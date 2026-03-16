Facts: With 213 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in this campaign.

With 260 runs, Shafali Verma is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in this campaign.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women did not have a great start this season and much like last season looked down and out but in the last couple of games Gujarat Giants have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat UP Warriorz by 81 runs.

Delhi Capitals Women have continued to dominate the group stages once again this season and for the third time in as many years they have made the playoffs and a win in the upcoming game would see them seal a place in the finals once again. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women ’ chances of winning - 40%

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 60%

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Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Much like last season Beth Mooney struggled in the first half of the campaign but she managed to turn things around in the last game as she scored 96 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals over the years. So far this season she has scored 171 runs and even though she struggled in the last game we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Women 2.02 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Simran Shaikh Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Sayali Satghare Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Kashvee Gautam Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Niki Prasad Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have been dominant thus far as they have already made the playoffs. They have won four of the last five matches.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 4-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Delhi Capitals won the game.

Head to Head

Gujarat Giants Women: 01

Delhi Capitals Women: 04

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals Women

Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women head into this game in similar form. Both sides have registered important wins and currently hold top two spots on the table. Delhi Capitals much like last two campaigns have dominated once again this season they are the first team to seal a playoff spot and a win in this game would seal a place in the finals for the third time in as many seasons. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants struggled early on in the campaign but in the last couple of games they managed to turn things around and a win in the upcoming game would put them in pole position to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Delhi Capitals have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Gujarat Giants would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women T20 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Ashleigh Gardner did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant so far and is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Shafali Verma was impressive in the last game against RCB Women as she scored 80 off 43 balls and with 260 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers

Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Kashvee Gautam was sensational in the last game as she bagged three wickets in the game and with nine wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Jess Jonassen struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Capitals Women Gujarat Giants Women to win - 2.20 (PariMatch)

Delhi Capitals Women to win - 1.67 (PariMatch) Delhi Capitals have dominated this fixture in the past and have already beaten Gujarat Giants Women earlier this season. Looking at the form of both teams, the bookmakers have sided with Delhi Capitals in this game and you should do the same as Delhi Capitals would seal a place in the finals in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





