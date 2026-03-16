WEL (Wellington Blaze Women) vs OTA (Otago Sparks Women) Match Prediction WEL 40 % Chance of Winning OTA 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 2.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.967 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Otago Sparks Women will take on Wellington Blaze Women in the 14th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25. The game is set to take place at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Tuesday, January 14th. The first ball of the match is scheduled for 5:10 AM IST.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Chance Winning

It's a top of the table contest between Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women as they meet for the first time in this Women's Super Smash 2024-25 season. Otago Sparks are sitting at the top of the table with 16 points from five games and a net run-rate of 0.519. Wellington Blaze are second with 12 points from three games and an excellent net run-rate of 1.052.

Wellington Blaze made light work of Central Districts Women in their previous game, clinching a comfortable victory by eight wickets. Bowling first, Jess Kerr and Xara Jetly did a magnificent job, picking three wickets each and conceding 49 runs in eight overs between them.

Chasing a modest target of 114, Rebecca Burns and Amelia Kerr got Wellington off to a great start with an 82-run opening stand. Burns scored 50 off 35 deliveries while Amelia remained unbeaten on 34 to take her side over the line with 29 balls to spare.

Otago Sparks are coming off a four-wicket victory over Central Districts on Sunday. Opting to field first, their bowling unit did a magnificent job to skittle out the opponents for just 90. Eden Carson did the most damage, picking up 5 for 18 in four overs, with Emma Black also snaring 3 for 12.

On a tough pitch, the run-chase wasn't as straightforward against a good bowling attack. Otago were 52 for 4 at the end of 12 overs but Polly Inglis (21 off 25) Poppy Jay Watkins (16 off 15) took them closer to the finishing line.

As for this encounter, Otago Sparks are favourites according to the bookmakers. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Wellington Blaze Women's chance of winning: 40%

Otago Sparks Women’s chance of winning: 60%

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Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Tips

Jess Kerr has struck 142 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 138. She has smashed two half centuries in three innings. You can bet on her to score over 14.5 runs in this match.

Olivia Gain has scored 91 runs in four innings at an average of 30, including the highest score of 48. Betting on her to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Sparks Women to score more fours 1.97 Bet on Batery Total Match fours 28.5 Over 1.80 Bet on Batery Otago Sparks to score over 45.5 runs in powerplay 1.44 Bet on Batery

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Toss Prediction

Teams prefer chasing in the shorter format as having a target in front is better than setting one, unless the pitch is slower and gripping. The weather conditions for this game suggests some cloud cover so teams would like to bowl. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, Wellington should witness partly sunny conditions on January 14th. Some cloud cover could be there but with zero chance of precipitation, rain is unlikely to have any impact on the game. The temperatures are expected to hover between 17 to 22 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at around 41 kmph.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Jess Kerr, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton (Wk), Jessica McFadyen (Wk), Sam Mackinder (Wk), Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly, Hannah Francis.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Amelia Kerr (c) All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Caitlin King All-rounder Leigh Kasperek All-rounder Jessica McFadyen † Wicket-keeper Xara Jetly All-rounder Sam Mackinder Bowler Gemma Sims Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Recent Form

Wellington Blaze Women have played three games in the tournament and have been undefeated. They started the season with a 4-run win over Northern Districts before beating Central Districts in back to back games.

Otago Sparks Women Players List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Chloe Deerness, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Harriett Cuttance, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates All-rounder Polly Inglis † Wicket-keeper Olivia Gain Batter Bella James Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Felicity Leydon-Davis All-rounder Anna Browning All-rounder Hayley Jensen (c) Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Recent Form

Otago Sparks Women have played five games in the season and have been victorious in four of those. After losing to Canterbury in the opening game, they have defeated Auckland, Canterbury and Central Districts twice.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other 26 times in the shorter format. Wellington Blaze Women dominate the scoreline with 20 wins whereas Otago Sparks Women have claimed only five games.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to hit the most runs in the first six overs @ XX (Batery Bet)

Wellington Blaze have Amelia Kerr, Rebecca Burns and Jess Kerr in their top three. Kerr sisters, in particular, have been in magnificent form. Bet on them to hit most runs in the powerplay.

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Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Top Batters

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for Wellington Blaze Women

Amelia Kerr is one of the most consistent players in the game and has been in good form. She has scored 108 runs from three innings in this tournament and has been dismissed just once. The all-rounder has amassed over 4300 runs in overall T20 cricket at an average of 29. Back her to be the top batter for Wellington Blaze Women.

Polly Inglis to be the top batter for Otago Sparks Women





Polly Inglis has been the best performer for her side with the bat, scoring 109 runs from five innings at an average of 36. With most of the batters struggling in the line-up, you can back her to be the top Otago Sparks Women batter.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be the top bowler for Wellington Blaze Women

The veteran New Zealand international star has been excellent in the ongoing tournament. Jess Kerr has taken seven wickets from three games at an economy of under 6, including back to back three-fors in the last two games. She has over 100 wickets in the shorter format and can be backed to be the top Wellington Blaze bowler.

Eden Carson to be the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women

Eden Carson has been terrific with the ball in the ongoing tournament. She has picked up 13 wickets from five games at an economy rate of 5.30. In the previous outing, she bagged 5 for 18 in four overs. Back her to be the top bowler for Otago Sparks Women.