OTA (Otago Sparks Women) vs NDS (Northern Brave Women) Match Prediction OTA 55 % Chance of Winning NDS 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago Sparks Women and Northern Brave Women are set to face each other in the 16th match of the Women’s Super Smash on Thursday, January 16. The University Oval in Dunedin will host the clash, starting 5:10 AM IST.

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Chance Winning

Northern Brave, led by Jess Watkin, are placed third in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of 1.158 thanks to wins in two out of four games. The Brave are on a two-match winning streak and would be looking to carry the momentum into the next game as well.

They will go into the game after beating Auckland by 13 runs at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. After being asked to bat first, the Brave put on a competitive score of 152 for the loss of seven wickets. Chamari Athapaththu was their star performer after she made 71 runs off 52 balls, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

Amanda-Jade Wellington also chipped in with a handy 36-run knock lower down the order. She and Atapaththu put on 75 runs for the fifth wicket off 47 balls. For Auckland, Amie Hucker, Prue Catton and Brooke Halliday picked up two wickets apiece.

Auckland could only manage 139 for seven in their run-chase. After her incredible knock with the bat, Athapaththu also performed with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-2.

Otago, on the other hand, have won five matches on the trot and are sitting on top of the table with 20 points and a net run rate of 0.515. They beat Wellington by seven wickets in their last game after Jess Kerr sparkled with a 56-run knock and picked up two wickets.





Otago Sparks Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Northern Brave Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Tips

Kirstie Gordon has taken nine wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 4.91. In four games, she picked up two wickets apiece. Hence, you can bet on her to take at least a wicket in the next match if not more.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Brave Women to hit more sixes 2.45 Bet on Batery Northern Brave Women to have Higher Opening Partnership 1.90 Bet on Batery

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Toss Prediction

No match has taken place in Dunedin in the ongoing Super Smash. Hence, it’s tough to predict what teams shall do after winning the toss. But history suggests that teams should opt to field first after winning the toss in Dunedin. Out of 22 matches in Women’s T20s, chasing teams have won 15 times.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Dunedin. There will be intermittent clouds, but it is unlikely to rain. Temperatures will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark The humidity will be ideal with numbers between the high 40s and 60s.Wind gusts of around 33 km/h will make the atmosphere comfortable for the players.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Bella James, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Olivia Gain, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Poppy Jay Watkins, Anna Browning, Hayley Jensen (c), Kirstie Gordon, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Paige Loggenberg, Hariett Cuttance, Chloe Deerness, Isy Parry, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Saffron Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bella James Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis Wicket-keeper Olivia Gain All-rounder Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Poppy Jay Watkins Batter Anna Browning Batter Hayley Jensen (c) Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Recent Form

Otago Sparks Women are currently on a six-match winning streak. They started their journey with a 12-run defeat at the hands of Canterbury. But once they beat Auckland by seven wickets, they did not look back. Given the form they have been in, the Sparks are expected to end the league stage at the top of the table.

Northern Brave Women Players List

Jess Watkin, Chamari Athapaththu, Caitlin Gurrey, Nensi Patel, Marina Lamplough, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Carol Agarfili, Sam Curtis, Holly Topp, Marama Downes, Shriya Naidu, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Kayley Knight, Jesse Prasad, Eve Wolland

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jess Watkin (c) All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel All-rounder Marina Lamplough All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Carol Agarfili Batter Sam Curtis Bowler Holly Topp Wicketkeeper Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Brave Women Recent Form

The Brave started their campaign with an abandoned match against Auckland. Thereafter, they lost to Wellington by four runs earlier this month. But they gained some momentum with back-to-back wins over Central Districts and Auckland.

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Head-to-Head Record

Otago have dominated Northern Brave in the T20 format since they first met in 2017. Out of 15 matches, Otago have won 11 of them. At the University Oval in Dunedin, Otago won three out of four games. But in their previous meeting in January, Northern Brave beat Otago by 22 runs.

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to hit most sixes @ 2.45 (Batery Bet)

Northern Brave is expected to hit the most sixes between the two teams. Chamari Athapaththu is someone who can clear the ropes at will. If she gets going, there could be a flurry of sixes in the Brave innings.

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Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Top Batters

Caitlin Blakely to be the top batter for Otago Sparks Women

Caitlin Blakely is the top run-scorer for Otago Sparks Women in the championship. In six games, she has scored 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike-rate of 98.51. The half-century against Wellington would have done her confidence a world of good.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Northern Brave Women



Chamari Athapaththu is expected to be the standout batter for the Brave in the next game. She is currently the leading run-scorer for her team, having racked up 142 runs from three matches at an average of 47.33 and a strike-rate of 139.21. The fifty she scored in the previous game should keep the Sri Lankan captain in good stead.

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Top Bowlers

Eden Carson to be the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women

Off-spinner Eden Carson is expected to be the standout bowler for Otago Sparks Women in the next game. In six matches, the youngster has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.14. She is also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. On January 11, Carson rattled Canterbury with a five-wicket haul.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Northern Brave Women

Apart from her heroics with the bat, Chamari Athapaththu has also been excellent with the ball. She is also the leading wicket-taker for the Northern Brave Women. In three games, the veteran has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.91 with a four-wicket haul to her name.