Facts: With 179 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women in this campaign.

With 107 runs, Kiran Navgire is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women in this campaign.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women have been one of the best teams in this tournament as they have two wins in the first three games and are currently second on the table. A win in the upcoming game for Mumbai Indians would see them go at the top of the table. In the last match they beat RCB Women with four wickets to spare.

UP Warriorz Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the first two matches but have managed to turn things around as UP Warriorz have beaten the last years’ finalists RCB Women and Delhi Capitals in the last two games. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women ’ chances of winning - 64%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 36%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hayley Matthews had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this year. In the three games thus far she has scored 0, 17 and 15 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Deepti Sharma was brilliant last season both with bat and the ball but has struggled thus far. In four matches so far she has scored 84 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch UP Warriorz Women Opening Partnership to be Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be UP Warriorz Women 2.06 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Predicted Playing XI





G Kamalini Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sajeevan Sajana Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women have been decent thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.

UP Warriorz Women News & Player List

UP Warriorz Women Player List

Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana

Predicted Playing XI

Vrinda Dinesh Batter Kiran Navgire Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Uma Chetry Wicket-keeper Chinelle Henry Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Shweta Sehrawat All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kranti Goud Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women started the campaign with back to back defeats but have managed to turn things around as they have won back to back games prior to this fixture.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have had an upper hand against UP Warriorz Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women: 03

UP Warriorz Women: 02

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Betting Odds

UP Warriorz Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women

UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after both sides had impressive wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the last game. Both sides struggled early on but have managed to turn things around and are currently level on points. UP Warriors lost the first two games but they head into this fixture after impressive wins against Delhi Capitals and RCB Women. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians would be hoping to build on their recent results as a win in this fixture would take them to the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact UP Warriorz have had a better opening partnership in three of the four games thus far which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Up Warriorz Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.50 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt has been sensational thus far as she has scored two half centuries in three games. In the last match she scored 42 off 21 balls and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Kiran Navgire has been one of the most consistent batters for UP Warriorz thus far as she has scored 107 runs and is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Hayley Matthews struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant so far. With six wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone was brilliant in the super over in the last game as she conceded just four runs. Even though she has struggled in the last few games we expect her to bounce back which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Women to win - 1.54 (PariMatch)

UP Warriorz Women to win - 2.48 (PariMatch) Mumbai Indians Women hold a slight advantage over UP Warriorz in this fixture. Both sides head into this game after impressive wins. The bookmakers have sided with Mumbai Indians in this game and have given them odds as low as 1.54. We believe you too should back them as they would end the day at the top of the table. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





