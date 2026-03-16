Facts: With 493 runs, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians in this campaign.

With 300 runs, Shafali Verma is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in this campaign.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women one the inaugural WPL have a chance to go all the way once again. They were impressive in the group stages as they ended up second on the table. In the playoffs Mumbai Indians Women went head to head against Gujarat Giants and eventually won the game by 47 runs.

Delhi Capitals Women continued their domination in the group stages once again this season as they ended up with five wins in eight matches and finished at the top of the table. In the last game they were beaten by Gujarat Giants. As per our calculations, Delhi Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women ’ chances of winning - 45%

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Yastika Bhatia had an under-par campaign last year and once again has struggled with the bat this season. In the eight games thus far she has scored 65 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning has been the most consistent batter for Delhi Capitals over the years. So far this season she has scored 263 runs. In the last game she scored 92 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk

Predicted Playing XI

G Kamalini Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sajeevan Sajana Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after an impressive win against Gujarat Giants in the playoffs. They ended up second on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Nallapureddy Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Niki Prasad Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have been dominant once again this season as they ended up at the top of the table. They have won three of the last four matches.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have had an upper hand against Mumbai Indians Women 4-3. Both sides went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Delhi Capitals won the game.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women: 03

Delhi Capitals Women: 04

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women

Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women go head to head in the finals of the WPL for the second time in three seasons. On first occasions Mumbai Indians Women beat Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season and Delhi Capitals would be hoping to avenge their loss this term. Delhi Capitals have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament as they have reached the finals in all three seasons and are yet to win their maiden title thus far. On the other hand Mumbai Indians have managed to match Delhi Capitals record this season as both sides ended up with ten points this season and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum as they head into this game after three wins in the last four matches. Both sides went head to head twice this year and on both occasions Delhi Capitals won the game and on both occasions Delhi Capitals managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women T20 Brabourne Stadium, null Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.807 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Natalie Sciver-Brunt continued her impressive run in this tournament in the last game against Gujarat Giants as she scored her fifth half century. With 493 runs she is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Shafali Verma was impressive in the last game against Gujarat Giants as he scored 40 off 27 balls. With 300 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Hayley Matthews was once again impressive in the last game as she bagged three wickets against Gujarat Giants. With 17 wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Jess Jonassen was expensive in the last game as she conceded 38 runs but still bagged two wickets. With 11 wickets thus far she is one of the leading wicket takers for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Indians Women Mumbai Indians Women to win - @1.79 (PariMatch)

Delhi Capitals Women to win - @1.99 (PariMatch) Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals have been the two best teams in this tournament. Both teams went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Delhi Capitals won the game. We believe you should back Delhi Capitals in this game as they would be crowned champions come Mar 15. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





