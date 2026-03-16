Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction, Odds & Tips - Women's Premier League 2025, Feb 28
DC
44%
Chance of Winning
MUM
56%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- With 137 runs, Shafali Verma is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in this campaign.
- With 254 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women in this campaign.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chance of Winning
Even though Delhi Capitals Women have had a decent start to the campaign, they have lacked consistency which we have seen in the past seasons as they haven’t won two games in a row thus far. Regardless they have managed three wins in five matches and are currently second on the table.
Mumbai Indians Women have been the best team so far in this tournament as they have won three of the four games thus far and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat UP Warriorz. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals Women ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 56%
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Meg Lanning has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals over the years. Even though this hasn’t been a vintage season for Lanning she has still scored 109 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Yastika Bhatia had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this season. In the four games thus far she has scored 27 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals Women
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Niki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Minnu Mani
|
Bowler
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Shikha Pandey
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have three wins in five matches thus far and are currently second on the table.
Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Women Player List
Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk
Predicted Playing XI
|
G Kamalini
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Batter
|
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sajeevan Sajana
|
Batter
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Amanjot Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Sanskriti Gupta
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Parunika Sisodia
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after three games on the bounce and with six points in four matches they are at the top of the table.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women have identical records in this fixture with three wins each. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Delhi Capitals won the game.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women: 03
Mumbai Indians Women: 03
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women
Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women head into this game with both sides right in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Mumbai Indians head into this game after an impressive run of games where they have won three games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the table and have a game advantage over Delhi Capitals who are currently second on the table. Unlike last couple of seasons Delhi Capitals have lacked consistency thus far as they haven't won two games in a row but still are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Delhi Capitals Women bagged maximum points as the game went to the wire. They also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Delhi Capitals will have a better opening stand once again in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Batters
Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Shafali Verma has been incredible so far for Delhi Capitals Women as she has been consistent and with 137 runs so far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Natalie Sciver-Brunt has been sensational thus far as she has scored three half centuries in four games. With 254 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Bowlers
Annabel Sutherland to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Annabel Sutherland bowled well in the last game as she bagged two more wickets. With seven wickets so far, Sutherland is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Hayley Matthews struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant so far. With seven wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians Women
- Delhi Capitals Women to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Mumbai Indians Women to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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