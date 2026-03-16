CENH (Central Districts Women) vs CAN (Canterbury Magicians Women) Match Prediction CENH 35 % Chance of Winning CAN 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.596 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Central Districts Women and Canterbury Magicians Women are scheduled to square off in the Women’s Super Smash on January 17, 2025. Meeting at McLean Park, Napier, the encounter will commence at 6:40 A.M IST.

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Chances of Winning

Central Districts Women have seen no improvement whatsoever since their losing streak continues to plague them in the present season. Last time out, they took on Auckland Hearts Women and it did not end well; the latter were put in to bat first and their total of 139 was not a par score at all. Central Districts Women were within inches of their first win but it slipped from their grasp after an awful batting display. Opener Kerry-Anne Tomlinson’s 48 was the only competent score but the rest of the batters were barely able to make any contributions, and the team were restricted to 130 by the end which led to a nine-run loss.

Canterbury Magicians Women, alternatively, made some progress by beating their losing streak with a victory over Auckland Hearts Women in the last match. The latter’s paltry score of 138 set the Canterbury-based team up for success since they had a simple chase on their hands. Opener Kate Anderson’s knock of 75 not out was the highlight of the innings while Madeline Penna’s unbeaten 32 and Jodie Dean’s 27 helped finish the match with nine wickets still in hand.

Central Districts Women chance of winning - 35%

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 65%

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Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Tips

Canterbury Magicians Women to score low before first dismissal

Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean have opened for Canterbury Magicians Women from the start of the tournament but their partnerships have been quite difficult to gauge, owing to the latter’s instability with the bat. While Anderson has had to do the bulk of the scoring, Dean’s early dismissals led to totals of 22, 17 and 3 runs in the first three games. They finally made their partnership work in the last match with a stand of 70 but it is unlikely they will be able to keep this momentum going. The pair are not expected to set up another big score in a hurry.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Women Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Canterbury Magicians Women to have a better result after six overs 1.75 Bet on Batery

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Toss Prediction

In the one match held at McLean Park this season, Central Districts Women elected to field first against Auckland Hearts Women. While the first innings score of 139 was certainly not convincing, Central Districts Women made a mess of their chase. However, this is an anomaly since both games played here in the previous season were won by those chasing. Despite the outcome of the last match, fielding first will be the favored strategy.

Weather Report

Gloomy conditions are anticipated at Napier but with little effect on the match since the chance of precipitation is a lowly 20% and the temperature is expected to peak at 20 degrees Celsius.

Central Districts Women Player List

Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham.

Predicted Playing XI

Hollie Armitage Batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Flora Devonshire All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Mikaela Greig (C) Batter Georgia Atkinson Batter Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Claudia Green Bowler Ocean Bartlett Bowler Aniela Apperley Bowler

Central Districts Women Team Form

Central Districts Women are stuck in a rut with no signs of getting out, especially after such terrible performances with the bat so far.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Laura Hughes (c), Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Lea Tahuhu, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey, Abigale Gerken.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Izzy Sharp Batter Kate Ebrahim Bowler Natalie Cox Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Melissa Banks Bowler Laura Hughes (C) Wicket-keeper Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women were able to take their second win after a solid batting effort in the last match. They have the potential to do just as well in the next game.

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Head-to-Head

Canterbury Magicians Women have built a huge gap over Central Districts Women with 14 additional victories in 24 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Central Districts Women - 5

Canterbury Magicians Women - 19

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Odds

Central Districts Women to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury Magicians Women

For Canterbury Magicians Women, Jodie Dean’s inconsistency has hurt the first partnership a great deal since Kate Anderson is left to pick up the slack. It was only in the previous match that the former pulled her weight which resulted in a brilliant stand of 70 runs. However, in the two matches prior to that, they scored a mere 3 and 17 runs. Hollie Armitage has been partnered up with Kerry-Anne Tomlinson for Central Districts Women’s last two games and they make for a balanced pair, having added 22 and 38 runs to the first wicket. The latter have proved to be a more dependable duo to bet on for the upcoming match.

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Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage continues to lead Central Districts Women’s run charts by a massive margin despite getting dismissed for ten in the previous game against Auckland Hearts Women. She has 175 runs in six innings and an average of 35.00, and she remains the only player from the team to have scored a half-century so far. She is the top contender for the next game.

Kate Anderson to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

Kate Anderson achieved her first half-century of the season in the previous encounter versus Auckland Hearts Women where she scored an unbeaten 75. She is now in a league of her own as the team’s leading batter with 163 runs in four innings. With an average of 54.33, she is expected to top the charts once again.

Central Districts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Bowlers

Ocean Bartlett to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Ocean Bartlett has been Central Districts Women’s most consistent bowler so far, and she was the joint highest wicket-taker against Auckland Hearts Women in the last outing where she captured two wickets. She is the team’s top bowler overall with eight wickets in six innings and a stellar average of 15.50, making her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Melissa Banks to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Melissa Banks was the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury Magicians Women against Auckland Hearts Women, having claimed two wickets. She also stands as their top bowler with seven wickets in four innings. Her brilliant average of 16.42 makes her a top choice for the next match as well.