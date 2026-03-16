Facts: With 331 runs, Meg Lanning was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in the last campaign.

With 347 runs, Ellyse Perry was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the last campaign.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this competition even though they are yet to be crowned champions. Delhi Capitals have made the finals in each of the last two seasons and would be hoping to go a step further this season. In the opening game they beat Mumbai Indians Women with two wickets to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are the defending champions as they won their maiden championship last season. RCB Women got off to a great start this season as they beat Gujarat Giants Women with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women ’ chances of winning - 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shafali Verma had a solid campaign last season as she was consistent and scored 309 runs in-route to the finals last term. In the opening game she scored 43 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season as she scored 257 runs with an average of 42.83. In the last game Ghosh was sensational as she scored 64 off 27 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals Women 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Niki Prasad Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Radha Yadav All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have made two finals in two seasons and would be hoping to go all the way this term. They beat Mumbai Indians Women in the opening game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Shreyanka Patil, Jagravi Pawar, Asha Sobhana

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Raghvi Bist All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Kanika Ahuja All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Prema Rawat Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women had a brilliant campaign last season as they won the championship. They beat Gujarat Giants in the opening game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 4-1. Both sides went head to head in the finals last year and RCB Women won the game.

Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women: 04

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 01

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women go head to head for the first since both sides squared off in the finals last season. Both teams got off to a great start this season as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indian in the opening game which turned out to be a thriller for the neutrals, they won the game with two wickets to spare. On the other hand, RCB Women started their title defence against Gujarat Giants Women as they chased a record total and won the game with six wickets to spare. Both teams went head to head in the finals and RCB dominated the game but it was Delhi Capitals who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning failed to make an impact in the opening game against Mumbai Indians but we are going to stick with her as with 331 runs she was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana has been sensational for India Women in this calendar year. Last season Mandhana was one of the most consistent players for RCB Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Radha Yadav to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Radha Yadav was sensational last season for Delhi Capitals Women as she was one of the most consistent bowlers for her side. Yadav bagged 10 wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Asha Sobhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Asha Sobhana missed the opening game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was one of the boat bowlers for RCB last season as she bagged 12 wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.