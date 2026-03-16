WEL (Wellington Blaze Women) vs OTA (Otago Sparks Women) Match Prediction
WEL
40%
Chance of Winning
OTA
60%
T20
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- Jess Kerr has smashed 142 runs in three games this season while picking up seven wickets with the ball.
- Otago Sparks’ Eden Carson is the leading bowler in the competition with 13 wickets.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Chance Winning
It's a top of the table contest between Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women as they meet for the first time in this Women's Super Smash 2024-25 season. Otago Sparks are sitting at the top of the table with 16 points from five games and a net run-rate of 0.519. Wellington Blaze are second with 12 points from three games and an excellent net run-rate of 1.052.
Wellington Blaze made light work of Central Districts Women in their previous game, clinching a comfortable victory by eight wickets. Bowling first, Jess Kerr and Xara Jetly did a magnificent job, picking three wickets each and conceding 49 runs in eight overs between them.
Chasing a modest target of 114, Rebecca Burns and Amelia Kerr got Wellington off to a great start with an 82-run opening stand. Burns scored 50 off 35 deliveries while Amelia remained unbeaten on 34 to take her side over the line with 29 balls to spare.
Otago Sparks are coming off a four-wicket victory over Central Districts on Sunday. Opting to field first, their bowling unit did a magnificent job to skittle out the opponents for just 90. Eden Carson did the most damage, picking up 5 for 18 in four overs, with Emma Black also snaring 3 for 12.
On a tough pitch, the run-chase wasn't as straightforward against a good bowling attack. Otago were 52 for 4 at the end of 12 overs but Polly Inglis (21 off 25) Poppy Jay Watkins (16 off 15) took them closer to the finishing line.
As for this encounter, Otago Sparks are favourites according to the bookmakers. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Wellington Blaze Women's chance of winning: 40%
- Otago Sparks Women’s chance of winning: 60%
Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Tips
Jess Kerr has struck 142 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 138. She has smashed two half centuries in three innings. You can bet on her to score over 14.5 runs in this match.
Olivia Gain has scored 91 runs in four innings at an average of 30, including the highest score of 48. Betting on her to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago Sparks Women to score more fours
Total Match fours 28.5 Over
Otago Sparks to score over 45.5 runs in powerplay
Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Toss Prediction
Teams prefer chasing in the shorter format as having a target in front is better than setting one, unless the pitch is slower and gripping. The weather conditions for this game suggests some cloud cover so teams would like to bowl. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.
Weather Report
Looking at the forecast, Wellington should witness partly sunny conditions on January 14th. Some cloud cover could be there but with zero chance of precipitation, rain is unlikely to have any impact on the game. The temperatures are expected to hover between 17 to 22 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at around 41 kmph.
Wellington Blaze Women Player List
Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Jess Kerr, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (Wk), Jessica McFadyen (Wk), Sam Mackinder (Wk), Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly, Hannah Francis.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Amelia Kerr (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Rebecca Burns
|
Batter
|
Jess Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Caitlin King
|
All-rounder
|
Leigh Kasperek
|
All-rounder
|
Jessica McFadyen †
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Xara Jetly
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Mackinder
|
Bowler
|
Gemma Sims
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Baird
|
Bowler
|
Natasha Codyre
|
Bowler
Wellington Blaze Women Recent Form
Wellington Blaze Women have played three games in the tournament and have been undefeated. They started the season with a 4-run win over Northern Districts before beating Central Districts in back to back games.
Otago Sparks Women Players List
Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Chloe Deerness, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Harriett Cuttance, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Polly Inglis †
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Olivia Gain
|
Batter
|
Bella James
|
Batter
|
Caitlin Blakely
|
Batter
|
Felicity Leydon-Davis
|
All-rounder
|
Anna Browning
|
All-rounder
|
Hayley Jensen (c)
|
Bowler
|
Kirstie Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
|
Emma Black
|
Bowler
Otago Sparks Women Recent Form
Otago Sparks Women have played five games in the season and have been victorious in four of those. After losing to Canterbury in the opening game, they have defeated Auckland, Canterbury and Central Districts twice.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Head-to-Head Record
These two teams have faced each other 26 times in the shorter format. Wellington Blaze Women dominate the scoreline with 20 wins whereas Otago Sparks Women have claimed only five games.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Odds
Wellington Blaze Women to hit the most runs in the first six overs @ XX (Batery Bet)
Wellington Blaze have Amelia Kerr, Rebecca Burns and Jess Kerr in their top three. Kerr sisters, in particular, have been in magnificent form. Bet on them to hit most runs in the powerplay.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women
T20
Basin Reserve, null
Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Top Batters
Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Blaze Women
Amelia Kerr is one of the most consistent players in the game and has been in good form. She has scored 108 runs from three innings in this tournament and has been dismissed just once. The all-rounder has amassed over 4300 runs in overall T20 cricket at an average of 29. Back her to be the top batter for Wellington Blaze Women.
Polly Inglis to be the top batter for Otago Sparks Women
Polly Inglis has been the best performer for her side with the bat, scoring 109 runs from five innings at an average of 36. With most of the batters struggling in the line-up, you can back her to be the top Otago Sparks Women batter.
Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Top Bowlers
Jess Kerr to be the top bowler for Wellington Blaze Women
The veteran New Zealand international star has been excellent in the ongoing tournament. Jess Kerr has taken seven wickets from three games at an economy of under 6, including back to back three-fors in the last two games. She has over 100 wickets in the shorter format and can be backed to be the top Wellington Blaze bowler.
Eden Carson to be the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women
Eden Carson has been terrific with the ball in the ongoing tournament. She has picked up 13 wickets from five games at an economy rate of 5.30. In the previous outing, she bagged 5 for 18 in four overs. Back her to be the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago Sparks Women
- Wellington Blaze Women to win the match @ 2.20 Batery Bet
- Otago Sparks Women to win the match @ 1.67 Batery Bet
Batery
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