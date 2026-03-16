Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Women’s Premier League 2025, March 07
GUJ
40%
Chance of Winning
DC
60%
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 213 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in this campaign.
- With 260 runs, Shafali Verma is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in this campaign.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning
Gujarat Giants Women did not have a great start this season and much like last season looked down and out but in the last couple of games Gujarat Giants have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat UP Warriorz by 81 runs.
Delhi Capitals Women have continued to dominate the group stages once again this season and for the third time in as many years they have made the playoffs and a win in the upcoming game would see them seal a place in the finals once again. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Giants Women ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 60%
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Much like last season Beth Mooney struggled in the first half of the campaign but she managed to turn things around in the last game as she scored 96 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Meg Lanning has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals over the years. So far this season she has scored 171 runs and even though she struggled in the last game we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Women
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List
Gujarat Giants Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Deandra Dottin
|
Batter
|
Ash Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Beth Mooney
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Simran Shaikh
|
Batter
|
Harleen Deol
|
All-rounder
|
Tanuja Kanwer
|
All-rounder
|
Sayali Satghare
|
Bowler
|
Priya Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Kashvee Gautam
|
Bowler
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table.
Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Niki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Minnu Mani
|
Bowler
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Shikha Pandey
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have been dominant thus far as they have already made the playoffs. They have won four of the last five matches.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 4-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Delhi Capitals won the game.
Head to Head
Gujarat Giants Women: 01
Delhi Capitals Women: 04
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds
Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals Women
Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women head into this game in similar form. Both sides have registered important wins and currently hold top two spots on the table. Delhi Capitals much like last two campaigns have dominated once again this season they are the first team to seal a playoff spot and a win in this game would seal a place in the finals for the third time in as many seasons. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants struggled early on in the campaign but in the last couple of games they managed to turn things around and a win in the upcoming game would put them in pole position to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Delhi Capitals have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Gujarat Giants would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
T20
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters
Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Ashleigh Gardner did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant so far and is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Shafali Verma was impressive in the last game against RCB Women as she scored 80 off 43 balls and with 260 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers
Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Kashvee Gautam was sensational in the last game as she bagged three wickets in the game and with nine wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Jess Jonassen struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi Capitals Women
- Gujarat Giants Women to win - 2.20 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals Women to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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