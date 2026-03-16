Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction
GGW
38%
Chance of Winning
RCBW
62%
India
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Facts:
- With 285 runs, Beth Mooney was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in the last campaign
- With 347 runs, Ellyse Perry was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the last campaign.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning
Gujarat Giants Women would be hoping for a better showing this season as they struggled to make a mark in the last campaign. Gujarat Giants Women won just twice last season and with four points they ended up sixth on the table. One of the two wins in the last campaign came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are the defending champions as they won their maiden championship last season. RCB Women ended up third on the table last term but in the finals they beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Giants Women ’ chances of winning - 38%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 62%
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Dayalan Hemalatha struggled to make an impact last year as she scored 115 runs in eight matches which includes a half century. We expect Hemalatha to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.
Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season as she was pretty consistent throughout the campaign. She scored 257 runs with an average of 42.83 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Giants Women
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List
Gujarat Giants Women Player List
Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Ash Gardner, Dani Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Beth Mooney (c) & (Wk), Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam, Tanuja Kanwer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Ash Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Beth Mooney
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bharti Fulmali
|
Batter
|
Dani Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Tanuja Kanwer
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnam
|
Bowler
|
Meghna Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mannat Kashyap
|
Bowler
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up with two wins and were fifth on the table.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Kanika Ahuja, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Joshitha V J, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Sabbhineni Meghana
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Raghvi Bist
|
Bowler
|
Asha Sobhana
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh Thakur
|
Bowler
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and won the Championship.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head
Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have identical records in this fixture 2-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Gujarat Giants Women: 02
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 02
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Betting Odds
Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Gujarat Giants Women head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting campaigns last season. Even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women struggled for consistency in the group stages they still ended up third on the table and made the finals where they battered Delhi Capitals Women and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand Gujarat Giants Women struggled to make an impact as they only won twice last year and ended up fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and both sides managed to share the spoils. In the last game between the two sides Gujarat Giants had an opening stand of 140 runs which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
India
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, null
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters
Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Beth Mooney did not have a great start to the campaign last season but she was brilliant in the second half of the campaign as with 285 runs she was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Smriti Mandhana has been sensational for India Women in this calendar year. Last season Mandhana was brilliant for RCB as she scored 300 runs and was one of the top run scorers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers
Tanuja Kanwer to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Tanuja Kanwer had a phenomenal campaign last season as she was the stand out bowler for Gujarat Giants Women last season. With ten wickets she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Shreyanka Patil was one of the star bowlers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season as he bagged 13 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side last term which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
- Gujarat Giants Women to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)- 62%
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments