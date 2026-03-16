Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction
DCW
45%
Chance of Winning
RCBW
55%
India
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Facts:
- With 331 runs, Meg Lanning was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in the last campaign.
- With 347 runs, Ellyse Perry was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the last campaign.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this competition even though they are yet to be crowned champions. Delhi Capitals have made the finals in each of the last two seasons and would be hoping to go a step further this season. In the opening game they beat Mumbai Indians Women with two wickets to spare.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are the defending champions as they won their maiden championship last season. RCB Women got off to a great start this season as they beat Gujarat Giants Women with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals Women ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Shafali Verma had a solid campaign last season as she was consistent and scored 309 runs in-route to the finals last term. In the opening game she scored 43 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season as she scored 257 runs with an average of 42.83. In the last game Ghosh was sensational as she scored 64 off 27 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals Women
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Niki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Radha Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Minnu Mani
|
Bowler
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Shikha Pandey
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have made two finals in two seasons and would be hoping to go all the way this term. They beat Mumbai Indians Women in the opening game.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Heather Graham, Shreyanka Patil, Jagravi Pawar, Asha Sobhana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
Batter
|
Raghvi Bist
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Batter
|
Kanika Ahuja
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
|
Prema Rawat
|
Bowler
|
Asha Sobhana
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh Thakur
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women had a brilliant campaign last season as they won the championship. They beat Gujarat Giants in the opening game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 4-1. Both sides went head to head in the finals last year and RCB Women won the game.
Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women: 04
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 01
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women go head to head for the first since both sides squared off in the finals last season. Both teams got off to a great start this season as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indian in the opening game which turned out to be a thriller for the neutrals, they won the game with two wickets to spare. On the other hand, RCB Women started their title defence against Gujarat Giants Women as they chased a record total and won the game with six wickets to spare. Both teams went head to head in the finals and RCB dominated the game but it was Delhi Capitals who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
India
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, null
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters
Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Meg Lanning failed to make an impact in the opening game against Mumbai Indians but we are going to stick with her as with 331 runs she was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana has been sensational for India Women in this calendar year. Last season Mandhana was one of the most consistent players for RCB Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers
Radha Yadav to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Radha Yadav was sensational last season for Delhi Capitals Women as she was one of the most consistent bowlers for her side. Yadav bagged 10 wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Asha Sobhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Asha Sobhana missed the opening game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was one of the boat bowlers for RCB last season as she bagged 12 wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals Women
- Delhi Capitals Women to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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