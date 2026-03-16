Facts: With 331 runs, Meg Lanning was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in the last campaign.

With 295 runs, Deepti Sharma was the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in the last campaign.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages as they have made the finals in each of the last two seasons. So far this season, Delhi Capitals Women have two wins in three matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat UP Warriorz. Unlike their opponents, UP Warriorz Women have struggled to make a mark in this tournament and once again this season they have struggled thus far as they have lost both games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women ’ chances of winning - 64%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 36%

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Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shafali Verma had a solid campaign last season as she scored 309 runs last term. In the three games thus far Verma has scored 43, 0 and 26 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game. Deepti Sharma has struggled in the first few games but considering how consistent she has been we expect her to bounce back. She was the leading run scorer for her side last year which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Delhi Capitals Women 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Women Player List Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi



Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Niki Prasad Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have been the most consistent team in this tournament. They have two wins in three matches and are currently second on the table.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana



Predicted Playing XI

Vrinda Dinesh Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Uma Chetry Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women once again have struggled thus far as they have lost both matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 4-1. Both sides went head to head this season and Delhi Capitals won the game. Head to Head Delhi Capitals Women: 04 UP Warriorz Women: 01

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the campaign. Delhi Capitals once again have got off to a great start as they have won two of the three matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, UP Warriorz Women have once again struggled to make an impact as they remain the only team in this tournament yet to bag a single point and have two defeats in two matches thus far. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Delhi Capitals dominated the game as they won the match with seven wickets to spare. We expect Delhi Capitals openers to once again dominate the game and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women India M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, null Delhi Capitals (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! UP Warriorz (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.50 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter Meg Lanning has struggled in the first two games but in the last match she scored a brilliant half century against UP Warriorz and we expect her to dominate once again which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game. Kiran Navgire to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter UP Warriors have struggled in the batting department thus far. In the last match against Delhi Capitals, Kiran Navgire scored 51 off 27 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler Annabel Sutherland has been sensational so far for Delhi Capitals this season. She has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game. Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler Sophie Ecclestone has been one of the best bowlers in this competition since its inception. With three wickets in two matches she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.