Facts: With 285 runs, Beth Mooney was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in the last campaign

With 347 runs, Ellyse Perry was the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the last campaign.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women would be hoping for a better showing this season as they struggled to make a mark in the last campaign. Gujarat Giants Women won just twice last season and with four points they ended up sixth on the table. One of the two wins in the last campaign came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are the defending champions as they won their maiden championship last season. RCB Women ended up third on the table last term but in the finals they beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women ’ chances of winning - 38%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dayalan Hemalatha struggled to make an impact last year as she scored 115 runs in eight matches which includes a half century. We expect Hemalatha to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh had a brilliant campaign last season as she was pretty consistent throughout the campaign. She scored 257 runs with an average of 42.83 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Giants Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Ash Gardner, Dani Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Beth Mooney (c) & (Wk), Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam, Tanuja Kanwer

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Bharti Fulmali Batter Dani Gibson All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Shabnam Bowler Meghna Singh Bowler Mannat Kashyap Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up with two wins and were fifth on the table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women News & Player List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Charlie Dean, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Kanika Ahuja, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, Jagravi Pawar, Joshitha V J, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Sabbhineni Meghana Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Georgia Wareham Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Raghvi Bist Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and won the Championship.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have identical records in this fixture 2-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Gujarat Giants Women: 02

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 02

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Gujarat Giants Women head into this campaign after both sides have had contrasting campaigns last season. Even though Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women struggled for consistency in the group stages they still ended up third on the table and made the finals where they battered Delhi Capitals Women and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand Gujarat Giants Women struggled to make an impact as they only won twice last year and ended up fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and both sides managed to share the spoils. In the last game between the two sides Gujarat Giants had an opening stand of 140 runs which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women India Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, null Gujarat Giants (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bangalore (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney did not have a great start to the campaign last season but she was brilliant in the second half of the campaign as with 285 runs she was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Smriti Mandhana to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Smriti Mandhana has been sensational for India Women in this calendar year. Last season Mandhana was brilliant for RCB as she scored 300 runs and was one of the top run scorers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Tanuja Kanwer to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Tanuja Kanwer had a phenomenal campaign last season as she was the stand out bowler for Gujarat Giants Women last season. With ten wickets she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Shreyanka Patil was one of the star bowlers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season as he bagged 13 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side last term which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.