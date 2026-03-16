NDS (Northern Brave Women) vs OTA (Otago Sparks Women) Match Prediction NDS 44 % Chance of Winning OTA 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 In the Women’s Super Smash this season, Northern Brave Women and Otago Sparks Women are poised to take on each other for a second time on January 25, 2025. The encounter will be hosted at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, with a scheduled start time of 6:40 A.M IST.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Chances of Winning

Northern Brave Women did not have luck on their side in the last outing since their match against Central Districts Women was abandoned without a ball bowled, owing to poor weather conditions. This is the second time in the present season that they are faced with an unfortunate circumstance, considering their opening match versus Auckland Hearts Women ended without a result. Nevertheless, they made the most of the rest of their campaign with three wins in five games although their defeat at the hands of Canterbury Magicians Women was unprecedented.

Otago Sparks Women’s purple patch ended after a five-match winning streak and they suffered their third loss of the season in the last encounter against Auckland Hearts Women. The latter’s score of 162 was an uphill task but still doable, and Otago Sparks Women made a meal of their chase. The top order failed to make an impact and this resulted in a domino effect which caused the entire batting lineup to come crashing down subsequently. In the end, Otago Sparks Women were relegated to 137/7 and they lost by 25 runs.

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 44%

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 56%

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Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Tips

Northern Brave Women to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu made a solid start to the campaign with excellent opening stands but their performance took a hit with a slight instability in the last three games, having scored 12, 41 and 4 runs before the first dismissal. However, in the two matches prior to that, the duo absolutely knocked it out of the park with opening totals of 87 and 59 runs. For the next game, though, the bookmakers bank on the pair to return to form and put on a competitive first partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Brave Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Otago Sparks Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Toss Prediction

Two matches were held at Bay Oval in the previous edition of the tournament and the teams batting and fielding first were tied with one victory each. Despite that, it is worth noting that the average first innings score of 122 is not enough to defend and since it is quite easily attainable, the teams will prefer to chase in the upcoming encounter.

Weather Report

Cloudy skies and a 20% possibility of rain are predicted on match day at Mount Maunganui, coupled with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marina Lamplough.

Predicted Playing XI

Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu Batter Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Marina Lamplough All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Sam Curtis Batter Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Carol Agafili Batter Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women were on a three-match winning streak before they suffered a loss and their following match was abandoned. Their batting lineup needs more strength in order to win, given that they rely a great deal on their opening pair.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Bella James Batter Olivia Gain Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Anna Browning Batter Hayley Jensen (C) Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women faced a small setback but they have the firepower to bounce back and outperform Northern Brave Women.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Head-to-Head

Even though Northern Brave Women won the previous encounter against Otago Sparks Women, the latter have the lead in their head-to-head tally by a scoreline of 14-8.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

Northern Brave Women - 8

Otago Sparks Women - 14

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 2

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Otago Sparks Women @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu’s partnership has gone downhill and they have lost the consistency they started the campaign with. In two out of the last three games, the team ended up with paltry opening scores of 12 and 4 runs. However, the pair outperformed Otago Sparks Women’s openers in their last meeting, having scored 41 runs while the latter amassed 36 runs. Although Otago Sparks Women’s first wicket has a slightly better trajectory since Suzie Bates and Bella James scored 23, 77 and 36 runs in the previous three matches, the bookmakers expect Northern Brave Women to come into their own in the upcoming fixture.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women T20 Bay Oval, null Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Otago Sparks Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.818 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu was not Northern Brave Women’s top batter in the last completed game against Canterbury Magicians Women where she was dismissed for 16. However, she has a substantial lead at the top with 180 runs in five innings with an average of 36.00. She is expected to come out on top this time around.

Caitlin Blakely to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

Caitlin Blakely was tied as the second leading batter for Otago Sparks Women in the previous outing against Auckland Hearts Women, having scored 21 runs. Overall, she has a hefty lead over the other batters with 193 runs in nine innings and an average of 32.16. She remains the top pick against Northern Brave Women.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Bowlers

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Chamari Athapaththu has been a sensational all-rounder and stands at the top for Northern Brave Women with 11 wickets in five innings thus far. She was tied as the leading bowler in the last game against Canterbury Magicians Women where she picked one wicket. She remains unchallenged at the top and her bowling average of 10.18 makes her the leading choice for the next game.

Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Eden Carson is still leading Otago Sparks Women’s bowling attack by quite a margin as she has 17 wickets under her belt in nine innings. Even though she was wicketless in the last encounter versus Auckland Hearts Women, her stellar average of 13.23 makes her the top pick and she is expected to come good in the upcoming match.