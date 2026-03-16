NDS (Northern Brave Women) vs CENH (Central Districts Women) Match Prediction NDS 71 % Chance of Winning CENH 29 % Place a bet Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.391 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.391 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northern Brave Women and Central Districts Women’s second meeting in the Women’s Super Smash this season will take place on January 21, 2025. The clash is going to be hosted at Seddon Park, Hamilton, at 6:40 A.M IST.

Northern Brave Women vs Central Districts Women Chances of Winning

Northern Brave Women faced a setback in the last outing against Canterbury Magicians Women where they ended up losing after a low first innings total. Batting first, the former posted a mere 138 runs on the scoreboard which was not nearly enough to be a defendable total - Caitlin Gurrey and Nensi Patel led the innings with 39 and 38* runs, respectively. The bowlers did the best they could by taking six wickets but it did not stop the Canterbury-based team from surpassing the score. In the end, Northern Brave Women registered a four-wicket loss.

Central Districts Women finally ended their series of disappointing results with their first triumph of the season against Canterbury Magicians Women last time out. The latter chose to bat first but Central Districts Women did not allow them to make up any ground, restricting the opposition to a meager score of 119. The target was in clear sights and Hollie Armitage led from the front with an unbeaten 72 while Hannah Rowe helped finish the innings with 28* runs. Central Districts Women relished an eight-wicket win at long last.

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 71%

Central Districts Women chance of winning - 29%

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Northern Brave Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

Northern Brave Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Jess Watkin has been a tad inconsistent but she is among Northern Brave Women’s top batters and her partnership with Chamari Athapaththu will certainly prosper once again. The duo made a stellar start to the season together but trailed off along the way, having scored 12, 41, 4, 87 and 59 runs before the first dismissal in the last five matches. With Watkin and Athapaththu averaging at 27.20 and 36.00, respectively, the team’s opening order is backed to put on a big showing against Central Districts Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Brave Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Central Districts Women Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Northern Brave Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

Seddon Park is primarily a surface that supports chases and the totals tend to be rather low, evidenced by the average first innings score of 147 in the tournament so far. Even though the teams batting first emerged victorious in two out of three completed games this season, the toss winners prefer to chase on this track.

Weather Report

With a 75% possibility of precipitation, rain is expected to cause a washout at Hamilton and the temperature is predicted to peak at 19 degrees Celsius.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marina Lamplough.

Predicted Playing XI

Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu Batter Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Marina Lamplough All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Sam Curtis Batter Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Carol Agafili Batter Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women achieved a hattrick of victories prior to their defeat but they will be anticipated to get back on track, especially with the likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Jess Watkin leading the team.

Central Districts Women Player List

Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham, Jessica Ogden.

Predicted Playing XI

Hollie Armitage Batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe Bowler Mikaela Greig (C) Batter Flora Devonshire All-rounder Georgia Atkinson Batter Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Claudia Green Bowler Ocean Bartlett Bowler Jessica Ogden Bowler

Central Districts Women Team Form

Central Districts Women have had a forgettable season and their first win in the last match does not change that. They are still very much on the backfoot against Northern Brave Women.

Northern Brave Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head

Northern Brave Women broke the tie in their head-to-head tally against Central Districts Women after taking victory in the last encounter between the sides.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

Northern Brave Women - 11

Central Districts Women - 10

No Result - 2

Abandoned - 2

Northern Brave Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts Women

In Northern Brave Women’s last three matches, Jess Watkin has been the weak link which has caused a slight downtrend in her partnership with Chamari Athapaththu, having added 12, 41 and 4 runs to the first wicket. However, they have the potential to bounce back and come good in the next match, especially since Central Districts Women are plagued with a similar problem. Hollie Armitage has done the bulk of the scoring alongside Kerry-Anne Tomlinson and the pair notched up 36, 22 and 38 runs before the first dismissal. The bookmakers, though, are confident that Northern Brave Women’s openers will return to form in the next game.

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Northern Brave Women vs Central Districts Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Although Chamari Athapaththu departed for a mere 16 runs in the previous match against Canterbury Magicians Women, she continues to lead the team’s run charts by a substantial margin with a total of 180 runs in five innings. With an average of 36.00 in the tournament, she remains the top choice for the next match.

Hollie Armitage to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game against Canterbury Magicians Women, Hollie Armitage emerged as the top batter for Central Districts Women as she notched up an unbeaten 72, marking her second half-century of the season. She has already surpassed the 200-run milestone while the others are yet to reach 100 runs so far, and with 247 runs in seven innings she is the top choice once again.

Northern Brave Women vs Central Districts Women Best Bowlers

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Chamari Athapaththu is miles ahead of the rest of the team’s bowlers with a total of 11 wickets under her belt in five innings so far. She was the joint highest wicket-taker for Northern Brave Women in the last encounter versus Canterbury Magicians Women where she took one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 5.50. Averaging at 10.18, she is expected to come out on top.

Jessica Ogden to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Jessica Ogden took part in her first match of the tournament against Canterbury Magicians Women and emerged as the leading bowler for the team. During her four-over spell, she captured three wickets with an economy rate of 4.75. Having garnered an average of 6.33, she is the top pick against Northern Brave Women.