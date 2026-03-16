Facts: With 285 runs, Beth Mooney was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in the last campaign

With 268 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women in the last campaign.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women had a dismal campaign last season as they only have four points in the group stages. This season they struggled in the opening game of the season as they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but in the last match they managed to turn things around against UP Warriors and registered their first win of the season.

Mumbai Indians Women have been one of the most consistent teams in the group stages as they have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. This season they lost a nail biting encounter against Delhi Capitals Women. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women ’ chances of winning - 42%

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dayalan Hemalatha struggled to make an impact last year as she scored 115 runs in eight matches which includes a half century. In the two matches thus far she has scored 4 and 0 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews had an under-par campaign last year and in the opening game this season against Delhi Capitals she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Giants Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Simran Shaikh Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Sayali Satghare Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Kashvee Gautam Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women struggled in the opening game against RCB Women but in the last match they beat UP Warriorz and registered their first win of the season.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Nadine De Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajana S, Kamalini G (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail

Predicted Playing XI

Sajana S Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Pooja Vastrakar Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women had a solid campaign last season as they ended up second on the table. They lost the opening game against Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 4-0. Both sides went head to head last year and Mumbai Indians won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Gujarat Giants Women: 00

Mumbai Indians Women: 04

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women

Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting results in the last fixture. Gujarat Giants Women played their opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and were second best in all departments as they lost the game by six wickets. They managed to turn things around in the last game against UP Warriors as they won the game with six wickets to spare. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians Women went head to head against Delhi Capitals in the opening game and lost the match by two wickets. MI openers struggled last season and once again they struggled to make an impact in the opening game which makes us believe Gujarat Giants Women would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women India Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, null Gujarat Giants (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and was the leading run scorer last season for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Harmanpreet Kaur had a brilliant campaign last season and once again Kaur has got off to a great start this season as she scored 42 off 22 balls against Delhi Capitals in the last match which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Bowlers

Tanuja Kanwer to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Tanuja Kanwer did not have a great start to the campaign as she struggled thus far. Last season she was the leading wicket taker for Gujarat Giants Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Natalie Sciver-Brunt was dominant with the bat and with the ball in the last game against Delhi Capitals. With ten wickets in nine matches, Brunt was the leading wicket taker for her side last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.