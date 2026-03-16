CENH (Central Districts Women) vs AUC (Auckland Hearts Women) Match Prediction CENH 31 % Chance of Winning AUC 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.521 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Central Districts Women and Auckland Hearts Women are poised to face each other in the Women’s Super Smash on January 29, 2025, at McLean Park, Napier. The outing is scheduled to begin at 6:40 A.M IST.

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Chances of Winning

Central Districts Women’s victory was a fleeting achievement and they went back to losing form in the previous game against Canterbury Magicians Women. The latter piled on 135 runs while batting first and it was not a difficult target to achieve in the slightest but Central Districts Women made a right royal mess of their chase. The absence of Hollie Armitage from their roster cut deep since their entire lineup collapsed with a meager 90 runs on the scoreboard. Hannah Rowe’s 32 and Claudia Green’s 31 were the top scores of the innings but nothing could salvage their innings as they lost by 45 runs.

Auckland Hearts Women have made a sudden turnaround in form and they registered their fourth win of the season against a formidable Wellington Blaze Women. Batting first, the former racked in a competitive total of 160 with Saachi Shahri, Isabella Gaze and Maddy Green as the leading batters with 50, 40 and 30 runs, respectively. The bowlers’ defense was on the money as they managed to restrict their opposition to 115 by the end of the innings, taking home a solid 45-run triumph.

Central Districts Women chance of winning - 31%

Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 69%

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Central Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Tips

Auckland Hearts Women to score over 14.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze have had their ups and downs as the opening partners of Auckland Hearts Women this season but they seem to have finally found their rhythm. In the last five matches, their progression has been truly commendable and the pair secured first wicket scores of 49, 57, 0, 12 and 10 runs. Considering the upswing in momentum, they are expected to end their campaign on a high note with a big showing before the first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Women Opening Partnership to be Under 12.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Toss Prediction

Two games have been played at McLean Park this season and both have turned out to be very low scoring matches with an average first innings total of 129. Although the teams batting and fielding first have edged out one win each, fielding first is a much better prospect at this venue.

Weather Report

Even with overcast conditions at Napier, the rain is not expected to disrupt the match since the chance of precipitation is as low as 10%. The temperature is predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Central Districts Women Player List

Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham, Jessica Ogden.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Atkinson Batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Flora Devonshire All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Mikaela Greig (C) Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Claudia Green Bowler Ocean Bartlett Bowler Ashtuti Kumar Bowler Jessica Ogden Bowler

Central Districts Women Team Form

Central Districts Women got lucky with one win in the last five matches but the fact that they also lost three games does not bode well for them at all.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.

Predicted Playing XI

Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (C) Batter Lauren Down Batter Bella Armstrong All-rounder Prue Catton Batter Cate Pedersen All-rounder Josie Penfold All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Auckland Hearts Women have the opportunity to make it a hat trick of wins and they currently have the batting prowess to do so against their upcoming rivals.

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Head-to-Head

Auckland Hearts Women added one more win to their tally against Central Districts Women earlier this season, and currently have 14 wins in 24 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Central Districts Women - 10

Auckland Hearts Women - 14

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Betting Odds

Auckland Hearts Women to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts Women @ 1.76 (Parimatch)

In the last match, Central Districts Women underwent a change in their opening lineup and that brought the team’s performance down by quite a bit. With Georgia Atkinson and Kerry-Anne Tomlinson opening for them, they added a mere two runs to the first wicket. In the two matches prior to that, Hollie Armitage was at the front in place of Atkinson and the team boasted stands of 36 and 22. On the other hand, Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze have improved a lot in the last three games for Auckland Hearts Women, having scored 49, 57 and 0 runs together. Since they have been able to score big, they are favored by the bookmakers to achieve a superior opening total.

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Central Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Batters

Hannah Rowe to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter

Hannah Rowe stands as the second leading batter for Central Districts Women with a total of 121 runs in seven innings. In the previous outing against Canterbury Magicians Women, she emerged as the top scorer with 32 runs. With an average of 20.16, she is relied upon to come out on top this time around.

Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Maddy Green continues to be Auckland Hearts Women’s top run scorer with 268 runs in eight innings and an average of 38.28. She was amongst the top batters in the last encounter against Wellington Blaze Women, having notched up 30 runs. The skipper has two half-centuries to her credit so far and remains the leading choice for the next match.

Central Districts Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Best Bowlers

Jessica Ogden to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Jessica Ogden was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Central Districts Women in the previous match versus Canterbury Magicians Women, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 4.25. She has a total of four wickets in two innings with a brilliant average of 9.00, making her the top pick for the upcoming game.

Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

Fran Jonas extended her lead at the top with 11 wickets in nine innings so far, and she achieved an impressive three-wicket haul in the last game against Wellington Blaze Women. She has quite a lead over the other bowlers from the team and her bowling average of 19.54 makes her the top contender against Central Districts Women.