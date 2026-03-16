Facts: With 331 runs, Meg Lanning was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in the last campaign.

With 285 runs, Beth Mooney was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in the last campaign.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages in WPL history and even though they have struggled for consistency so far we expect them to recover and make a push for the playoffs once again. In the last match they were beaten by UP Warriorz by 33 runs.

Gujarat Giants Women have once again struggled to make an impact this season. Last year they ended up fifth on the table, this season they have two defeats in three matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women ’ chances of winning - 57%

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 43%

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shafali Verma had a solid campaign last season but this season she has got great starts but hasn’t converted those starts into big scores. Regardless, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Dayalan Hemalatha struggled to make an impact last year as she scored 115 runs in eight matches. This season in three matches she has scored 13 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals Women 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Niki Prasad Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have two wins in four matches thus far and are currently third on the table.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Simran Shaikh Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Sayali Satghare Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Kashvee Gautam Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women have two defeats in three matches so far and are currently fifth on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 3-1. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Delhi Capitals won the game.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women: 03

Gujarat Giants Women: 01

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Giants Women

Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Delhi Capitals have been the most consistent team in the group stages in this tournament as they have made the finals in both seasons and even though they have struggled this year, they have still managed to bag two wins in four matches and are currently third on the table. On the other hand Gujarat Giants have once again struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two defeats in three matches and are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Gujarat Giants have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Delhi Capitals Women would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning struggled in the last match but regardless we are going to back her once again as with 106 runs so far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney has struggled in the last couple of games, but that doesn’t change the fact she has been the best batter for Gujarat Giants in three seasons and we expect her to change things around which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Annabel Sutherland bowled well in the last game even though she did not bag a wicket. She has been consistent and with five wickets, she is also the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Priya Mishra to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Priya Mishra has been the most consistent bowler for Gujarat Giants this season. In the last game she bagged two wickets and with five wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.