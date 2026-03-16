Facts: With 285 runs, Beth Mooney was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in the last campaign.

With 295 runs, Deepti Sharma was the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in the last campaign.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women had a dismal campaign last season as they only have four points in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. Once again they struggled in the opening game of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they failed to defend 201 runs and lost the game by six wickets.

Much like their opponents, UP Warriorz Women struggled to make an impact in the last tournament as they ended up with three wins in eight matches and were knocked out of the group stages as they finished fifth on the points table. As per our calculations, Gujarat Giants Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women ’ chances of winning - 55%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dayalan Hemalatha struggled to make an impact last year as she scored 115 runs in eight matches which includes a half century. In the opening game she scored four which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu was not a regular starter last season but we expect her to replace Alyssa Healy and open the batting for UP Warriorz this term. She has been brilliant in this calendar year which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gujarat Giants Women Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gujarat Giants Women 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Gujarat Giants Women News & Player List

Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali, Phoebe Litchfield, Danielle Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Deandra Dottin Batter Ash Gardner All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Simran Shaikh Batter Harleen Deol All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Sayali Satghare Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Kashvee Gautam Bowler

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women struggled last season and once again this year they have had a disappointing start as they lost the opening game against RCB Women.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Arushi Goel, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry (Wk), Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Uma Chetry Wicket-keeper Vrinda Dinesh Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Saima Thakor All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Anjali Sarvani Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women struggled last season as they ended up fifth on the table. They lost three of the last four matches last season.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

UP Warriorz Women have dominated this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 3-1. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Gujarat Giants Women: 01

UP Warriorz Women: 03

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Giants Women to have a better opening partnership than UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women head into this campaign after both sides struggled to make an impact in the last campaign. UP Warriorz failed to find consistency last season as they ended the group stages with three defeats in four matches and ended up fifth on the table. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants only won two games in the whole campaign last season and ended up sixth on the table. They struggled in the bowling department in the opening game against RCB Women who completed a record chase in the game and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils. Gujarat Giants had an opening stand of 60 runs the last time both teams squared off which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney was the standout batter for Gujarat Giants Women last season as she was the leading run scorer last season. In the opening game Mooney scored a half century which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Deepti Sharma to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Deepti Sharma has been the heart and soul of the team as she was the stand out player last season. With 295 runs, Sharma was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Tanuja Kanwer to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Tanuja Kanwer did not have a great start to the campaign as she struggled in the opening game against RCB Women. With ten wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone is the leading wicket taker in the WPL. She was sensational last season as well as she bagged 11 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.