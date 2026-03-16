OTA (Otago Sparks Women) vs NDS (Northern Brave Women) Match Prediction
OTA
55%
Chance of Winning
NDS
45%
T20
University Oval
Facts:
- Chamari Athapaththu is both the leading run-scorer and the top wicket-taker for the Northern Brave Women. In three games, Athapaththu has scored 142 runs with a top score of 71 and picked up seven wickets.
- Otago Sparks Women started with a defeat to Canterbury but have won five matches on the trot in the tournament.
Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Chance Winning
Northern Brave, led by Jess Watkin, are placed third in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of 1.158 thanks to wins in two out of four games. The Brave are on a two-match winning streak and would be looking to carry the momentum into the next game as well.
They will go into the game after beating Auckland by 13 runs at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. After being asked to bat first, the Brave put on a competitive score of 152 for the loss of seven wickets. Chamari Athapaththu was their star performer after she made 71 runs off 52 balls, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.
Amanda-Jade Wellington also chipped in with a handy 36-run knock lower down the order. She and Atapaththu put on 75 runs for the fifth wicket off 47 balls. For Auckland, Amie Hucker, Prue Catton and Brooke Halliday picked up two wickets apiece.
Auckland could only manage 139 for seven in their run-chase. After her incredible knock with the bat, Athapaththu also performed with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-2.
Otago, on the other hand, have won five matches on the trot and are sitting on top of the table with 20 points and a net run rate of 0.515. They beat Wellington by seven wickets in their last game after Jess Kerr sparkled with a 56-run knock and picked up two wickets.
- Otago Sparks Women’s chance of winning: 55%
- Northern Brave Women’s chance of winning: 45%
Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Tips
Kirstie Gordon has taken nine wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 4.91. In four games, she picked up two wickets apiece. Hence, you can bet on her to take at least a wicket in the next match if not more.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Brave Women to hit more sixes
Northern Brave Women to have Higher Opening Partnership
Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Toss Prediction
No match has taken place in Dunedin in the ongoing Super Smash. Hence, it’s tough to predict what teams shall do after winning the toss. But history suggests that teams should opt to field first after winning the toss in Dunedin. Out of 22 matches in Women’s T20s, chasing teams have won 15 times.
Weather Report
There is no chance of rain as of now in Dunedin. There will be intermittent clouds, but it is unlikely to rain. Temperatures will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark The humidity will be ideal with numbers between the high 40s and 60s.Wind gusts of around 33 km/h will make the atmosphere comfortable for the players.
Otago Sparks Women Player List
Bella James, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Olivia Gain, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Poppy Jay Watkins, Anna Browning, Hayley Jensen (c), Kirstie Gordon, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Paige Loggenberg, Hariett Cuttance, Chloe Deerness, Isy Parry, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Saffron Wilson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Bella James
|
Batter
|
Felicity Leydon-Davis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Olivia Gain
|
All-rounder
|
Caitlin Blakely
|
Batter
|
Polly Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Poppy Jay Watkins
|
Batter
|
Anna Browning
|
Batter
|
Hayley Jensen (c)
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Emma Black
|
Bowler
Otago Sparks Women Recent Form
Otago Sparks Women are currently on a six-match winning streak. They started their journey with a 12-run defeat at the hands of Canterbury. But once they beat Auckland by seven wickets, they did not look back. Given the form they have been in, the Sparks are expected to end the league stage at the top of the table.
Northern Brave Women Players List
Jess Watkin, Chamari Athapaththu, Caitlin Gurrey, Nensi Patel, Marina Lamplough, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Carol Agarfili, Sam Curtis, Holly Topp, Marama Downes, Shriya Naidu, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Kayley Knight, Jesse Prasad, Eve Wolland
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jess Watkin (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
Caitlin Gurrey
|
Batter
|
Nensi Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Marina Lamplough
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Carol Agarfili
|
Batter
|
Sam Curtis
|
Bowler
|
Holly Topp
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Marama Downes
|
Bowler
|
Shriya Naidu
|
Bowler
Northern Brave Women Recent Form
The Brave started their campaign with an abandoned match against Auckland. Thereafter, they lost to Wellington by four runs earlier this month. But they gained some momentum with back-to-back wins over Central Districts and Auckland.
Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record
Otago have dominated Northern Brave in the T20 format since they first met in 2017. Out of 15 matches, Otago have won 11 of them. At the University Oval in Dunedin, Otago won three out of four games. But in their previous meeting in January, Northern Brave beat Otago by 22 runs.
Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Odds
Northern Brave Women to hit most sixes @ 2.45 (Batery Bet)
Northern Brave is expected to hit the most sixes between the two teams. Chamari Athapaththu is someone who can clear the ropes at will. If she gets going, there could be a flurry of sixes in the Brave innings.
Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women
T20
University Oval, null
Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Top Batters
Caitlin Blakely to be the top batter for Otago Sparks Women
Caitlin Blakely is the top run-scorer for Otago Sparks Women in the championship. In six games, she has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike-rate of 98.51. The half-century against Wellington would have done her confidence a world of good.
Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Brave Women
Chamari Athapaththu is expected to be the standout batter for the Brave in the next game. She is currently the leading run-scorer for her team, having racked up 142 runs from three matches at an average of 47.33 and a strike-rate of 139.21. The fifty she scored in the previous game should keep the Sri Lankan captain in good stead.
Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Top Bowlers
Eden Carson to be the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women
Off-spinner Eden Carson is expected to be the standout bowler for Otago Sparks Women in the next game. In six matches, the youngster has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.14. She is also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. On January 11, Carson rattled Canterbury with a five-wicket haul.
Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Northern Brave Women
Apart from her heroics with the bat, Chamari Athapaththu has also been excellent with the ball. She is also the leading wicket-taker for the Northern Brave Women. In three games, the veteran has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.91 with a four-wicket haul to her name.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago Sparks Women
- Otago Sparks Women to win the match @ 1.80 Batery
- Northern Brave Women to win the match @ 2.00 Batery
Batery
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