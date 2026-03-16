Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Women’s Premier League 2025, March 15
DC
55%
Chance of Winning
MUM
45%
T20
Brabourne Stadium
Facts:
- With 493 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.
- With 300 runs, Shafali Verma is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in this campaign.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians Women one the inaugural WPL have a chance to go all the way once again. They were impressive in the group stages as they ended up second on the table. In the playoffs Mumbai Indians Women went head to head against Gujarat Giants and eventually won the game by 47 runs.
Delhi Capitals Women continued their domination in the group stages once again this season as they ended up with five wins in eight matches and finished at the top of the table. In the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Giants. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians Women ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Yastika Bhatia had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this season. In the eight games thus far she has scored 65 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Meg Lanning has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals over the years. So far this season she has scored 263 runs. In the last game she scored 92 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List
Mumbai Indians Women Player List
Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk
Predicted Playing XI
|
G Kamalini
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Batter
|
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sajeevan Sajana
|
Batter
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Amanjot Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Sanskriti Gupta
|
Bowler
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Saika Ishaque
|
Bowler
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after an impressive win against Gujarat Giants in the playoffs. They ended up second on the table.
Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List
Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Niki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Jess Jonassen
|
All-rounder
|
Minnu Mani
|
Bowler
|
Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
|
Shikha Pandey
|
Bowler
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have been dominant once again this season as they ended up at the top of the table. They have won three of the last four matches.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand against Mumbai Indians Women 4-3. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Delhi Capitals won the game.
Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women: 03
Delhi Capitals Women: 04
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds
Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women
Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women go head to head in the finals of the WPL for the second time in three seasons. On first occasions Mumbai Indians Women beat Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season and Delhi Capitals would be hoping to avenge their loss this term. Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament as they have reached the finals in all three seasons and are yet to win their maiden title thus far. On the other hand Mumbai Indians have managed to match Delhi Capitals record this season as both sides ended up with ten points this season and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum as they head into this game after three wins in the last four matches. Both sides went head to head twice this year and on both occasions Delhi Capitals won the game and on both occasions Delhi Capitals managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
T20
Brabourne Stadium, null
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters
Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Natalie Sciver-Brunt continued her impressive run in this tournament in the last game against Gujarat Giants as she scored her fifth half century. With 493 runs she is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Shafali Verma was impressive in the last game against Gujarat Giants as he scored 40 off 27 balls. With 300 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers
Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Hayley Matthews was once again impressive in the last game as she bagged three wickets against Gujarat Giants. With 17 wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Jess Jonassen was expensive in the last game as she conceded 38 runs but still bagged two wickets. With 11 wickets thus far she is one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Indians Women
- Mumbai Indians Women to win - @1.79 (PariMatch)
- Delhi Capitals Women to win - @1.99 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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