Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction
GUJ
43%
Chance of Winning
UPW
57%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 191 runs, Ashleigh Gardner is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women this season.
- With 211 runs, Phoebe Litchfield is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women this season.
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning
Gujarat Giants Women had an excellent start to the campaign this term as they won back to back games but since then they have struggled to make an impact and with three defeats in three games, they are currently fourth on the table. In the last game, Gujarat Giants Women lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
UP Warriorz Women struggled at the start of the season as they lost three games on the bounce but have managed to bounce back and have won back to back games. In the last match they beat Mumbai Indians Women and are third on the table. As per our calculations, UP Warriorz Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 43%
- UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 57%
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Beth Mooney has continued to struggle in this campaign. In the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, she scored three runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Kiran Navgire has had an underwhelming campaign once again this season as so far this season she has scored 16 runs in five matches which makes us believe she will score low once again.
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List
[GujaratGiantsWomen_vs_UPWarriorzWomen_2_Squads]
Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after three defeats in a row and are fourth on the table.
UP Warriorz Women Team Form
UP Warriorz Women lost the first three games this season but since then they have won back to back games and are third on the table.
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head
Gujarat Giants Women have an upper hand in this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 4-3. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Gujarat Giants Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Gujarat Giants Women : 04
UP Warriorz Women: 03
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Gujarat Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Up Warriorz
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters
Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Ashleigh Gardner has had an outstanding campaign once again, in the last game she scored 54 off 43 balls and with 191 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Phoebe Litchfield to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter
Phoebe Litchfield has had a sensational season so far as she has scored 211 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side. In the last game she scored 61 off 37 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Sophie Devine did not have a great outing in the last game regardless, we are going to back her once again as with nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shikha Pandey to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler
Shikha Pandey had a brilliant game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. She remains the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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