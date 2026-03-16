Facts: Wellington Blaze Women’s Amelia Kerr is the top batter of the Women’s Super Smash with 426 runs in 11 innings.

Otago Sparks Women’s Eden Carson remains the tournament’s leading bowler with 18 wickets in ten innings.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Otago Sparks Women secured a spot in the final at the end of their campaign in the group stage with a victory over Northern Brave Women. It was a rather straightforward outing where the latter were asked to bat first and they posted 127 runs on the board. Since this was an easily attainable score, Otago Sparks Women did not have to push themselves too much - even though they lost four wickets, skipper Hayley Jensen helped get the team over the line with an unbeaten 49 and valuable contributions from the others.

Wellington Blaze Women were on tenterhooks at the end of the group stage since they had a loss and a match which ended without a result prior to the eliminator. In the eliminator, they took on Northern Brave Women to vie for an appearance in the final, and it turned out to be a piece of cake. Despite Wellington Blaze Women’s low score of 133, Northern Brave Women had a tough time chasing it down and ended up getting bundled out for 110. This gave the Amelia Kerr-led side a 23-run triumph.

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 37%

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 63%

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Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Tips

Wellington Blaze Women to score low before first dismissal

Amelia Kerr has done most of the work for Wellington Blaze Women’s opening order while her partner, Rebecca Burns, has weighed them down with inconsistent performances. During the five games leading up to this fixture, there was precisely one match where the openers notched up a competitive partnership, having secured totals of 23, 27, 9, 104* and 12. Since their scores have been overwhelmingly on the lower side, the same is expected of them for the upcoming match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Sparks Women Opening partnership Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Blaze Women to have higher opening partnership 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Toss Prediction

A total of six games were hosted at Basin Reserve during the group stage this season out of which the teams batting first had the edge with three wins, while those chasing took two victories and one game was abandoned. Even though the average first innings score of 130 is quite low, it has been rather easy to defend. The toss winners also prefer to bat first despite that, having opted to do so four out of six times. It will remain the top choice for the next fixture, too.

Weather Report

Although mostly overcast conditions will prevail at Wellington, the rain is not much of a threat with a low 10% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Bella James Batter Hayley Jensen (C) Bowler Olivia Gain Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Anna Browning Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women became a tad inconsistent after their five-match winning streak and their batting was their weakness towards the end.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler Jess Kerr All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Caitlin King Bowler Sam Mackinder All-rounder Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler Rachel Bryant Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

Wellington Blaze Women tend to rely a great deal on skipper Amelia Kerr but their batting and bowling is quite balanced regardless.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Head-to-Head

There is a huge disparity between Wellington Blaze Women and Otago Sparks Women in their head-to-head tally, with the former having won 20 out of 28 games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 28

Otago Sparks Women - 7

Wellington Blaze Women - 20

Abandoned - 1

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Odds

Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Wellington Blaze Women

Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women have had an uncanny similarity in terms of opening performances but the former have a slight upper hand going into the final. In the last three matches, Suzie Bates and Bella James have added 27, 23 and 77 runs to Otago Sparks Women’s first wicket. Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns have been rather close with scores of 23, 27 and 9 runs in the previous three games. The Otago-based team are in slightly better shape and the openers are anticipated to outgun Wellington Blaze Women’s first partnership.

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Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Batters

Caitlin Blakely to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

Caitlin Blakely was not among the top scorers for Otago Sparks Women in the previous game against Northern Brave Women where she departed for 17 runs. However, she is the leading batter overall for the team with 210 runs in ten innings along with an average of 30.00. As their most reliable batter, she is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr has consistently been the top batter for Wellington Blaze Women, and she was also the leading run scorer in the last game versus Northern Brave Women with 29 runs. She leads the team’s run charts with 426 runs in 11 innings and an average of 71.00, making her the top choice once again.

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Eden Carson still has an impressive lead over the other bowlers with 18 wickets under her belt in ten innings. In the last game versus Northern Brave Women, she was tied as the second highest wicket-taker with one wicket in four overs. She has an average of 14.11 which makes her the top pick for the upcoming match.

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr made her way to the top and is currently tied as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in ten innings and an average of 18.92. She achieved a remarkable four-wicket haul in the previous game against Northern Brave Women and will be expected to lead the charge in the final as well.