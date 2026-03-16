WEL (Wellington Blaze Women) vs CAN (Canterbury Magicians Women) Match Prediction WEL 74 % Chance of Winning CAN 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.418 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Wellington Blaze Women and Canterbury Magicians Women are set to face off in the Women’s Super Smash on January 22, 2025, with the match being held at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The clash will begin at 5:10 A.M IST.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Chances of Winning

Wellington Blaze Women are back to winning ways after their victory over Auckland Hearts Women in their previous encounter. The former batted first and the surface at Wellington did not support a high scoring total which resulted in a low score 134. Skipper Amelia Kerr pulled out her big guns and emerged as their only praiseworthy performer, having amassed an unbeaten 75. With minor contributions from the others, the team were on tenterhooks with an unconvincing score. However, the bowlers pulled through and defended it with all their might as they restricted Auckland Hearts Women to 121/6, leading to a 13-run win.

Canterbury Magicians Women also made major strides with a triumph over Northern Brave Women in the last match where the latter batted first and piled on a mere 138 runs on the scoreboard. The chase was an absolute breeze for the Canterbury-based team; Madeline Penna top-scored with 55 runs while Kate Anderson and Izzy Sharp were tied with 26 runs each. In the end, Canterbury Magicians Women took victory with four wickets in hand.

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 74%

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 26%

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Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Tips

Wellington Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal

Skipper Amelia Kerr opened with Rebecca Burns throughout the season but since their partnership was not working out as well as expected, the latter was demoted down the order in favor of Sophie Devine for the last match. However, this did not help either as she was out on a golden duck after eight runs were added to the first wicket. In the four matches prior to that, the team had somewhat respectable stands of 40, 18, 82 and 17 runs. Regardless of whom they send out to lead the innings, the bookmakers are positive Wellington Blaze Women’s opening wicket will find its footing in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Magicians Women Opening Partnership Under 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Blaze Women to have a higher opening partnership 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Toss Prediction

The scores at Basin Reserve this season have all been rather low and in two out of three matches, the teams chasing emerged victorious. The average first innings total of 119 is not very convincing and with chasing becoming easy, the toss winning side will want to make use of the surface by fielding first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions at Wellington will be conducive for the match with mostly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly, Maitlan Brown.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Sophie Devine Batter Rebecca Burns Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Caitlin King Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Xara Jetly Bowler Sam Mackinder All-rounder Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

The two defeats Wellington Blaze Women faced were at the hands of Otago Sparks Women, and the team have beaten every other opponent thus far.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Laura Hughes (c), Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey, Abigale Gerken.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Izzy Sharp Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Natalie Cox Batter Kate Ebrahim Bowler Melissa Banks Bowler Gabby Sullivan Bowler Laura Hughes (C) Wicket-keeper Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women’s inconsistency is their biggest vulnerability at the moment and they are on the backfoot going into this fixture.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women and Canterbury Magicians Women are nearly even in their head-to-head tally by a scoreline of 14-13.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 30

Wellington Blaze Women - 14

Canterbury Magicians Women - 13

Abandoned - 3

Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury Magicians Women @ 1.66 (Parimatch)

From the start of the season, Jodie Dean has been Canterbury Magicians Women’s weak link on the opening front and Kate Anderson has done a majority of the work so far. In the last three matches, their partnership has declined steadily with scores of 28, 19 and 70 runs. Although Wellington Blaze Women are in a similar predicament and are in the process of experimenting with a new opening pair, having scored 8, 40 and 18 runs in the last three matches, the bookmakers place their faith in Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine to come good in the next fixture.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women T20 Basin Reserve, null Wellington Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.418 Bet Now! Canterbury Magicians Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.95 Bet Now!

Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Batters

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Jess Kerr has now been dethroned as the top batter and relegated to second place with 236 runs in six innings. However, even though she was dismissed for 25 in the last match against Auckland Hearts Women, she is not too far off the lead and has three half-centuries under her belt. With an average of 59.00, she is the top pick for the next match.

Kate Anderson to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

Kate Anderson was Canterbury Magicians Women’s second highest run scorer in the previous outing against Northern Brave Women, having scored 26 runs. Despite this, she has a massive lead over the others in the team with a total of 194 runs in six innings and an average of 38.80, making her the top contender against Wellington Blaze Women.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Best Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Amelia Kerr is currently the second highest wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets in six innings and a brilliant average of 15.62. She has consistently taken wickets for the team and in the last encounter versus Auckland Hearts Women, she captured one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 6.50. She remains the top choice for the next game.

Shikha Pandey to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Shikha Pandey stands as Canterbury Magicians Women’s second leading bowler with six wickets in six innings so far. She was the joint highest wicket-taker in the previous game against Northern Brave Women where her four-over spell yielded one wicket and an economy rate of 6.25. Averaging at 20.33, she is expected to come out on top once again.