians Women with a victory in the previous outing, making their scoreline 15-13.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 31

Canterbury Magicians Women - 13

Wellington Blaze Women - 15

Abandoned - 3

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury Magicians Women @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean did not make much headway against Wellington Blaze Women in the last match considering the pair scored a mere five runs before the first dismissal. In the two matches prior to that, they added 28 and 19 runs to the first wicket. While their performance was mediocre and Wellington Blaze Women’s openers have had their own share of struggles, Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine outscored Canterbury Magicians Women’s opening stand with 12 runs in the previous outing. Promoting Sophie Devine to the position of an opener has not necessarily paid off but the bookmakers expect the Wellington-based team to have the upper hand in the next game.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women T20 Hagley Oval, null Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.00 Bet Now! Wellington Blaze Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.391 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.40 Bet Now!

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Batters

Kate Anderson to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

In the last match versus Wellington Blaze Women, Kate Anderson was dismissed for a mere five runs but her spot at the top of the team’s run charts remains unthreatened with 199 runs in seven innings. She still has a substantial lead over the others and with an average of 33.16, she is expected to come good in the next match.

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Jess Kerr was just shy of her fourth half-century of the season as she departed for 44 runs in the last game against Canterbury Magicians Women. She retains her lead over the other batters from the team, having amassed 280 runs in seven innings with an outstanding average of 56.00. She is the top choice to be their standout batter.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Shikha Pandey to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last game panned out as expected since Shikha Pandey emerged as the top wicket-taker for Canterbury Magicians Women. In four overs, she captured two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 7.25. Averaging at 18.87, she remains the top pick for the next game as well.

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr has been a sensational all-rounder for the team and stands as their top wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 13 wickets under her belt in seven innings. Her four-wicket haul made her the top bowler against Canterbury Magicians Women in the last outing with a brilliant economy rate of 2.75. With a bowling average of 10.84, she is anticipated to lead the charge once again.