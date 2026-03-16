Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction GUJ 43 % Chance of Winning UPW 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women take on UP Warriorz Women in the 14th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 22 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women had an excellent start to the campaign this term as they won back to back games but since then they have struggled to make an impact and with three defeats in three games, they are currently fourth on the table. In the last game, Gujarat Giants Women lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.

UP Warriorz Women struggled at the start of the season as they lost three games on the bounce but have managed to bounce back and have won back to back games. In the last match they beat Mumbai Indians Women and are third on the table. As per our calculations, UP Warriorz Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 43%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 57%

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Beth Mooney has continued to struggle in this campaign. In the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, she scored three runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire has had an underwhelming campaign once again this season as so far this season she has scored 16 runs in five matches which makes us believe she will score low once again.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List

[GujaratGiantsWomen_vs_UPWarriorzWomen_2_Squads]

Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after three defeats in a row and are fourth on the table.

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women lost the first three games this season but since then they have won back to back games and are third on the table.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Gujarat Giants Women have an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 4-3. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Gujarat Giants Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Gujarat Giants Women : 04

UP Warriorz Women: 03

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women T20 BCA Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Ashleigh Gardner has had an outstanding campaign once again, in the last game she scored 54 off 43 balls and with 191 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phoebe Litchfield to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Phoebe Litchfield has had a sensational season so far as she has scored 211 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side. In the last game she scored 61 off 37 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine did not have a great outing in the last game regardless, we are going to back her once again as with nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shikha Pandey to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Shikha Pandey had a brilliant game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. She remains the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.