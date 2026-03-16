Facts: With 268 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women in the last campaign.

With 331 runs, Meg Lanning was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women in the last campaign.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women were once again excellent in the group stages last season. They were consistent in the group stages as they ended up with five wins in eight matches and ended up second on the table. In the playoffs they went head to head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and lost the match by five runs.

Delhi Capitals Women were the best team in the group stages last season as they won six of the eight matches and ended up at the top of the group stages. They failed to carry on their form in the Finals as they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women ’ chances of winning - 55%

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hayley Matthews dominated WPL two years ago when Mumbai Indians won the championship. Even though she did not have a great campaign last season we believe Matthews will score well in the upcoming game.

Shafali Verma had a solid campaign last season as she was one of the most consistent batters for her side. Verma scored 309 runs last season which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai Indians Women 2.02 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Mumbai Indians Women News & Player List

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Nadine De Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajana S, Kamalini G (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail

Predicted Playing XI

Sajana S Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Pooja Vastrakar Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women had a solid campaign last season as they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals Women News & Player List

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap (Wk), Sarah Bryce (Wk), Taniyaa Bhatia (Wk), Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Taniyaa Bhatia Wicket-keeper Jess Jonassen Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Radha Yadav All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler Shikha Pandey Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women were the standout team in the group stages as they made the finals last season.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals Women 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women: 03

Delhi Capitals Women: 02

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Indians Women to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Capitals Women

Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women head into this campaign after both sides were dominant in the group stages last season. Delhi Capitals Women won six games in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. But they failed to replicate their form in the finals as they got decimated by Royal Challenger Bengaluru Women who won the game with eight wickets to spare. On the other hand Mumbai Indians Women were consistent throughout the campaign as they won five matches and ended up second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact MI Women had a better opening stand in each of the last three games which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Harmanpreet Kaur had a brilliant campaign last season as she led from the front and scored 268 runs in seven matches last season. Kaur was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning failed to make an impact in the finals last season but she was dominant in the group stages last term. With 331 runs she was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers

Natalie Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Natalie Sciver-Brunt was dominant with the bat and with the ball last season. With ten wickets in nine matches, Brunt was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marizanne Kapp to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

We expect Marizanne Kapp to once again be the stand out bowler for Delhi Capitals Women this season. Last year she bagged 11 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.